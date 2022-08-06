After a number of down years, Arkansas football finally sprang back to life in 2021 with a 9-3 season. The Razorbacks were threatening during Sam Pittman’s first year in 2020, but an All-SEC schedule made it tough to break through. In 2021, though, they did just that. And Hogs fans are over the moon, according to On3’s JD PicKell.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 18 HOURS AGO