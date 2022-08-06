Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
countynewsonline.org
Betty L. Grimes
Betty J. Grimes, 91, of Union City, Ohio, passed to her heavenly home with Jesus on Friday, August 5, 2022, at the Union City Care Center. She was born in Darke County on January 31, 1931, the daughter of the late Donnie and Reba (Sites) Bousman. In addition to her...
countynewsonline.org
Patricia Ann Faulkner
DECEMBER 6, 1935 – AUGUST 6, 2022. Patricia Ann (Meckes) Faulkner, age 86, of Greenville peacefully passed away at 8:58 AM on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at the Brethren retirement Community with her family at her side. Patricia was born December 6, 1935, in Greenville to the late Pete...
countynewsonline.org
Single vehicle accident with multiple injuries
On August 7, 2022 at approximately 11:19 P.M. Darke County Deputies along with Arcanum Fire, Arcanum Rescue, Tri Village Rescue, Greenville Township Rescue, Gettysburg Rescue, and CareFlight were dispatched to the 4000 block of State Route 49 in reference to a single vehicle accident with multiple injuries. Preliminary investigation revealed...
Comments / 0