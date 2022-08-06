Read on newjerseyupdates.com
Oscar De La Hoya Says He’s ‘Moving On’ From Gervonta Davis-Ryan Garcia Negotiations
Moments after picking up stoppage victory at Crypto.com Arena in July, Ryan Garcia let the world know that he’d like to fight Gervonta “Tank” Davis next. “I’m not going back to 135 for nothing, but I want Tank next,” Garcia said. “I’m never afraid, I...
Tyson Fury announces comeback from retirement and explains reason behind it
Tyson Fury has made a U-turn on his retirement plans by sharing a new video explaining why he's decided to return to boxing. Check it out:. In the clip shared on his Twitter account today (9 August), the 33-year-old heavyweight champion said: "I've decided to come back to boxing because I can be the first heavyweight champion in history to have two trilogies - one with Deontay Wilder and a second one with Derek Chisora.
Boxing Scene
Wilder Manager: A Joshua Fight is Enormous Even If He Loses To Usyk
Shelly Finkel, co-manager of former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, says a fight with Anthony Joshua would be a major event - win or lose in the upcoming rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. Joshua, who last September was outboxed by Usyk over twelve rounds, will attempt to reclaim the IBF, IBO,...
Boxing Scene
Terence Crawford: 'I Actually Know I'm No. 1 P4P, There's No Ifs, Ands Or Buts About It'
Three-division crownholder Terence Crawford has been considered one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world for better parts of the last half decade. The mythical rankings have shifted in recent years when you consider Canelo Alvarez’s crusade across three weight classes and most recent fall as well as Naoya Inoue’s ascent pulverizing opponents in the lower weight divisions. Errol Spence Jr. has also made a case for himself as the sport’s elite with a string of impressive wins against credible counterparts, as has Oleksandr Usyk after being an undisputed cruiserweight king and by beating Anthony Joshua for the heavyweight titles.
SkySports
Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk undercard: Former champ Callum Smith returns after frightening knockout win
The last time Callum Smith fought on an Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk undercard he could not celebrate his victory. He iced Lenin Castillo with a single shot of such frightening power that it was chilling to see. Castillo was treated by paramedics at once and stretchered out of the ring.
BoxingNews24.com
Haney not interested in waiting for Lomachenko to take tune-up
By Chris Williams: Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney says not interested in waiting around for Vasyl Lomachenko to take a tune-up fight in October. Lomachenko will return from the warzone in his country, and he hasn’t fought since his victory over Richard Commey last December. That fight was one...
Boxing Scene
Hearn: Win, Lose, Or Draw Against Usyk Joshua Wants To Fight In December
Anthony Joshua wants to get back to fighting twice a year, according to his promoter Eddie Hearn. The Matchroom Boxing head indicated recently that the plan is for Joshua to fight again before the end of the year, possibly in December, regardless of the outcome of Joshua’s upcoming heavyweight rematch against Oleksandr Usyk this month.
Boxing Scene
Joyce: I Can't Wait To Knock Parker Out, Just For All This Long Time Waitin' & Messin' About
An aggravated Joe Joyce talked trash like never before Thursday during a press conference to officially announce his fight against Joseph Parker. The British knockout artist typically takes a reserved approach to promotional events, but the delay in scheduling this fight with Parker clearly has annoyed Joyce. The London native predicted another knockout September 24 in Manchester, England after Parker bickered with Frank Warren, Joyce’s promoter, regarding who was at fault for their fight not coming together for July 2, as initially planned.
Boxing pound-for-pound rankings: The return of 'The Gypsy King' Tyson Fury shakes up Top 10
When WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury repeatedly insisted before and in the days after his April 23 KO of Dillian Whyte that he was retired for good, it seemed unlikely he was serious but he was adamant. So he was removed from the Yahoo Sports pound-for-pound rankings. But on Tuesday,...
BoxingNews24.com
DAZN PPV: Eubank Jr And Benn Clash In Mega Fight At The O2 In London!
Sensational showdown lands on October 8, live on DAZN worldwide and DAZN PPV in the UK and Ireland. Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn will collide in a colossal catchweight clash at The O2 in London on Saturday October 8, shown exclusively live on DAZN around the world and on DAZN PPV in the UK and Ireland, 30 years on from their iconic fathers’ second showdown at Old Trafford.
BoxingNews24.com
Chris Eubank Jr battles Conor Benn on Oct.8th on DAZN pay-per-view in London
By Brian Webber: British fans are over the moon with today’s announcement for the Chris Eubank Jr vs. Conor Benn catchweight fight on October 8th on DAZN PPV at the O2 Arena in London. There’s no word yet what the catchweight will be for the Eubank Jr-Benn fight, which...
Tyson Fury announces comeback from retirement, wants trilogy fight vs. Derek Chisora
As expected, Tyson Fury’s retirement didn’t last very long. The heavyweight boxing champion has announced his return to fighting after retiring in April following his TKO victory over Dillian Whyte to defend his WBC title. In a video posted on his Twitter account on Tuesday, Fury revealed that he plans to fight again.
ComicBook
Current WWE Champion Approached to Fight Mike Tyson
WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley was recently approached about competing against Mike Tyson in a bare-knuckle fight, as "The All Mighty" confirmed in a recent interview with Fightful. Lashley's fighting background is primarily in wrestling, as he won the NAIA National Wrestling Championship in the 177 lb class three times from 1996-98. His eventual transition to MMA saw him build up a 15-2 record, including a perfect 5-0 record in Bellator. And while Tyson's boxing career initially ended in 2005, he stepped back in the ring for an exhibition fight in 2020 against Roy Jones Jr.
WWE・
BoxingNews24.com
“Dangerous” Anthony Joshua “can be champion again,” says Joseph Parker
By Barry Holbrook: Joseph Parker believes Anthony Joshua still has the talent needed to be a world champion again. However, he’s not sure whether he’s got the ability to do that against Oleksandr Usyk, who he feels will be coming into the August 20th rematch with a lot of “confidence” from his win over Joshua last September.
BoxingNews24.com
De La Hoya says he’ll scout Teofimo Lopez for Ryan Garcia
By Brian Webber: Oscar De La Hoya says he’s had no luck in reaching anyone from Team Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis’ side to start negotiations for a fight with Ryan Garcia. As such, De La Hoya says he’s “moving on” and will be scouting Teofimo Lopez’s fight for Ryan next Saturday night against Pedro Campa at the Resorts World Las Vegas, Winchester, Nevada.
