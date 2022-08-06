Read full article on original website
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
Ms. Me, Rapper, Found Shot to Death in Texas
A Houston rapper's family is seeking help identifying her killer after she was found dead outside her car. Porche Brock Mendoza, 32, also known by her artist name, Ms. Me, was discovered shot to death near her car around 8:30 p.m. on July 9. The vehicle had hit a trash pile and a mailbox while in gear.
12-year-old girl found walking in the road in Alabama leads to the discovery of 2 bodies and an arrest
A 12-year-old girl found walking on an Alabama road this week led to the discovery of two decomposing bodies in a nearby home and the arrest of a man on a kidnapping charge, officials said. Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, could also face capital murder and other charges after a passerby...
Death of ex-NBA first-round pick officially ruled homicide
The death of a former NBA player last May is now formally a homicide. According to an autopsy report obtained this week by E! News, ex-Michigan State star Adreian Payne’s death has officially been ruled a homicide. The report further states that Payne’s cause of death was a “gunshot wound of the arm and chest.”
Rapper Kodak Black, who was granted clemency by Trump in his final hours as president, was arrested on drug charges in Florida
Kodak Black was arrested in Florida for drug-related felonies Friday, according to Miami Herald. The rapper was pulled over for an expired registration tag and windows that "appeared darker than the legal limit." Police said they found a small clear bag that contained 31 tablets of oxycodone and a total...
Rapper JayDaYoungan Ambushed By 5 Gunmen In Shooting Death, Father Says
Popular Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan was fatally ambushed by 5 gunmen ... according to his father, who was there when his son was gunned down. The slain rapper's dad, Kenyatta Scott, tells TMZ ... he and JayDaYoungan were sitting in the front yard of their Louisiana home Wednesday evening when a black truck pulled up and 3 people hopped out with guns.
Cincy man accused of killing his girlfriend and mom of 2 kids by 'internally decapitating' her
CINCINNATI (TCD) -- A 25-year-old man was arrested months after his girlfriend and mother of his two children was found dead in what police initially said was a fatal drug overdose. According to Cincinnati Police, on Feb. 15 at 2:50 a.m., officers went to the 300 block of West Galbraith...
Two-Sport Legend Bo Jackson Covered All Funeral Costs For The Victims Of The Uvalde School Shooting
Talk about a classy move by arguably the greatest athlete to ever play professional sports… two of them. According to CNN, former two-sport star Bo Jackson paid for all funeral expenses for the victims’ families of the school shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. Texas governor Greg...
Two Arrested in Former NFL Player's Shooting Death
Du'Vonte Lampkin, 25, who played at the University of Oklahoma and briefly for the Tennessee Titans, was fatally shot in May.
Wildwood man busted with 400 lbs of meth
A 68-year-old man from Wildwood was caught with more than $1 million worth of methamphetamine in a storage locker. Mike Davis, the Special Agent in Charge for the Drug Enforcement Administration in St. Louis, said they seized more than 460 pounds of crystal meth. Kolby L. Kristiansen is charged with possession and intent to distribute. The drugs came from Mexico, to California and then to St. Louis.
Texas man tells police he accidentally shot and killed girlfriend thinking she was an intruder
A Texas man told police he shot and killed his girlfriend early Monday because he believed she was an "intruder" in his apartment, authorities said. Bobby Wolfe, 22, called 911 around 3:30 a.m. saying he accidentally shot his girlfriend in a Pasadena apartment unit. When police officers arrived, they found the victim.
Alligator Bites Young Boy Swimming In Louisiana
An alligator bit a 6-year-old boy while he was swimming in a lake in Louisiana on Sunday. The boy had been out on a boat ride with his family on Lake Maurepas when they stopped to swim at a sandbar outside of the Tickfaw River, WAFB reported. Shortly after they...
Man leaves S Carolina death row as firing squad trial starts
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina inmate who killed four people in two states is off death row after a federal appeals court ruled the judge who sentenced him to die nearly two decades ago did not consider his abusive childhood or mental illness. The ruling last week means the number of prisoners on South Carolina’s death row has been cut nearly in half since the start of 2011, when the state carried out its last execution. Whether the state can begin putting inmates to death again may be determined this week at a trial in Columbia where lawyers for several death row prisoners are arguing the electric chair - as well as the newly established, but so far unused, firing squad - are cruel and unusual punishments. Only three inmates in the U.S., all in Utah, have died by firing squad since 1977 and 19 have been electrocuted this century.
Black Americans Are Fleeing Democratic Cities and Reversing the Great Migration | Opinion
Black Americans might believe the South is more racist, but they do not view this racism as a barrier blocking them from achieving their economic objectives.
Mom, Daughter Found Dead in Home—Suspect Shot Dead by Deputies
A man making "aggressive movements" with a knife was shot dead in Buford, Georgia, shortly before police found the bodies of two women.
Mystikal Arrested for Rape, Domestic Violence in Louisiana
Mystikal stands accused of rape again in Louisiana ... and he's back behind bars after a weekend arrest. A rep for Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office tells TMZ ... the rapper was booked and processed Sunday on a first-degree rape charge, as well as charges related to domestic abuse, battery by strangulation, false imprisonment and property damage.
NY Bishop Lamor Whitehead & Wife Robbed Of $400K In Jewelry While Delivering Sermon, Clergyman Offers $50K Reward For Arrests
Being a victim of armed robbery is always a terrible and often traumatic thing to experience, and there are certain places where no one would ever expect it to happen. But apparently, you can get it even when you’re at
Rapper Trina’s Teenage Niece Killed in Miami Shooting
Trina's family is mourning the loss of her 17-year-old niece, Toni Chester. According to CBS Miami and Miami Police, the teen, also known as "Suga," was shot and killed July 20 outside of an apartment complex. Family members and friends of Toni's told the outlet that she'd just left a nearby corner store when she was killed. While police didn't mention Toni by name, family members confirmed to CBS it was her who died.
Teens in a Louisiana juvenile facility are being sent to Angola prison. Experts say it’s not only cruel, it could violate the law.
Following a slew of alarming headlines about violence, mismanagement and frequent escapes from Louisiana’s juvenile lockups, the state’s governor offered a new solution this week: temporarily moving teens to the notorious Angola prison for adults. The decision tramples modern principles of juvenile justice and could lead to violations...
UPDATE: A Suspect Named In The Disappearance of Felicia Marie Johnson
Felicia(Central Texas Crime/Facebook) Recently, we covered the disappearance of Felicia Marie Johnson — a black woman who vanished after interviewing for a job. Now, police are starting to get answers.
