HEAT ALERT: Feels-like temperatures approach 100 to start workweek before midweek cooling

Storm Watch Meteorologist Michele Powers says it will feel like 95-100 degrees to start the workweek.

Powers says a cold front clears the air by Wednesday and that rain is likely on Tuesday and Wednesday.

MONDAY: The day should be the hottest day in the forecast with partly sunny weather and a pop-up storm. Expect temperature highs between 90 to 95 degrees but should feel more like 100 degrees.

TUESDAY: It should be a day of sun and clouds during the morning and afternoon with a shower or storm in the evening and temperature highs in the lower-90s.

WEDNESDAY: The heat should break by this day, but there is a good bet for a stronger thunderstorm in the evening. Prepare for temperature highs in the mid-80s.

