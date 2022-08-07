ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Is West Ham vs Man City on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

By Karl Matchett
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46cElg_0h7wpmxZ00

All eyes will be on the new striker signings as West Ham United host Manchester City on Sunday.

Gianluca Scamacca and Erling Haaland should both make their Premier League debuts at some stage, though it could be that at least one is from the bench.

City will be looking to retain their title after holding out on Liverpool last year, while the Hammers secured a top-seven finish and the same again will be the target, along with competing in the Europa Conference League.

One disappointment for David Moyes and Co is the injury to Nayef Aguerd shortly after he joined on a big-money deal from Rennes.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is West Ham vs Man City?

The match kicks off at 4:30pm BST at the London Stadium on Sunday 7 August.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Subscribers can stream the game via the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What is the team news?

New Hammers signing Nayef Aguerd is out injured after taking an ankle issue in pre-season. That limits David Moyes’ choices at the back as Issa Diop is seeking a move away. Gianluca Scamacca is the big new addition in attack but he may be on the bench for this fixture.

Man City put new striker Erling Haaland in from the start in the Community Shield but he failed to find form on that occasion. Aymeric Laporte is out injured for the first couple of games this season, while fellow defender John Stones is a doubt. Nathan Ake could start as a result.

Confirmed line-ups

West Ham XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Cresswell, Johnson, Rice, Soucek, Lanzini, Bowen, Fornals, Antonio

Man City XI : Ederson, Walker, Dias, Ake, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Foden, Haaland, Grealish

Odds

West Ham 38/5

Draw 43/10

Man City 5/12

Prediction

The Hammers will make it tough for City but attacking talent could carry the day. West Ham 1-2 Man City.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

West Ham midfielder Nikola Vlasic joins Torino on loan

West Ham midfielder Nikola Vlasic has joined Torino on a season-long loan.The deal for the 24-year-old includes an option for the Serie A outfit to make the move permanent next summer.Croatia international Vlasic made 31 appearances for the Hammers in their 2021-22 campaign after joining the Premier League club from CSKA Moscow last summer.He scored one goal, in a 4-1 win at Watford in December.West Ham tweeted: “We can confirm that Nikola Vlasic has joined Torino on loan. Everyone at the club would like to wish Nikola the best for his loan spell in Turin.” Read More Rishi Sunak says someone has taught him to use a contactless bank cardReport shows oil giant Shell received £100m from UK taxpayer in 2021
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Fantasy Premier League: Who should you captain for GW2?

Fantasy Premier League enters Gameweek 2 with the players most owned in the game delivering in the opening round.Among the must-own players before the opening weekend, Erling Haaland shone for Manchester City, hitting 13 points in a tie with Fulham’s Alexsandr Mitrovic for most points in GW1 by a forward.The Norwegian is owned by 53.8 percent of players, justifying his 11.5 price tag, which has already seen him increase to 11.6.While Mohamed Salah, 62.5 percent owned, thrived despite Liverpool’s draw with Fulham, producing 12 points for his owners. There were disappointments too, namely Trent Alexander-Arnold, the most expensive player...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea close on De Jong and Aubameyang as Man Utd fight for Rabiot and Gakpo

Chelsea are leading Manchester United in the race to sign Frenkie de Jong, and the Blues are ready and waiting to sign both the Dutch midfielder and his Barcelona teammate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should they leave Spain during this transfer window.Chelsea have got loose agreements in place over personal terms for both players and are just waiting on Barcelona to give the green light to sell them, according to Sky Sports, while Spanish outlet Sport reports Chelsea are also closing in on a deal with Barca of around £68m for De Jong. The Times adds that De Jong would prefer Chelsea...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

786K+
Followers
253K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy