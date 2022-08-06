ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Yardbarker

Marshawn Lynch to serve as special correspondent for Seahawks

Marshawn Lynch is back with the Seattle Seahawks — sort of, at least. The Seahawks announced their broadcasting and media plans for the season, including local preseason telecast information. The release included one notable bit of information at the end, however: Lynch will be serving as a “special correspondent” later in the season and will “produce creative content” for the team.
Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks: D.K. Metcalf’s new contract is a stepping stone

The Seattle Seahawks made good on their word about working on getting a deal done with rising start D.K. Metcalf. Let’s review the details and look toward Metcalf’s future with the team. The Seattle Seahawks and D.K. Metcalf agreed to an extension last month. Thus making Seattle true...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks 2022 training camp: 6 takeaways from Saturday's mock game

The Seattle Seahawks held a mock game at Lumen Field yesterday instead of their regular training camp practice. Here are a few takeaways from those who were present. The biggest story of the day was that Seattle’s quarterback competition finally showed some signs of life. Geno Smith has been leading the battle throughout the offseason but yesterday Drew Lock was the clear winner.
The Spun

Jaguars Reportedly Signed New Quarterback On Tuesday

A couple of weeks after cutting undrafted free agent quarterback E.J. Perry, the Jacksonville Jaguars re-signed the rookie. Perry began his college career at Boston College, seeing action in four games for the Eagles in 2018. However, he vaulted onto the NFL radar after transferring to Brown. It was there...
Jacksonville, FL
FOX Sports

Seattle Seahawks hoping pass rush can go 'Boom' again

The numbers of late for the Seattle Seahawks defensively are troubling and very un-Legion of Boom-like. The last time Seattle cracked the top 10 in total defense was 2015. Seattle finished in the bottom third in the NFL in sacks in two of the past three seasons. For defensive guru...
Seattle, WA

