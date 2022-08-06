Read full article on original website
Marshawn Lynch to serve as special correspondent for Seahawks
Marshawn Lynch is back with the Seattle Seahawks — sort of, at least. The Seahawks announced their broadcasting and media plans for the season, including local preseason telecast information. The release included one notable bit of information at the end, however: Lynch will be serving as a “special correspondent” later in the season and will “produce creative content” for the team.
Seattle Seahawks: D.K. Metcalf’s new contract is a stepping stone
The Seattle Seahawks made good on their word about working on getting a deal done with rising start D.K. Metcalf. Let’s review the details and look toward Metcalf’s future with the team. The Seattle Seahawks and D.K. Metcalf agreed to an extension last month. Thus making Seattle true...
Seahawks 2022 training camp: 6 takeaways from Saturday's mock game
The Seattle Seahawks held a mock game at Lumen Field yesterday instead of their regular training camp practice. Here are a few takeaways from those who were present. The biggest story of the day was that Seattle’s quarterback competition finally showed some signs of life. Geno Smith has been leading the battle throughout the offseason but yesterday Drew Lock was the clear winner.
Pete Carroll Names Leader In Seahawks Quarterback Battle
The Seattle Seahawks have one of the most intriguing quarterback battles in the league heading into the 2022 NFL season. The team's starting job is up in the air for the first time since 2011 — the year before it selected now-Broncos QB Russell Wilson. As it stands right...
Seattle Seahawks hoping pass rush can go 'Boom' again
The numbers of late for the Seattle Seahawks defensively are troubling and very un-Legion of Boom-like. The last time Seattle cracked the top 10 in total defense was 2015. Seattle finished in the bottom third in the NFL in sacks in two of the past three seasons. For defensive guru...
