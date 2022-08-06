ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wucardinals.com

Three Wheeling Rugby Players Named to NCR Scholastic All-American Team

Wheeling, W. Va. - The first day of Fall camps kicked off on Monday with a majority of Wheeling's Fall sports athletes beginning their training for the upcoming 2022-23 season. The Wheeling University Rugby team got a big announcement for the first day of camp, when they found out that three of their players had been selected as National Collegiate Rugby (NCR) Scholastic All-Americans. Joseph Iye, Alex Thomas, and Jose Oltra all earned the honor after displaying a commitment to their craft both on and off the pitch.
WHEELING, WV
wucardinals.com

Men’s Golf Releases 2022 Schedule with Year Experience Under Their Belt

Wheeling, W. Va. - Last season, the Wheeling University Men's Golf team was one of the youngest teams on campus. They were a group consisting of mostly freshmen and sophomores, most of which were embarking on their first collegiate seasons. In 2022, the group returns mostly intact with another year of experience under their belt as the team released it's 2022 Fall schedule, featuring three invitationals throughout the month of September, leading up to the Mountain East Conference (MEC) Championships in early October.
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Liberty and Wheeling University enter into an agreement

WEST LIBERTY- West Liberty University and Wheeling University have entered into an articulation agreement for undergraduate students seeking advanced degrees in physical therapy. The presidents of both Universities signed the agreement on Tuesday. “This new collaboration between both of our institutions offers a seamless transition for West Liberty University students and will benefit those most […]
WHEELING, WV
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Football Game-by-Game Prediction and Analysis

Morgantown, West Virginia – Through three seasons at West Virginia, Neal Brown has a 17-18 overall record and an 11-15 record in the Big 12 Conference. Regardless of the challenges that he’s faced, that is not acceptable as the head coach of the Mountaineers. In his 4th season,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Vulgar Student Signs Should Be Banned in Morgantown

Morgantown, West Virginia – Morgantown, West Virginia is my city! There are so many wonderful things about it and it is truly the ultimate college town. It’s filled with incredible students from all over the world and is a consummate university atmosphere in the greatest state in America.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvexplorer.com

Three little-known facts about West Virginia's moundbuilders

The term “moundbuilder” is often used to describe two ancient cultures that archaeologists now know as the Adena and the Hopewell. These peoples lived in eastern North America from approximately 500 B.C. to A.D. 500. Their monumental earthworks captured the imaginations of explorers and continue to fascinate us today.
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
getnews.info

Foods That Were Invented In Pittsburgh

We all have known Pittsburgh as the Steel City due to its extensive contribution to this industry, even from ancient times. With plenty of wowing bridges, people also know this place as the City of Bridges. Skyscrapers, inclined railways, and sports are some of the other highly fascinating highlights of this city. But, did you know about the delicious and creative culinary side of Pittsburgh?
PITTSBURGH, PA
Metro News

Morgantown native knows the tension of a deep mine rescue

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Pressure has mounted on rescue crews at a Mexican coal mine to make bold moves to save 10 trapped miners. The tension surrounding the scenario is a familiar one for West Virginians who have a deep connection to the coal industry and the risks it holds.
MORGANTOWN, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

American Queen, world's largest riverboat, docks in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - For the first time in two years, the world's largest riverboat is back in Pittsburgh. The American Queen is docked at North Riverfront Park until 6 p.m. Monday. The 417-guest boat is currently sailing two nine-day Ohio River voyages between Louisville and Pittsburgh, stopping in ports like Madison, Cincinnati, Maysville, Point Pleasant and Marietta.   While in Pittsburgh, student-athletes are headlining a name, image and likeness campaign about what it takes for a crew of up to 160 to run the boat. Pittsburghers are invited to come see the American Queen and take pictures, but non-sailing guests aren't allowed on board. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF

Flash Flood Warning for Ohio and Marshall County

Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – A Flash Flood Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service office in Pittsburgh, for Ohio and Marshall County until 6pm. 1-2 inches of rain has fallen in spots with previous storms that rolled on through. Most of the rain has stopped for now, a couple storm cells and clusters of showers linger close behind.
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling bar Generations axes live bands

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s the day the music died at Generations Restaurant & Pub in Wheeling. The establishment announced on its Facebook page Sunday that they “will no longer be having live bands.” They gave no reason for this decision, but stated they will still be open 7 days per week for breakfast, lunch […]
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

Fairmont church needs help rebuilding

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local church has been trying to rebuild, but now they need more help. “If you can see the church behind me; its leaning, and its old, and its not safe to be in, but the Lord’s holding it up until we get it built,” said Pastor Paul Mitchell.
FAIRMONT, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Former Area Mayor, Retired Police Officer, Business Owner, Civic Leader, Shriner, Charles Mouser, Passes

Former Mayor of Philippi, WV Charles Jerry Mouser “Jerry” passed away at United Hospital Center in Clarksburg, WV on August 6, 2022, after a long illness. Jerry was born at his parent’s home on Bonica Road in Barbour County, WV on 01 Feb 1944, the son of the late Denzel Carl Mouser and Maysel C. Mouser. Jerry completed grade school at Tacy Elementary and graduated from Philippi High School in 1963. Jerry was united in marriage to Amelia “Mimi” James Mouser on February 26, 1965, who survives in Philippi, WV. Also surviving are his son Mark James Mouser.
CLARKSBURG, WV
wvexplorer.com

W.Va. Penitentiary at Moundsville focus of strange history

The former West Virginia State Penitentiary at Moundsville, West Virginia, in Marshall County, was a castellated gothic-style prison in operation from 1876 until 1995. It is now a tourist attraction popular with historians and paranormal enthusiasts. In 1863, West Virginia had only just seceded from Virginia and suffered a shortage...
MOUNDSVILLE, WV

