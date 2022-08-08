HEAT ALERT: Heat advisory extended through Tuesday evening

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Addison Green says a heat advisory has been extended through Tuesday as feels-like temperatures reach 100+.

Now: The heat marches on! Heat advisory continues through today and into Tuesday, where it will end at 8 p.m. Expect temps to be in the 90s and feeling into the upper-90s to low-100s.

WHAT'S NEXT: A weak cold front slides through slowly, giving the region a chance for scattered storms Tuesday p.m., much of Wednesday afternoon and some showers lingering into early Thursday morning.

OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm and staying muggy. An isolated shower/storm or two may come through. Lows: mid-70s to 80

TUESDAY: HEAT ALERT. Partly cloudy with hazy, hot and humid conditions. Scattered storms will pop up after 3 p.m. in the north, at first, then more closer to the city later in the day. Highs: low- to mid-90s (feels: mid-90s to low-100s). Lows: low- to mid- 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds with afternoon showers and storms . Highs: mid-80s (feels: mid-80s to upper-80s.) Lows: upper-60s to low-70s.

THURSDAY: After early morning showers fade, expect mostly sunny skies and less heat around. Highs: mid-80s. Lows: mid-60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, warm but rather pleasant. Highs: low- to mid-80s. Lows: mid-60s.

SATURDAY: * Pick of the week * Lots of sunshine with lowered levels of humidity. Down right perfect! Highs: low-80s. Lows: mid-60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with just a few high levels clouds later on in the day. Still another fine day! Highs: low-80s. Lows: mid-60s.

NEXT WEEK: No high levels of heat detected right now, with temps in the mid-80s to upper-70s.