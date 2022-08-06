Three-division crownholder Terence Crawford has been considered one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world for better parts of the last half decade. The mythical rankings have shifted in recent years when you consider Canelo Alvarez’s crusade across three weight classes and most recent fall as well as Naoya Inoue’s ascent pulverizing opponents in the lower weight divisions. Errol Spence Jr. has also made a case for himself as the sport’s elite with a string of impressive wins against credible counterparts, as has Oleksandr Usyk after being an undisputed cruiserweight king and by beating Anthony Joshua for the heavyweight titles.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO