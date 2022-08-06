ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

BBC

Serena Williams: 'Almost the end of an era' with American icon set to retire

It is almost the end of an era. Serena Williams, the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, one of the greatest tennis players of all time and a sporting icon, is set to retire. It is difficult to imagine tennis without the American legend, who has won all there is to win during her 27-year career.
TENNIS
FOX Sports

Slovakian tennis player Martin suspended in doping case

LONDON (AP) — Tennis player Andrej Martin was suspended Tuesday for failing a doping test at a competition, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said. The 32-year-old Slovakian tested positive in June for SARM S-22, a synthetic substance that can copy the effects of testosterone, at a second-tier event in his home country.
TENNIS
The Independent

UFC champion Jiri Prochazka on samurai, spirituality, and weathering storms in and out of the Octagon

With waves swirling around him, and his motor flickering and faltering, Jiri Prochazka was caught in a storm and staring into the darkness.That’s no metaphor, even if it conveys the tempestuous nature of the Czech’s title fight with Glover Teixeira at UFC 275. Instead, it is the very real scene of a recent incident that saw Prochazka, 29, stranded at sea with his friends after their boat’s engine died.“That was a weird situation,” Prochazka recalls. “The boat’s engine stopped, and there was a storm which came to us. The sea... there were some big waves, and the night was...
UFC
Daily Mail

Incredible moment basketball legend Lauren Jackson breaks down as she learns she's making one of Aussie sport's greatest comebacks with selection in the Opals team aged 41

Aussie basketball legend Lauren Jackson became overwhelmed with emotion when she learned her astonishing comeback nine years after last representing her country has been rewarded with selection in the Opals' World Cup squad. In a nice twist of fate, Opals coach Sandy Brondello - a former Australian teammate of Jackson's...
NBA
Daily Mail

Serena Williams wins her first match in 430 DAYS as she defeats Nuria Parrizas-Diaz in straight sets in Toronto, with the 40-year-old last recording victory in 2021 French Open

Serena Williams earned her first win in more than a year Monday, beating Nuria Parrizas-Diaz 6-3, 6-4 at the women's National Bank Open. The result marked Williams first win in a remarkable 430 days. After recording a victory against Danielle Rose Collins on June 4 during the 2021 French Open,...
TENNIS
BBC

Telford: Four generations celebrate Jamaica's independence

Four generations of a family combined celebrating 60 years of Jamaican independence with the 94th birthday of a relative. Grandfather Leslie Beaumont came to the UK as part of the Windrush generation. On Saturday he danced, played dominos and ate traditional food at an independence event put on by community...
CELEBRATIONS
BBC

Rugby star Gareth Thomas sued after ex-partner gets HIV

Former Wales and British and Irish Lions captain Gareth Thomas has been accused of "deceptively" transmitting HIV to a previous partner, according to High Court legal papers. Ian Baum has alleged Mr Thomas hid his HIV status, "failing to take reasonable care" to ensure he did not pass it on.
WORLD
BBC

Oleksandr Usyk looks massive before Anthony Joshua fight

Two weeks before his rematch with Anthony Joshua, Oleksandr Usyk looks to be in fierce shape. The 35-year-old Ukrainian fighter has been sharing footage online of his training before the fight on 20 August. Meanwhile, a new British boxing star is born at the Commonwealth Games and Jake Paul v...
COMBAT SPORTS

