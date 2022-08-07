ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Ham vs Man City prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

By Karl Matchett
The Independent
 4 days ago

David Moyes and his West Ham United team host the Premier League champions Manchester City on Sunday, the league campaign opener for both sides.

With just over three weeks left before the transfer window shuts, there should still be plenty of business to conduct for both these outfits.

The Hammers want a winger and could move for another centre-back, while City are looking for a left-back after missing out on Marc Cucurella. They could also need another midfield face if Bernardo Silva leaves for Barcelona.

As for the upcoming season, more will be expected from Jack Grealish after an underwhelming debut campaign at the Etihad Stadium, while Erling Haaland must provide the goals lost by the sales of Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is West Ham vs Man City?

The match kicks off at 4:30pm BST at the London Stadium on Sunday 7 August.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Subscribers can stream the game via the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What is the team news?

New Hammers signing Nayef Aguerd is out injured after taking an ankle issue in pre-season. That limits David Moyes’ choices at the back as Issa Diop is seeking a move away. Gianluca Scamacca is the big new addition in attack but he may be on the bench for this fixture.

Man City put new striker Erling Haaland in from the start in the Community Shield but he failed to find form on that occasion. Aymeric Laporte is out injured for the first couple of games this season, while fellow defender John Stones is a doubt. Nathan Ake could start as a result.

Confirmed line-ups

West Ham XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Cresswell, Johnson, Rice, Soucek, Lanzini, Bowen, Fornals, Antonio

Man City XI : Ederson, Walker, Dias, Ake, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Foden, Haaland, Grealish

Odds

West Ham 38/5

Draw 43/10

Man City 5/12

Prediction

The Hammers will make it tough for City but attacking talent could carry the day. West Ham 1-2 Man City.

Comments / 0

