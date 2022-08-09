HEAT ALERT: Hot and humid start to workweek in NYC; strong storms possible

NEW: Isolated chance for thunderstorms through 8 p.m. Lows tonight near 80.

NEXT: Partly cloudy and hot on Tuesday with chances for strong evening storms. Highs near 95 with high levels of humidity.



Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says a heat advisory will remain in effect for New York City through Tuesday night, as feel-like temperatures approach 100 tomorrow.

Tonight: Lows near 80 overnight with humidity lingering. Chances for isolated thunderstorms through 8 p.m.

TUESDAY - HEAT ALERT / WEATHER TO WATCH : Partly cloudy and hot. A chance of strong storms in the evening. Exact timing TBD. Highs near 95. Feels like 99-104. Lows around 75.

WEDNESDAY: A few passing storms. Still muggy. Highs near 87. Feels like 91-94. Lows down to 71.

THURSDAY: A few lingering morning showers. Otherwise clearing out and cooler. Highs near 84. Lows down to 69.

FRIDAY - SATURDAY: Sun and clouds, breezy and cooler. Highs may not even reach 80! Lows around 65-68.