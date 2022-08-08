ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

HEAT ALERT: Feels-like temps reach 100+ to start workweek; stray storms possible

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says a heat advisory has been extended through Tuesday as feels-like temperatures reach 100+ Monday and Tuesday.

WHAT'S NEXT -- Pop up storms and hot, muggy weather is expected through Tuesday. A few storms could produce heavy rain, but the drought will likely continue.

MONDAY: HEAT ALERT. More sunshine with isolated afternoon storms. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Heat Index of 95-100F.

TUESDAY: HEAT ALERT.  A few storms in the afternoon with more cloud cover. Highs in upper 80s to low 90s. Heat index of 100F.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly cloudy with a few storms expected. Not as hot, but still muggy. Highs in the mid 80s.

