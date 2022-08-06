Read full article on original website
Related
knopnews2.com
Generous donation for Teammates
LEXINGTON, Neb. (KNOP) - TeamMates Mentoring co-founder Tom Osborne and TeamMates CEO DeMoine Adams gratefully accepted a most generous donation from The Jim and Sharri Baldonado Family, The Home Agency, and BHA Real Estate on Monday, August 8, 2022, in Lexington, Nebraska. The three-year commitment to TeamMates Mentoring was given to support 128 rural and non-Lincoln and non-Omaha metro Nebraska TeamMates Chapters, which includes more than 5,000 TeamMates mentees, grades 3-12. The donation will cover a major portion of each Chapter’s operating expenses such as participation fees (vary per school), annual match support ($450), and background checks ($30, required for every mentor at each chapter).
North Platte Telegraph
Ricketts: Coming together to grow Nebraska
Nebraska is experiencing terrific growth. We’ve seen big success creating jobs, cutting taxes and attracting investment to our state. This week, I’m hosting Nebraska’s Ag and Economic Development Summit in Kearney. The summit convenes key leaders from across the state to discuss how to build on our strong momentum. Over the course of the summit, we’ll dive into the challenges and opportunities we face as a state. Some topics are familiar: developing our workforce, opening new markets for Nebraska’s exports and growing value-added agriculture. Others are newer, such as dealing with the supply chain issues that have disrupted the flow of commerce over the past year. I look forward to gathering together to look at where we’ve been, what we’ve weathered and how much Nebraska has grown.
North Platte Telegraph
MPCC Ogallala Campus launches aviation class
Those interested in learning how to pilot a plane will have the opportunity to do so through the Mid-Plains Community College Ogallala Campus. A private pilot certificate preparation class has been added to the lineup of course offerings this fall, the college said in a press release. Sessions are scheduled for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 9-11 with instructor Ron Schmidt, a general aviation pilot.
North Platte Telegraph
Commissioners reject nominee for veterans services officer
Lincoln County commissioners on Monday rejected the Veterans Services Committee’s selection to replace retiring Paul Cooper as veterans services officer. Joe Wiezorek and Jeff Florom presented the committee’s choice to the commissioners. Brookley Baker, a former North Platte city councilman, was one of three finalists interviewed by the committee after the field was narrowed down from 12 applicants.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Platte Telegraph
NPPS teachers, staff celebrate return to school
Featured speaker W. Lee Warren, neurosurgeon at Great Plains Health, challenged the teachers and staff at North Platte Public Schools to remember how important their role is in students’ lives. The “Get Your Teach On” event Tuesday morning celebrated the return of school. “I didn’t get to...
KSNB Local4
Doniphan Music Festival shows off Nebraskan talent
It was a hot one out in Grand Island as kite lovers tried to take their creations to the skies for the second annual Kite Festival. In 1872 Kenesaw, Nebraska was born, fast forward 150 years and the village is continuing to celebrate its heritage. Hastings Fire and Rescue staying...
knopnews2.com
Crime committed as a teen, Saathoff will be in her 30′s when released
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - She has served 635 days in jail since stabbing and killing her 20-year-old boyfriend Bryce Wood of North Platte. Now, a judge says Harlie Saathoff will spend well into her thirties before she is released. Sentenced in a Lincoln County District Courtroom Monday, Saathoff is...
North Platte Telegraph
School board approves policy for selecting and reviewing library items
The North Platte Public Schools Board of Education approved the Selection and Review of Library Media policy recommended by the KSB School Law firm in Lincoln. The policy is not currently mandated by the state Legislature, but board chairman Skip Altig said it will likely become a requirement in the future. Superintendent Todd Rhodes said a review committee will be formed to discuss any new media coming into the district’s libraries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kearney Hub
Nebraska’s rural health care crisis
KEARNEY — Nebraska’s battle against its critical shortage of rural health care professionals will likely center in Kearney. Next week the University of Nebraska Board of Regents will be asked to approve a broad training program so the University of Nebraska Medical Center can begin turning out physicians, pharmacists and more nurses at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
North Platte Telegraph
Letter to the editor: Let the people decide on Rec Center tax
It has been said over and over in this town (this town I love so much) that we are dying. What are we doing to grow? What are we doing to retain young talent? Why do you even bother going to meetings? Why do you bother trying to change the mindset? North Platte won’t grow. (Sigh.) Enough.
North Platte Telegraph
Sand volleyball tournament among Maxwell Heritage Day events on Saturday
MAXWELL — A midday sand volleyball tournament is among the highlights of the Maxwell Heritage Day celebration this weekend. Saturday’s village festival carries the theme of “Celebrating the red, white and blue in ‘22.”. The volleyball tournament is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. at Brittenham...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for August 8
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. (1) update to this series since Updated 16 min ago.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
North Platte Telegraph
Letter to the Editor: Why councilman opposes Rec Center plan
Councilman: Why Rec Center plan is ‘imprudent’. The law that requires the City Council vote for items to be put on the ballot must be a supermajority to keep an imprudent plan off the ballot. Elections are expensive. As a councilman my job is to consider all factors and...
News Channel Nebraska
Gibbon man arrested after standoff in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol said they arrested a man following a pursuit and standoff near the Missouri River on Interstate 80 in Omaha Friday morning. NSP said troopers arrested one person, 26-year-old Quentin Rockefeller of Gibbon, after a pursuit and standoff. It was reported that around 9:25...
Kearney Hub
Vietnam cost Kearney man him his legs, but not his spirit
KEARNEY — "Diddley" Bertrand lost both legs when he fought in Vietnam 53 years ago, but he is neither resentful nor bitter. “I made it back home. I learned real quick that cards are dealt when you’re born and that’s what you live with. I smile and I look around. I wouldn’t trade places with anyone,” he said.
foxnebraska.com
North Platte woman sentenced to 15 to 18 years in prison for stabbing death of boyfriend
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — A North Platte woman has been sentenced to years behind bars for the 2020 stabbing death of her boyfriend. Harlie Saathoff, 21, was sentenced Monday to 15 to 18 years in prison on one count of manslaughter. She was given credit for 635 days served.
Kearney Hub
Kearney man faces prison time for kicking man in the head
KEARNEY — A judge has found a Kearney man guilty of kicking a man in the head and causing him to be hospitalized. Kamaunte McFarland, 23, pleaded no contest in Buffalo County Court to felony first-degree assault of the man in the early morning hours of Feb. 22 in the 500 block of Fourth Street. In exchange for his plea, the Buffalo County Attorney’s office agreed to not ask for more than 15 years in prison for McFarland at the time of sentencing.
North Platte Telegraph
Judge sentences Harlie Saathoff to 15 to 18 years for stabbing death
A Lincoln County judge sentenced Harlie E. Saathoff to 15 to 18 years in state prison Monday for the fatal stabbing of a 20-year-old North Platte man in November 2020. As she was being led out of the courtroom, Saathoff, 21, who pleaded no contest to manslaughter in May for Bryce D. Wood’s death, looked back toward family members, friends and supporters who attended the short hearing in Lincoln County District Court.
Kearney Hub
Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Rodgers proves he's still got skills 50 years later
KEARNEY — Earlier this week, Bob Phipps of Holdrege got an email telling him his first-round opponent in the Nebraska Senior Games racquetball competition had changed. His new opponent? Johnny Rodgers. Johnny “The Jet” Rodgers. Nebraska football legend. Heisman Trophy winner of 1972. “It was like, ‘Wow,’”...
Comments / 0