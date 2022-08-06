Read full article on original website
Related
Arch Manning Reportedly Had 1 Main Reason For Picking Texas
Arch Manning chose the University of Texas over a number of notable SEC schools. The five-star quarterback recruit, ranked the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2023, chose the Longhorns over Alabama, Georgia and Ole Miss, among other programs. David Cutcliffe, who coached the elder Mannings in college, believes...
247Sports
Former 4-star recruit Joel Williams enters transfer portal
Kentucky junior defensive back and former 4-star recruit Joel Williams has entered the transfer portal, CatsPause.com has confirmed. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Williams is the Wildcats' second transfer casualty since the start of fall camp, joining backup quarterback Beau...
Why Pete Golding Feels Different Entering his Fifth Season at Alabama
The Crimson Tide's defensive coordinator has players ready to lead at all levels of the Alabama defense.
David Cutcliffe Reveals 1 Key Reason Why Arch Manning Chose Longhorns
The Manning family's longtime quarterback mentor provided some interesting insight as to why Arch chose Texas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tigerdroppings.com
The top 1,000 high school football teams in the country...
Acadiana, Brother Martin, Catholic (BR), De La Salle, Destrehan, Karr, Jesuit, John Curtis, Neville, Ponchatoula, Rummel, St. Charles Catholic, University Lab, Warren Easton, Westgate, Zachary. HM (between #301 and #1000): Alexandria, Byrd, Captain Shreve, Carencro, Lafayette Christian, Landry, Lutcher, Madison Prep, Newman, Parkway, Ruston, Scotlandville, Southern Lab, St. Amant, St....
Auburn Offensive Players to Watch vs. Texas AM
The Aggies should have a good feel of new Auburn quarterback Zach Calzada after watching him for three seasons in College Station.
How will UCF Use O'Keefe, Hudson and the Receiving Corps?
There are many options for UCF to get the football to Ryan O’Keefe and other playmakers for the Knights.
JD PicKell: Arkansas is fully bought in to Sam Pittman
After a number of down years, Arkansas football finally sprang back to life in 2021 with a 9-3 season. The Razorbacks were threatening during Sam Pittman’s first year in 2020, but an All-SEC schedule made it tough to break through. In 2021, though, they did just that. And Hogs fans are over the moon, according to On3’s JD PicKell.
RELATED PEOPLE
Former Alabama DL transferring to SWAC school
On Monday, former Alabama defensive lineman Kyle Mann announced he was transferring to Alabama A&M. In the end, Mann chose the Bulldogs over Grambling State, Georgia Southern and Louisiana. He joined the Crimson Tide as a part of the 2020 recruiting class. 247Sports’ recruiting rankings listed Mann as a three-star...
Jaxson Dart Rated Among Top Transfer QBs For 2022 Season
The Rebels' signal caller is currently in a battle for the starting quarterback position.
Alabama DC Pete Golding Discusses DUI Arrest
“I was wrong, and I’ve got to suffer the consequences for it.”
Comments / 0