Baton Rouge, LA

Arch Manning Reportedly Had 1 Main Reason For Picking Texas

Arch Manning chose the University of Texas over a number of notable SEC schools. The five-star quarterback recruit, ranked the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2023, chose the Longhorns over Alabama, Georgia and Ole Miss, among other programs. David Cutcliffe, who coached the elder Mannings in college, believes...
AUSTIN, TX
Former 4-star recruit Joel Williams enters transfer portal

Kentucky junior defensive back and former 4-star recruit Joel Williams has entered the transfer portal, CatsPause.com has confirmed. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Williams is the Wildcats' second transfer casualty since the start of fall camp, joining backup quarterback Beau...
SPORTS
State
Texas State
Local
Louisiana Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
The top 1,000 high school football teams in the country...

Acadiana, Brother Martin, Catholic (BR), De La Salle, Destrehan, Karr, Jesuit, John Curtis, Neville, Ponchatoula, Rummel, St. Charles Catholic, University Lab, Warren Easton, Westgate, Zachary. HM (between #301 and #1000): Alexandria, Byrd, Captain Shreve, Carencro, Lafayette Christian, Landry, Lutcher, Madison Prep, Newman, Parkway, Ruston, Scotlandville, Southern Lab, St. Amant, St....
JD PicKell: Arkansas is fully bought in to Sam Pittman

After a number of down years, Arkansas football finally sprang back to life in 2021 with a 9-3 season. The Razorbacks were threatening during Sam Pittman’s first year in 2020, but an All-SEC schedule made it tough to break through. In 2021, though, they did just that. And Hogs fans are over the moon, according to On3’s JD PicKell.
Jalen Brown
Former Alabama DL transferring to SWAC school

On Monday, former Alabama defensive lineman Kyle Mann announced he was transferring to Alabama A&M. In the end, Mann chose the Bulldogs over Grambling State, Georgia Southern and Louisiana. He joined the Crimson Tide as a part of the 2020 recruiting class. 247Sports’ recruiting rankings listed Mann as a three-star...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

