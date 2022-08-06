PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - For the first time in two years, the world's largest riverboat is back in Pittsburgh. The American Queen is docked at North Riverfront Park until 6 p.m. Monday. The 417-guest boat is currently sailing two nine-day Ohio River voyages between Louisville and Pittsburgh, stopping in ports like Madison, Cincinnati, Maysville, Point Pleasant and Marietta. While in Pittsburgh, student-athletes are headlining a name, image and likeness campaign about what it takes for a crew of up to 160 to run the boat. Pittsburghers are invited to come see the American Queen and take pictures, but non-sailing guests aren't allowed on board.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO