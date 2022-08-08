ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

2nd bus of migrant families arrives in NYC, Texas Governor threatens to send more

ABCNY
ABCNY
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gQ36S_0h825jkz00

New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Sunday greeted the second busload of migrant families sent by the governor of Texas to the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

Republican Greg Abbott had dozens of migrants who had crossed the Texas border placed on buses and sent to New York City.

The first bus arrived at the Port Authority on Friday, and the city said it will accept the asylum seekers, but will need help from the federal government.

Now, Abbott is threatening to send even more migrant families to the city.

"It's unimaginable what the governor of Texas has done," Adams said. "When you think about this country, a country that has always been open to those who were fleeing persecution and other intolerable conditions. We've always welcomed them. And this governor is not doing that in Texas."

The bus that arrived on Friday had about 50 people.

The second bus that arrived in Manhattan Sunday morning had 40 people on board, and only 14 of them got off.

A group of New York City taxi drivers was also at Port Authority to offer free assistance and transportation to the families.

"We are here to welcome them and to hope and believe they will have a better life that they were looking for," one driver said.

The Texas governor said this action was taken in order to help Texas border towns find relief due to the crisis he says was caused by the president's open border policies.

RELATED | Bus full of migrants from Texas arrives in New York City

Texas has dispatched dozens of buses with thousands of migrants to Washington, D.C., since April anD NYC will now also be a drop-off location. Sonia Rincon has the story.

He said New York is the ideal destination for migrants due to the abundance of city services and housing it has to offer.

Some of the families on board were sent to hotels since there's not enough space at family shelters in the city.

"They're not letting us know what time the buses are leaving," Adams said. "They're not letting us know what are the needs of the people on the bus. They're not giving us any information so we're unable to really provide service to the people en route."

The city's Department of Homeless Services legally cannot turn anyone away who wants shelter but has been struggling to meet the demand.

City leaders called the move by Abbott inconsiderate because these families are lost in translation and for many, New York wasn't their final destination.

"There are probably many of them who did not want to end up here and who are now here and trying to figure out where they're going to sleep and what they're going to eat," Kathryn Kliff of the Attorney Legal Aid Society said.

Government officials said this political stunt is costing Texans over a million dollars.

Adams says he's optimistic that help will come from the federal government.

ALSO READ | 4 MTA heroes helped save passengers from overturned bus

David Baird, David Chen, Stephen Parrino and Robert Sweeney jumped into action to help save 36 trapped passengers from a flipped over bus.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 412

Ralph Norton
2d ago

Police being attacked in the Bronx with glass bottles being thrown at them. Police being attacked in subways. IF OUR POLICE AREN'T SAFE, ARE WE? ARE TOURISTS? ARE OUR CHILDREN? Get rid of Kathy Hochul and Alvin Bragg and AOC!!

Reply(26)
146
Really?
2d ago

He needs to send them to Obama’s, Both Homes of Jill & Joes, Harris homes, Pelosi’s homes and everyone in the governments homes who hasn’t enforced the laws against invaders!

Reply(53)
122
Benny Brick
2d ago

Everytime these illegals cross the border into Texas, Governor Abbott should have buses ready to go to these so-called Sanctuary Cities, especially New York City!!!

Reply(51)
73
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Examiner

Being a sanctuary city is all fun and games until the migrants actually show up

Good grief! Get a load of today's immigration story in the New York Times. It is some of the best unintentional comedy of this election cycle. First, some context: The Biden administration, with its incoherent immigration policy, has been causing a humanitarian disaster that is completely overwhelming border communities in Texas and Arizona. At President Joe Biden's direction, the Border Patrol is now forced to process and release thousands of illegal border crossers into small towns and cities in South Texas, such as Del Rio and Laredo. These municipalities are completely unequipped to deal with this Biden-generated crisis.
DEL RIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Washington, TX
City
Manhattan, NY
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
New York City, NY
Government
Travel Maven

This Epic Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must Visit

The Stormville Airport Antique Show and Flea Market is one of the largest open markets in the state of New York. Located in Dutchess County, Stormville is just a short drive away from NYC, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Jersey. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
creators.com

Yes, Trump-DeSantis Would Be a Great GOP Ticket in 2024, But It's Not Possible... Unless This Happens.

Before I get to Trump-DeSantis, first a few observations about recent GOP primaries. Congratulations to Kari Lake and to the people of Arizona. Kari may very well be the best GOP candidate in America, and she will make the best governor Arizona ever had. If she is elected in November, I guarantee you we'll have fair and honest elections moving forward in Arizona. Which means in 2024, former President Donald Trump wins Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Border Patrol threw away ‘hundreds’ of Sikh migrants’ turbans and told them they could ‘starve’: report

The mistreatment of Sikh migrants at the US-Mexico border is reportedly much more widespread than previously thought.US Customs and Border Patrol agents in multiple sectors have allegedly thrown hundreds of sacred turbans belonging to Sikh border-crossers in the trash, and denied migrants religiously mandated vegetarian meals, instead consigning them to eat apple juice and crackers or telling them they could “starve,” according to an investigation from the Arizona Luminaria, citing unnamed border aid workers familiar with the mistreatment.“One Sikh man, when I handed him a turban to cover his hair started crying and kissed the fabric,” one individual told...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Governor Of Texas#Texas Governor#Politics Local#Republican#Dispat
Daily Mail

Adult migrant woman found dead in west Texas desert area after she couldn't keep up with her parents

The adult migrant daughter of a couple that had crossed the United States-Mexico border was found dead in the desert by U.S. Border Patrol agents in west Texas on Wednesday. Her parents were taken into custody after they were encountered by the National Guard near U.S. Highway 90 in Sanderson, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement Friday.
SANDERSON, TX
Business Insider

Delta sent a passenger's $30,000 wheelchair from her vacation in Florida to California, instead of her home in New York — and it got broken along the way

Delta sent a passenger's $30,000 power wheelchair to California instead of New York. The chair was damaged on both the outward and return journeys. "I can't believe someone would treat a wheelchair the way mine was treated," the passenger said. Delta broke a passenger's $30,000 power wheelchair on a trip...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

Katie Pavlich: Remember when Trump was called xenophobic for sending the National Guard to the border?

Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich said Democratic mayors only care about the border crisis when it is affecting them personally Friday on "The Five." KATIE PAVLICH: It is interesting that the mayor of the nation’s capital is not welcoming these people with open arms, given the narrative of the left that everybody who crosses the border illegally should be welcome to stay in whatever community that they choose. It is not true to say that Republican governors are sending these people all over the country. The federal government for a year and a half has been sending and flying illegal immigrants by the thousands to cities across the country in the dead of night because they know they are doing something wrong.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MTA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
CNBC

These 10 states are America's worst places to live in 2022

In this era of severe worker shortages and unprecedented mobility, employees are demanding great quality of life in the state where they work. Half of business executives surveyed agree it is important to do business in states with inclusive laws. CNBC’s annual America’s Top State for Business study considers multiple...
INDIANA STATE
Vice

Will We All Soon Be Drinking Pee and Eating Crickets on a Floating Prison Barge? An Investigation

Mike Adams—the self-proclaimed “Health Ranger,” owner of the conspiracy-addled “health” website Natural News, and a frequent guest on Alex Jones’ InfoWars—churns out articles with admirable frequency; nearly as often, he creates a truly indelible turn of phrase. Natural News is a major hub in the conspiratorial universe, a place where disinformation often trickles from the fringe to the so-called mainstream, and a reliable heat check for what kinds of narratives are gaining traction. Which brings us to one of Adams’ most recent missives, in which he warned his readers, unforgettably: “Welcome to your police state future: You will eat crickets and drink pee on a floating prison barge.” But will we? Let’s dig in.
ANIMALS
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
116K+
Followers
13K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy