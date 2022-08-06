ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Phys.org

Climate change leads to invasive insect expansion on US West Coast

Climate change has led to warming temperatures in the Pacific Northwest, leading some insect species to expand their range into more northerly oak savannas, according to new research from Binghamton University, State University of New York. Side by side, Dylan Jones displayed photos of two oak leaves. One was healthy...
ANIMALS
Mental_Floss

Why Do Baby Deer Have Spots?

There’s something especially charming about the dappled pattern on the backs of baby deer. But the white spots are more than just adorable: They also help the defenseless fawns stay safe during their early days on Earth. As Henderson State University biology professor Renn Tumlison explains, the flecks effectively...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Pets & Animals
Washington, DC
Pets & Animals
City
Boston, MA
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Pets & Animals
City
Washington, MA
Boston, MA
Lifestyle
Washington, DC
Lifestyle
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
LiveScience

What's the biggest group of animals ever recorded on Earth?

In early 2020, ornithologist Noah Strycker found himself walking amongst several thousand chinstrap penguins on Elephant Island, a remote blip of snow-covered rock just off the Antarctic Peninsula. He was there to carry out a census of the island's penguin colony, which hadn't been properly surveyed since 1970. "I'll never forget the sight, sound, and...smell," joked Strycker, a graduate student at Stony Brook University in New York, as well as a professional bird watcher, and author.
WILDLIFE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Wu
Phys.org

Rare twin giraffes born in Kenya

Rare twins have been born to a Maasai giraffe in Nairobi's national park, the Kenyan wildlife minister said Tuesday. "This is an extremely rare occurrence," Najib Balala said on Twitter in a post accompanied by a picture of the mother watching over her offspring. The world's tallest species was listed...
ANIMALS
gardeningknowhow.com

Drought Tolerant Plants Make Gardening With Little Rain Easier

Summers here in North Carolina can get hot and humid, but that doesn’t mean it’s always wet. Oftentimes, the hit and miss evening showers we tend to get, if we’re lucky, go right around us, so unless I’m out there watering for about an hour or two each day, the ground will easily become bone dry – and sometimes it’s as hard as concrete even when I do. So when it’s hot and dry, I need plants that can take the heat and tolerate drought.
GARDENING
Phys.org

New Mexico mammoths among best evidence for early humans in North America

About 37,000 years ago, a mother mammoth and her calf met their end at the hands of human beings. Bones from the butchering site record how humans shaped pieces of their long bones into disposable blades to break down their carcasses, and rendered their fat over a fire. But a key detail sets this site apart from others from this era. It's in New Mexico—a place where most archaeological evidence does not place humans until tens of thousands of years later.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Zoo#Zoos#Our Zoo#Stone Zoo#Zoo New England#Npr
One Green Planet

Scientific Institute Receives Major Backlash After Classifying Domestic Cats as ‘Invasive Alien Species’

A Polish scientific institute has classified domestic cats as an “invasive alien species” due to the damage they cause to birds and other wildlife. The decision has come with much backlash, despite the institute insisting they are not calling for feral and other cats to be euthanized. Researcher Wojciech Solarz was not ready for the backlash that would come when he entered the common house cat into the national database run by the academy’s Institute of Nature Conservation.
ANIMALS
CBS Sacramento

Hyperion, California redwood known as world's tallest tree, closed due to damage by tourists

Hyperion, certified by Guinness World Records as the world's tallest living tree, is officially off-limits to visitors.California's Redwood National Park issued a statement last week that anyone who is caught near the tree can face up to six months in jail and a $5,000 fine.The tree, which is deep in the park and has no trails leading to it, has faced serious environmental degradation from thrill-seekers who have visited since 2006, when it was found by a pair of naturalists.The coast redwood (sequoia sempervirens) tree is 115.92 meters (380 feet) tall and its name is derived from Greek mythology -- Hyperion was one...
CALIFORNIA STATE
nftevening.com

Cheeky Rangas: The NFT Collection Saving Orangutans and the Rainforest!

Cheeky Rangas (CR) is a brand new NFT project aiming to highlight the plight of Orangutans and their rainforest habitat through education and donations. In total, 9700 of these colorful Cheeky Rangas live on the Ethereum blockchain. Each NFT gives you exclusive access to the Jungle Bar and members-only benefits....
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Pets
Phys.org

From fish to ants: 139 new species named in Australia

In a win for biodiversity, CSIRO, Australia's national science agency, has revealed 139 new species were named and described by its researchers and partners in the past year. With only about 25 percent of Australia's species known to science, scientific names are vital for researchers, governments and the community to better understand the nation's vast ecosystems.
WILDLIFE
NPR

Fiona the Hippo gets a little brother

Fiona the Hippo now has a little brother. The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden welcomed the healthy calf into the world on Aug. 3. The 23-year-old mother Bibi carried the boy, who weighs at least roughly 60 pounds. "We're just happy that the calf is healthy. The sex didn't matter...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Guardian

The Guardian view on ancient trees: natural monuments need protecting

Efforts to increase the level of protection available to ancient – or simply old – trees in the UK have been building for some time. In 2019, Janis Fry, an artist and yew expert living in Wales, launched a petition calling for new laws that would prevent the destruction of about 157 ancient yew trees at least 2,000 years old. Since then, the chorus of disapproval about current provision has grown steadily louder (if not exactly deafening: tree enthusiasts not generally being the noisiest protesters).
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy