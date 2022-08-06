Read full article on original website
BBC
National Bank Open: Serena Williams beats Nuria Parrizas Diaz for first singles win in over a year
Serena Williams claimed her first singles win in 14 months as she beat Spain's Nuria Parrizas Diaz to reach the second round of the National Bank Open in Toronto. The American great, 40, showed glimpses of her vintage ball striking in a 6-3 6-4 victory over the world number 57.
Netballers win Australia’s 1,000th Commonwealth Games gold medal
Australia hold a decisive lead on host nation England on the medal table after claiming the nation’s 1,000th Games gold on day 10 in Birmingham
Serena Williams announces she will retire from tennis after glittering career
Serena Williams, one of the greatest athletes of all time and a 23-time grand slam singles champion, has announced that she is retiring from professional tennis, indicating she could step away after the upcoming US Open. In a column for Vogue, the 40-year-old Williams described her intention to finish her...
Tennis-Serena advances in Toronto, joins Rybakina and Halep in second round
TORONTO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Three-times winner Serena Williams moved into the Toronto Open second round with a 6-3 6-4 win over Spain's Nuria Parrizas Diaz on Monday while Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina and Simona Halep also advanced.
Serena Williams claims her first singles win in more than a year at the Canadian Open
Serena Williams won her first singles match in 430 days on Monday as she defeated Spain's Nuria Párrizas Díaz 6-4 6-3 at the Canadian Open in Toronto.
BBC
Serena Williams: 'Almost the end of an era' with American icon set to retire
It is almost the end of an era. Serena Williams, the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, one of the greatest tennis players of all time and a sporting icon, is set to retire. It is difficult to imagine tennis without the American legend, who has won all there is to win during her 27-year career.
FOX Sports
Slovakian tennis player Martin suspended in doping case
LONDON (AP) — Tennis player Andrej Martin was suspended Tuesday for failing a doping test at a competition, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said. The 32-year-old Slovakian tested positive in June for SARM S-22, a synthetic substance that can copy the effects of testosterone, at a second-tier event in his home country.
UFC champion Jiri Prochazka on samurai, spirituality, and weathering storms in and out of the Octagon
With waves swirling around him, and his motor flickering and faltering, Jiri Prochazka was caught in a storm and staring into the darkness.That’s no metaphor, even if it conveys the tempestuous nature of the Czech’s title fight with Glover Teixeira at UFC 275. Instead, it is the very real scene of a recent incident that saw Prochazka, 29, stranded at sea with his friends after their boat’s engine died.“That was a weird situation,” Prochazka recalls. “The boat’s engine stopped, and there was a storm which came to us. The sea... there were some big waves, and the night was...
UFC・
ESPN
Naomi Osaka exits opening match at Toronto's National Bank Open with back injury
TORONTO -- Naomi Osaka's recent struggles continued Tuesday with an early exit at the National Bank Open. The four-time Grand Slam champion retired from her first-round match with a back injury. She was trailing 7-6 (4), 3-0 against Estonia's Kaia Kanepi when she withdrew from the contest. "I felt my...
Incredible moment basketball legend Lauren Jackson breaks down as she learns she's making one of Aussie sport's greatest comebacks with selection in the Opals team aged 41
Aussie basketball legend Lauren Jackson became overwhelmed with emotion when she learned her astonishing comeback nine years after last representing her country has been rewarded with selection in the Opals' World Cup squad. In a nice twist of fate, Opals coach Sandy Brondello - a former Australian teammate of Jackson's...
NBA・
Serena Williams wins her first match in 430 DAYS as she defeats Nuria Parrizas-Diaz in straight sets in Toronto, with the 40-year-old last recording victory in 2021 French Open
Serena Williams earned her first win in more than a year Monday, beating Nuria Parrizas-Diaz 6-3, 6-4 at the women's National Bank Open. The result marked Williams first win in a remarkable 430 days. After recording a victory against Danielle Rose Collins on June 4 during the 2021 French Open,...
BBC
Telford: Four generations celebrate Jamaica's independence
Four generations of a family combined celebrating 60 years of Jamaican independence with the 94th birthday of a relative. Grandfather Leslie Beaumont came to the UK as part of the Windrush generation. On Saturday he danced, played dominos and ate traditional food at an independence event put on by community...
Tennis-Transformed Kyrgios completes Washington double
Aug 7 (Reuters) - Nick Kyrgios ended a three-year title drought with a dominant victory over Yoshito Nishioka at the Citi Open on Sunday and the Australian said he was stunned at his "incredible transformation" over the last year.
BBC
Rugby star Gareth Thomas sued after ex-partner gets HIV
Former Wales and British and Irish Lions captain Gareth Thomas has been accused of "deceptively" transmitting HIV to a previous partner, according to High Court legal papers. Ian Baum has alleged Mr Thomas hid his HIV status, "failing to take reasonable care" to ensure he did not pass it on.
BBC
Oleksandr Usyk looks massive before Anthony Joshua fight
Two weeks before his rematch with Anthony Joshua, Oleksandr Usyk looks to be in fierce shape. The 35-year-old Ukrainian fighter has been sharing footage online of his training before the fight on 20 August. Meanwhile, a new British boxing star is born at the Commonwealth Games and Jake Paul v...
