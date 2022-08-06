ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
countynewsonline.org

Betty L. Grimes

Betty J. Grimes, 91, of Union City, Ohio, passed to her heavenly home with Jesus on Friday, August 5, 2022, at the Union City Care Center. She was born in Darke County on January 31, 1931, the daughter of the late Donnie and Reba (Sites) Bousman. In addition to her...
UNION CITY, OH
countynewsonline.org

Patricia Ann Faulkner

DECEMBER 6, 1935 – AUGUST 6, 2022. Patricia Ann (Meckes) Faulkner, age 86, of Greenville peacefully passed away at 8:58 AM on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at the Brethren retirement Community with her family at her side. Patricia was born December 6, 1935, in Greenville to the late Pete...
GREENVILLE, OH
countynewsonline.org

Single vehicle accident with multiple injuries

On August 7, 2022 at approximately 11:19 P.M. Darke County Deputies along with Arcanum Fire, Arcanum Rescue, Tri Village Rescue, Greenville Township Rescue, Gettysburg Rescue, and CareFlight were dispatched to the 4000 block of State Route 49 in reference to a single vehicle accident with multiple injuries. Preliminary investigation revealed...
GREENVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy