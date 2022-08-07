ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
29 Cringey Movie Quotes That Will Make You Grit Your Teeth, And Not In A Sexy "Fifty Shades Of Grey" Way

By Jeremy Hayes
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DPKrN_0h83YGmp00

Sometimes a line of movie dialogue is so bad that all you can do is recoil and say, "Oh no."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r0LuE_0h83YGmp00
Universal Pictures

We asked members of the BuzzFeed Community to share the cringiest movie lines they have ever heard. The responses had me enthralled.

WWE

Here are the responses:

1. When Marla's pillow talk in Fight Club got weird:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17RByp_0h83YGmp00

"Where do you go on after a line like that?"

telecocydon2003

20th Century Fox

2. When Notting Hill brought an extra side of cheese:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FBw5E_0h83YGmp00

knr8269

Universal Pictures

3. When Halle Berry had one of the weirdest "before-the-kill" lines directed at a mutant named Toad in X-Men :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZrI05_0h83YGmp00

"Secondhand embarrassment every time."

ashleyp459897ecc

20th Century Fox

4. When Four Weddings and a Funeral had this hilarious quote and visual combo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m05PU_0h83YGmp00

skirton24

Rank Film Distributors

5. When Christian Grey from Fifty Shades of Grey said this with his entire chest:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22T3q2_0h83YGmp00

"I just could not keep a straight face with that."

jenniferh4e24263bc

Universal Pictures

6. Grey also had this little gem:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OHg3R_0h83YGmp00

"🤣"

bundtcake12

Universal Pictures

7. When Daniel Day-Lewis delivered this line with a straight face in The Last of the Mohicans :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uu5ZT_0h83YGmp00

ahildreth

20th Century Fox

8. When Tall Girl gave us a meme similar to "Kim, there's people that are dying":

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YsVcG_0h83YGmp00

"💀"

repumore

Netflix

9. When Arthur broke into a submarine for a grand entrance in Aquaman:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vBCM0_0h83YGmp00

"I rolled my eyes at that one."

dinkaw

Warner Bros. Pictures

10. When Sebastian Stan was really going for it as his witch character in The Covenant:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l3nS9_0h83YGmp00

"Makes me cringe so bad... 😂"

whopple

Sony Pictures Releasing

11. When Jeremy Renner's character talked to Amy Adams' character after contacting aliens in Arrival :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nDAz1_0h83YGmp00

"Looking at the YouTube comments, many people seem to think it's romantic, but everyone in my theater awkwardly laughed. 😂 So cheesy."

re89245

Paramount Pictures

12. When John Malkovich threatened a furry toy in Con Air:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TNWTM_0h83YGmp00

soljwf98

Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

13. How about this classic exchange during a mother-daughter reunion in Mortal Kombat: Annihilation :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oZ1Jz_0h83YGmp00

"Jesus Christ…"

witchyribbon84

New Line Cinema

14. Speaking of Mortal Kombat , James Marsden tried his best Scorpion impression in 27 Dresses :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34V46Z_0h83YGmp00

"Just so awkward!"

b4f4f7af09

20th Century Fox

15. When "two guys being dudes" had a moment in Showdown in Little Tokyo (1991):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09nSBO_0h83YGmp00

schmuelio75

Warner Bros.

16. When A Cinderella Story gave us this unique analogy:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mfQgj_0h83YGmp00

"The line's a little bit too 'using my high school English class literary techniques to good use' for my taste."

hiitsnicetomeetyou

Warner Bros. Pictures

17. When Harry had no inner monologue in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gBUFF_0h83YGmp00

joweaver

Warner Bros. Pictures

18. When Ginny had the weirdest way to offer a treat to Harry in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bG2qK_0h83YGmp00

the_fishy_pisces

Warner Bros. Pictures

19. When Zack Snyder’s Justice League included dialogue fit for a video game cutscene:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AdyrX_0h83YGmp00

aaliyonte

Warner Bros.

20. When Working Girl gave us some classic...flirting?:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nABZc_0h83YGmp00

"Ugh."

wgbrund1

20th Century Fox

21. When Ryan Gosling earned his wings in The Notebook :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zpDks_0h83YGmp00

“'I’M A BIRD!!!!' I just can’t."

amyk453e68492

New Line Cinema

22. Arnold Schwarzenegger deserves his own list of cringey quotes, but if I had to pick the cringiest, his response in Commando to the line "this green beret is going to kick your big ass":

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gIqj5_0h83YGmp00

"Literally Arnold Schwarzenegger’s entire film catalogue...I’ve been a fan since middle school, but, dang…there’s some major cringe there."

betherick85

20th Century Fox

23. When Renée Zellweger gave us the ultimate roll of cheese after Tom Cruise's big speech in Jerry Maguire :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qgaog_0h83YGmp00

doofenshmirtzevilinc

Sony Pictures Releasing

24. When Chadwick Boseman gave us this forced line that sounded like it was only made for the Avengers: Infinity War trailer:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZyMYt_0h83YGmp00

"It was so cringey."

jessicam4cf175c07

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

25. When Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker had one of the worst expositional lines ever:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3opI30_0h83YGmp00

"Oscar Isaac looks physically pained having to utter those words."

emcsquared1

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

26. When the Dark Side twisted Anakin so far that he shouted this FORCEd (tee-hee) line in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wQNo9_0h83YGmp00

"Just terrible."

goldengirlsfan

20th Century Fox

27. When Anakin gave us this infamous quote from Star Wars: Attack of the Clones :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fRwTP_0h83YGmp00

kvholli2

20th Century Fox

28. When Jacob ran at full cringe (speed) toward Bella in Twilight: New Moon :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n2dYV_0h83YGmp00

re89245

Summit Entertainment

29. Finally, we must end with the undisputed champion of cringey quotes that was suggested the most by the BuzzFeed Community. Thank you, Twilight :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lfLJG_0h83YGmp00

kendrac42482d04e

Summit Entertainment

Are there any cringey lines not on here that make you cringe? Do you disagree with any of these? Comment below!

