West Ham vs Man City confirmed line-ups ahead of Premier League fixture today

By Karl Matchett
The Independent
 4 days ago

Erling Haaland will be hoping to get off the mark on his Premier League debut on Sunday, when Manchester City travel to West Ham United .

The hosts have their own new striker too though, with Gianluca Scamacca brought in from Serie A to provide competition and cover to Michail Antonio at last.

City were beaten in the Community Shield last weekend but start the season as favourites for the title, having edged Liverpool to claim it last time out.

The Hammers sealed a fine season by qualifying for the Europa Conference League, a second consecutive campaign where their league form has earned them a place in midweek continental action.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is West Ham vs Man City?

The match kicks off at 4:30pm BST at the London Stadium on Sunday 7 August.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Subscribers can stream the game via the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What is the team news?

New Hammers signing Nayef Aguerd is out injured after taking an ankle issue in pre-season. That limits David Moyes ’ choices at the back as Issa Diop is seeking a move away. Gianluca Scamacca is the big new addition in attack but he may be on the bench for this fixture.

Man City put new striker Erling Haaland in from the start in the Community Shield but he failed to find form on that occasion. Aymeric Laporte is out injured for the first couple of games this season, while fellow defender John Stones is a doubt. Nathan Ake could start as a result.

Confirmed line-ups

West Ham XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Cresswell, Johnson, Rice, Soucek, Lanzini, Bowen, Fornals, Antonio

Man City XI : Ederson, Walker, Dias, Ake, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Foden, Haaland, Grealish

Odds

West Ham 38/5

Draw 43/10

Man City 5/12

Prediction

The Hammers will make it tough for City but attacking talent could carry the day. West Ham 1-2 Man City.

Comments / 0

