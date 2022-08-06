Read full article on original website
wucardinals.com
Three Wheeling Rugby Players Named to NCR Scholastic All-American Team
Wheeling, W. Va. - The first day of Fall camps kicked off on Monday with a majority of Wheeling's Fall sports athletes beginning their training for the upcoming 2022-23 season. The Wheeling University Rugby team got a big announcement for the first day of camp, when they found out that three of their players had been selected as National Collegiate Rugby (NCR) Scholastic All-Americans. Joseph Iye, Alex Thomas, and Jose Oltra all earned the honor after displaying a commitment to their craft both on and off the pitch.
wucardinals.com
Men’s Golf Releases 2022 Schedule with Year Experience Under Their Belt
Wheeling, W. Va. - Last season, the Wheeling University Men's Golf team was one of the youngest teams on campus. They were a group consisting of mostly freshmen and sophomores, most of which were embarking on their first collegiate seasons. In 2022, the group returns mostly intact with another year of experience under their belt as the team released it's 2022 Fall schedule, featuring three invitationals throughout the month of September, leading up to the Mountain East Conference (MEC) Championships in early October.
West Liberty and Wheeling University enter into an agreement
WEST LIBERTY- West Liberty University and Wheeling University have entered into an articulation agreement for undergraduate students seeking advanced degrees in physical therapy. The presidents of both Universities signed the agreement on Tuesday. “This new collaboration between both of our institutions offers a seamless transition for West Liberty University students and will benefit those most […]
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Football Game-by-Game Prediction and Analysis
Morgantown, West Virginia – Through three seasons at West Virginia, Neal Brown has a 17-18 overall record and an 11-15 record in the Big 12 Conference. Regardless of the challenges that he’s faced, that is not acceptable as the head coach of the Mountaineers. In his 4th season,...
voiceofmotown.com
Vulgar Student Signs Should Be Banned in Morgantown
Morgantown, West Virginia – Morgantown, West Virginia is my city! There are so many wonderful things about it and it is truly the ultimate college town. It’s filled with incredible students from all over the world and is a consummate university atmosphere in the greatest state in America.
wvexplorer.com
Three little-known facts about West Virginia's moundbuilders
The term “moundbuilder” is often used to describe two ancient cultures that archaeologists now know as the Adena and the Hopewell. These peoples lived in eastern North America from approximately 500 B.C. to A.D. 500. Their monumental earthworks captured the imaginations of explorers and continue to fascinate us today.
getnews.info
Foods That Were Invented In Pittsburgh
We all have known Pittsburgh as the Steel City due to its extensive contribution to this industry, even from ancient times. With plenty of wowing bridges, people also know this place as the City of Bridges. Skyscrapers, inclined railways, and sports are some of the other highly fascinating highlights of this city. But, did you know about the delicious and creative culinary side of Pittsburgh?
Metro News
Morgantown native knows the tension of a deep mine rescue
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Pressure has mounted on rescue crews at a Mexican coal mine to make bold moves to save 10 trapped miners. The tension surrounding the scenario is a familiar one for West Virginians who have a deep connection to the coal industry and the risks it holds.
American Queen, world's largest riverboat, docks in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - For the first time in two years, the world's largest riverboat is back in Pittsburgh. The American Queen is docked at North Riverfront Park until 6 p.m. Monday. The 417-guest boat is currently sailing two nine-day Ohio River voyages between Louisville and Pittsburgh, stopping in ports like Madison, Cincinnati, Maysville, Point Pleasant and Marietta. While in Pittsburgh, student-athletes are headlining a name, image and likeness campaign about what it takes for a crew of up to 160 to run the boat. Pittsburghers are invited to come see the American Queen and take pictures, but non-sailing guests aren't allowed on board.
WTRF
Flash Flood Warning for Ohio and Marshall County
Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – A Flash Flood Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service office in Pittsburgh, for Ohio and Marshall County until 6pm. 1-2 inches of rain has fallen in spots with previous storms that rolled on through. Most of the rain has stopped for now, a couple storm cells and clusters of showers linger close behind.
Wheeling bar Generations axes live bands
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s the day the music died at Generations Restaurant & Pub in Wheeling. The establishment announced on its Facebook page Sunday that they “will no longer be having live bands.” They gave no reason for this decision, but stated they will still be open 7 days per week for breakfast, lunch […]
WDTV
Fairmont church needs help rebuilding
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local church has been trying to rebuild, but now they need more help. “If you can see the church behind me; its leaning, and its old, and its not safe to be in, but the Lord’s holding it up until we get it built,” said Pastor Paul Mitchell.
A tornado tears through a WV community and deadly drugs are off the streets: Here are the week’s top headlines
(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories. What began as an evening storm ended in devastation in parts of Pennsylvania and West Virginia. –> West Virginia tornado confirmed to be an EF2 <– The community of Dallas in Marshall County saw homes damaged, trees downed and plenty of power outages. The National […]
What’s really behind the drop in gas prices?
As national gas prices fell to just over $4 per gallon Monday, Marion County's average gas price fell to $3.99 per gallon, according to AAA.
West Virginia sheriff sent to hospital by an alleged impaired driver
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) A crash Tuesday sent one person to the hospital. Officials say Brooke County Sheriff Richard Beatty was stuck from behind by an alleged impaired driver on Route 22 this afternoon. Sheriff Beatty was assisting with traffic during a disabled tractor trailer. He was transported to the hospital, the driver was taken […]
Ohio parent charged after over 200 teens partied at his property
OHIO- A man from Jefferson County is facing multiple charges after over 200 teens allegedly partied on his property. Many of the teens were underage, and that party grew bigger after word got out over social media. The party was discovered by authorities after they were called to Trinity Medical Center West when one of […]
connect-bridgeport.com
Former Area Mayor, Retired Police Officer, Business Owner, Civic Leader, Shriner, Charles Mouser, Passes
Former Mayor of Philippi, WV Charles Jerry Mouser “Jerry” passed away at United Hospital Center in Clarksburg, WV on August 6, 2022, after a long illness. Jerry was born at his parent’s home on Bonica Road in Barbour County, WV on 01 Feb 1944, the son of the late Denzel Carl Mouser and Maysel C. Mouser. Jerry completed grade school at Tacy Elementary and graduated from Philippi High School in 1963. Jerry was united in marriage to Amelia “Mimi” James Mouser on February 26, 1965, who survives in Philippi, WV. Also surviving are his son Mark James Mouser.
WTAP
Washington County 911 Center gets an official site for operations
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - “Anytime you try to put together a new agency, so to speak, you got to have a home for it,” says Washington County Commissioner Kevin Ritter. “So, one of the first things we thought about is where to locate the 911 Center.”. Officials...
wvexplorer.com
W.Va. Penitentiary at Moundsville focus of strange history
The former West Virginia State Penitentiary at Moundsville, West Virginia, in Marshall County, was a castellated gothic-style prison in operation from 1876 until 1995. It is now a tourist attraction popular with historians and paranormal enthusiasts. In 1863, West Virginia had only just seceded from Virginia and suffered a shortage...
West Virginia couple sues Moundsville Mexican restaurant after being injured
MOUNDSVILLE, WEST VIRGINIA- A West Virginia couple is suing the Acapulco Mexican Restaurant in Moundsville after a man says he was injured while delivering to the establishment. According to the West Virginia Record, Bernard Braham of Wood County was trapped after 300 pounds of a purchase order fell on top of him. Braham claims he […]
