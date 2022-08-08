Manchester United vs Brighton LIVE: Premier League result and final score as hosts booed off after defeat

Brighton claimed a famous first-ever win at Old Trafford as Manchester United suffered a nightmare defeat in Erik ten Hag ’s first Premier League match in charge.

After Bruno Fernandes missed an opening chance, Pascal Gross made it the worst possible start for Ten Hag as he finished Danny Welbeck’s cross at the back post to give the visitors a deserved lead. And it quickly turned into a disasterous afternoon as Gross doubled Brighton’s lead after a brilliant team move, while there were boos at half time at Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo was brought on from the bench after being left out of United’s starting line-up and although the hosts were able to pull one back, Brighton held on to celebrate a famous victory that underlined the scale of the task facing Ten Hag.

