Commonwealth Games: England lose gold medal after being disqualified from women's 4x400m relay final
Watch as England lose their gold medal after being disqualified from the women's 4x400m relay final due to a lane infringement. FOLLOW LIVE: Live Commonwealth Games text and clips. Live coverage across the BBC. Available to UK users only.
Commonwealth Games: Laura Muir captures 1500m title
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Scotland's Laura Muir won the Commonwealth 1500m crown with a remorseless display that ground...
Commonwealth Games: England end badminton in Birmingham with three final defeats
England suffered triple disappointment on the final day of Commonwealth Games badminton action.Three pairs had made it through to their respective finals, but they ultimately fell short against quality opposition.England’s Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith were beaten 21-16 21-15 in the mixed doubles gold medal match by Singapore pair Terry Hee and Jessica Tan.Ellis and Smith also won silver in the event at the 2018 Gold Coast Games.Ben Lane and Sean Vendy were next up in the men’s doubles final, but they too lost as Indian pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty claimed a 21-15 21-13 victory.Malaysia’s Pearly Tan and Muralitharan Thinaah beat Chloe Birch and Smith 21-5 21-8 in a women’s doubles final that lasted just 33 minutes. Read More Emotional Eilish Eilish McColgan ‘over the moon’ after winning gold at Commonwealth GamesUFC 2022 schedule: Every fight happening this yearHaaland, Salah and Gross lead Fantasy Premier League GW1 top scorers
Commonwealth Games: England men sweep to 4x100m relay title defence
Defending champions England swept to 4x100m relay gold as Ojie Edoburun anchored home a slick display. Edoburun, who was called up to the team after Reece Prescod was forced out with injury, finished clear of Trinidad and Tobago in 38.35 seconds. Jona Efoloko, 22, was preferred to Adam Gemili on...
Tearful Katherine Brunt unsure of England future after missing out on medal
A tearful Katherine Brunt is unsure about continuing her record-breaking England career after they signed off from the Commonwealth Games without a consolatory bronze medal.With a narrow semi-final defeat to India still fresh in the memory, England seemed unable to rouse themselves to face New Zealand and limped to 110 for nine in their third-place play-off at Edgbaston.New Zealand captain Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates put England’s total in a harsh light with a 54-run stand in 4.3 overs before the White Ferns cruised to an eight-wicket win with 49 balls to spare.Brunt finished with nought for 23, including having...
England win first hockey gold but cricket and netball bids end in disappointment
England won Commonwealth Games hockey gold for the first time but there was heartache for the cricket and netball teams in their bronze medal matches.Here, the PA news agency reflects on Sunday’s early action and looks forward to the highlights that remain on the final day of the Games:Hockey history for EnglandEngland had reached the final of the women’s hockey three times previously but lost on every occasion, most recently in a heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat against Australia at Glasgow 2014.But second-quarter goals from Holly Hunt and Tess Howard sealed a 2-1 win over the Hockeyroos, who were outthought, outfought...
Speed skating-Olympic medallist gets 18-month competition ban for post-party car prang
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Olympic speed skater Kim Min-seok has been handed a lengthy ban from competition by the Korea Skating Union (KSU) after pranging his car after a party at the national training centre south of Seoul.
Commonwealth Games: Matt Hudson-Smith denied gold in dramatic 400m finish
England's Matt Hudson-Smith was sensationally denied Commonwealth gold as Zambia's Muzala Samukonga powered to 400m victory in the final strides. World bronze medallist Hudson-Smith entered the home straight with a decent lead, but tied up with the line beckoning. Zambia's Samukonga did the opposite, surging up from fourth at 350m...
Commonwealth Games: England secure record haul of 176 medals at Birmingham 2022
England are celebrating a record haul of 176 medals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. It passed the mark of 174 from Glasgow 2014, with 57 golds in Birmingham one behind the tally from eight years ago. Team England chef de mission Mark England said Birmingham people had "come out in...
Commonwealth Games: England's James Willstrop and Declan James win men's doubles squash gold
James Willstrop and Declan James beat fellow England pair Daryl Selby and Adrian Waller to win Commonwealth Games gold in the final of the men's squash doubles. World doubles champions Willstrop and James won 11-3 7-11 11-9 at the University of Birmingham squash centre. They bettered the bronze medal they...
UFC champion Jiri Prochazka on samurai, spirituality, and weathering storms in and out of the Octagon
With waves swirling around him, and his motor flickering and faltering, Jiri Prochazka was caught in a storm and staring into the darkness.That’s no metaphor, even if it conveys the tempestuous nature of the Czech’s title fight with Glover Teixeira at UFC 275. Instead, it is the very real scene of a recent incident that saw Prochazka, 29, stranded at sea with his friends after their boat’s engine died.“That was a weird situation,” Prochazka recalls. “The boat’s engine stopped, and there was a storm which came to us. The sea... there were some big waves, and the night was...
Commonwealth Games: Tears and cheers for Wales table tennis team
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. It proved to be Wales' 28th and final medal of the 2022 Commonwealth Games...
Commonwealth Games: Liam Pitchford wins table tennis silver; Wales' Charlotte Carey & Anna Hursey bronze
England's Liam Pitchford had to settle for silver in the men's singles table tennis final at the Commonwealth Games. Pitchford started well but India's Sharath Kamal Achanta fought back to win 11-13 11-7 11-2 11-6 11-8. Wales' Charlotte Carey and Anna Hursey claimed bronze in the women's doubles, defeating Singapore's...
Commonwealth Games: Jamaica's rise, England's path forwards and a look ahead to Netball World Cup 2023
The fact that a World Cup is situated so soon after the Commonwealth Games is always a fascinating feature of netball's calendar. Next year's competition starts on July 28 and while 11 months might seem like a long time in terms of the amount of individual training hours, when you look at it more closely there's perhaps room for two, or at a push three, Test series only.
Commonwealth Games: Emotional Laura Muir exorcises demons with 1,500m exhibition
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Three major championships in 37 days is a gruelling, unforgiving schedule. But don't tell...
On this day in 2012: Nicola Adams makes Olympic history in London
Nicola Adams punched her way into history 10 years ago as she became the first woman boxer to be crowned an Olympic champion.The then 29-year-old from Leeds beat her arch-rival, China’s Ren Cancan, 16-7 to win flyweight gold in London on August 9, 2012.Adams knocked Ren to the canvas in the second round and was roared to victory by a patriotic home crowd.A delighted Adams said afterwards: “I am so happy and overwhelmed with joy right now. I have wanted this all my life and I have done it.”It was a landmark moment for women’s boxing, with three weight categories included for the sport’s Olympic debut – which has since increased to five.Adams’ glittering amateur career continued with Commonwealth gold in 2014 before she successfully defended her Olympic title in Rio.The Yorkshire fighter turned professional in 2017 and went on to be crowned WBO flyweight world champion before retiring in November 2019 after sustaining an eye injury. Read More How do interest rates affect inflation?
Emotional England farewell for Eboni Usoro-Brown and Stacey Francis-Bayman
England bade an emotional farewell to Eboni Usoro-Brown and Stacey Francis-Bayman after the experienced pair bowed out of international netball with a disappointing 55-48 defeat to New Zealand in the bronze medal play-off at the Commonwealth Games.Usoro-Brown, 34, received a rousing reception when she took to the court in the dying seconds of a frustrating encounter in which the Silver Ferns, beaten by England in their final group game last week, gradually built on the one-point lead they had established at the end of the first quarter.Afterwards Usuro-Brown, who finished with 117 caps for her country having made her debut...
Commonwealth Games: Magic moments and what ifs for Wales in Birmingham
Team Wales ended the 2022 Commonwealth Games with 28 medals - eight gold, six silver and 14 bronze. The total was eight short of the record of 36 set at the previous two Games. The team also failed to match the 10 golds they had won four years ago in...
Commonwealth Games: Joshua Stacey and Rosie Eccles win golds for Wales
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Para-table tennis player Joshua Stacey and boxer Rosie Eccles have won Commonwealth Games golds...
Commonwealth Games: Streaming requests break BBC Sport record
BBC Sport's coverage of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games was streamed a record-breaking 57.1 million times during the 11-day event. This was over six times the amount of streams seen at previous Games. A total of 28.6 million people watched the 2022 Games, which finished on Monday, on BBC television.
