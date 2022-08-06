Read full article on original website
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
USJ to Offer Introductory Nursing Summer Program for High School StudentsConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Artists of Color Accelerate (AOCA) Celebrates Successful First Year of InitiativeConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
Is it Even Possible to Boondock in Connecticut?
OK recreational vehicle enthusiasts, I have a question for you: Where the hell do you boondock in Connecticut? Has every inch of public land been monetized? It seems to. What is boondocking? The term is defined as 'Dispersed camping on public land without hookups for electricity, water, and sewage'. Basically, it's camping for free, you park your rig, pitch a tent, whatever, and there you go. In the 70's-90's, it was common to see tractor trailers and RVs parked overnight on the side of a quiet road, next to a pond or a pretty view, for days at a time. Now, in 2022? Nope. Most everywhere, enforcement will tell you to move on to someplace that makes you pay for conveniences.
NewsTimes
Some CT towns are saying no to statewide rules on accessory apartments. Their reasons are complicated
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A backyard cottage in Connecticut represents more than a backyard cottage. For more than a year, the future of so-called accessory dwelling units — smaller, secondary homes on single-family properties — has ignited local political debate after state legislators last year enacted a new law meant to encourage more housing.
townandtourist.com
20 Best Hiking Trails in Connecticut (For Ocean & Mountain Views)
Connecticut is an eclectic mix of rural countryside and ocean splendor in southeast New England. Rated as one of the best states to live in the country, it is no surprise that Connecticut is rich in adventure and beauty. With towering mountains outside colonial towns and incredible views from the...
Eyewitness News
Beyond Van Gogh exhibit kicks off in Hartford on Wednesday
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hundreds of Vincent van Gogh’s masterpieces are coming alive here in Connecticut. On Wednesday, hundreds of his paintings will come to life at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford. What makes this exhibit unique is that Van Gogh’s paintings move across the walls of the...
NBC Connecticut
Town-by-Town List for First Day of School In Connecticut
With just a couple of weeks of summer left, parents and kids warily watch the calendar for when school starts. We compiled the start dates of every public school district in Connecticut and listed them below. Connecticut School Starting Dates. Aug. 24. East Hartford. Glastonbury. Aug. 24 for 7-12 Aug....
Some local escapes that are worth the drive (and gas prices)
At a party once, I sat next to a girl, named Autumn Sunshine — you don’t easily forget a name like that — who was telling me about her new Alfa Romeo, a car of intense coolness back in the day. I was impressed. I was 16...
NewsTimes
This 19th-century row house is Hartford's Frog Hollow has been lovingly restored to glory
A few years ago, Carey Shea took a month off work, leaving her brownstone in Harlem to care for her ailing mother in Bloomfield. While in Connecticut, she saw an adorable abandoned house in Hartford when helping her friend find a new house. Located in the Frog Hollow neighborhood, the English-style row house with its brick-and-shingle exterior and charming wooden porch spoke to both of them, despite needing restoration. So, when her friend ultimately decided not to take on the rehab project, Carey and her husband, Calvin Parker, did, leaving the Big Apple behind for urban living on a smaller scale.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Signs in Milford encourage people to lock up cars
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Stephanie Thomas wins Democratic primary for Secretary of the State. Breaking down Connecticut Primary Day as polls close.
danceinforma.us
Connecticut Dance Alliance presents the State’s 3rd Annual National Dance Day in Sept
Connecticut Dance Alliance (CDA) will present the state’s 3rd Annual National Dance Day on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Webster Walk, located at Blue Back Square in West Hartford, Connecticut. The free outdoor community event will celebrate the joy of dance and showcase the diversity of dance in Connecticut while also encouraging fun and healthy body movement and creative expression.
Eyewitness News
Here’s a list of the first days of school for CT’s districts, organized by date
(WFSB) - The first days of school for Connecticut’s districts are fast approaching. They get underway during the last week of August and continue after the Labor Day holiday weekend.
Eyewitness News
State discusses plan to preserve CT’s shellfish industry
FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Oysters and clams farmed from Long Island Sound are a part of Connecticut’s rich history. On Monday the state celebrated a new plan to protect, preserve and help restore its shellfish industry. “When the water hits 70 degrees the oysters will start to spawn. They’ll...
NBC Connecticut
Big Y Looking to Open Market in Middletown
Big Y said it is looking to open a new supermarket in Middletown. “All of us at Big Y are excited to show the Middletown community our world class shopping experience. We know that our customers will appreciate our selection of fresh and local foods, our outstanding employee service and the value and variety that our new stores have to offer,” Big Y president and CEO, Charles D’Amour said in a statement.
Essential Connecticut workers can apply for $1,000 'hero' pay
Up to $1,000 in pandemic pay is available for eligible, private-sector essential workers in Connecticut who were employed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
NECN
Two Children Hospitalized, Conn. Home Condemned After High Mercury Levels
Two children are in the hospital and a New Britain home has been condemned after mercury levels 600 times the acceptable limit were found in a home Tuesday. The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Emergency Response Unit received a call from a local hospital to investigate possible mercury contamination at a residence on Hatch Street in New Britain after two children were hospitalized.
Register Citizen
Decades in the works, ‘city within a city’ project set to begin in Windsor
WINDSOR — A 650-acre mixed-use development is coming to the site of a former brownfield. Great Pond Village, located off of Day Hill Road, entered its next phase Tuesday after two decades of planning and brownfield redevelopment challenges delayed the project. The total investment in the phase is $14.4 million. The first phase of the project debuted in 2019 with the opening of a 230-unit luxury apartment complex.
Monroe Woman Claims $100,000 CASH5 Lottery Prize
Connecticut Lottery announced the latest residents who claimed major prizes. An unnamed New Haven County resident, from Naugatuck, claimed a $1,000,000 prize from a "Win up to $5,000 a month for life second edition" ticket purchased at Stop One Mart LLC, the lottery reported on Monday, Aug. 8. CT Lottery...
What Does it Take to Get Noticed in Connecticut’s Quiet Corner?
I think that Connecticut's 'Quiet Corner', the group of towns in our State's Northeast quarter, is the Rodney Dangerfield of Connecticut - It gets no respect. Think about it, have you ever heard anyone say 'Oh man, we had this crazy meal in Pomfret last night', or 'Let's take a ride, see what's happening in Killingly'?
Connecticut primary turnout was low, but those casting ballot were determined
WEST HAVEN, Conn — Whether the FBI's raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Estate in Palm Beach will have any impact on Tuesday's primary elections in Connecticut remains unclear, but Trump's name was brought up by numerous West Haven voters at polling sites. According to the West Haven...
Series of carjackings and robberies in New Haven County over a span of four days
MILFORD, Conn. — A busy few days for police in New Haven County, where several cars were stolen, and items were stolen from cars. Friday morning in Orange, a 70-year-old was threatened with a gun while pumping gas, punched, and pistol-whipped before two suspects took off with the victim's car.
Eyewitness News
Tips to save on back-to-school shopping
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut kids are heading back to school. But before they can head back to the classroom, students will have to head to the store for some back-to-school supplies. The National Retail Federation is estimating families could spend $867 per student on back-to-school supplies. “There’s just been...
