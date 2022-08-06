ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
biztoc.com

Steady price action in gold, silver as U.S. inflation reports awaited

Gold and silver prices are near steady in early U.S. trading Tuesday. Traders are awaiting two key U.s. inflation reports that are on deck in the coming days. October gold futures were last up $1.10 at $1,795.30. September Comex silver futures wereLast up $0.001 at $20.61 an ounce. Global stock...
BUSINESS
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Brk B#Index Funds#Russia#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#The American Dollar#S P
biztoc.com

Bank of America: Prepare For The Worst

Summary As Bank of America struggled in the face of the Fed stress test, it's time to build capital and prepare for the worst. BAC is an industry leader in mobile banking and has a simple formula to increase EPS. We'll take a look at the composition of the bank's assets. There's no way we'd sell at 1.1x book. In the decade ahead, we project returns of 10% per annum. The Thesis.
MARKETS
biztoc.com

Will Shiba Inu Reach $1? No, But New Cryptocurrency Meme Coin Tamadoge Might

Investors are wondering whether the most popular meme coins like Shiba Inu will reach $1. The ongoing crypto correction is enticing traders to look at multi-utility cryptocurrencies. Tamadoge is an upcoming play-to-earn (P2E) platform and one of the best new crypto to invest in. TAMA is the native cryptocurrency &...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Uber
Country
China
biztoc.com

Fed considers full-percentage point rate hike and more: Tuesday's 5 things to know

CRUSHING INFLATION SOLUTION?: The scorching-hot July jobs report raises the risk of a full-percentage point interest rate increase when the Federal Reserve meets in September as policymakers try to crush inflation and cool the labor market, according to Citigroup economists. Citigroup strategists, led by Andrew Hollenhorst, wrote in a Monday...
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

Tesla (TSLA) secures deal for $5 billion worth of nickel in Indonesia, says official

Tesla reportedly agrees to a deal with the Indonesian government that will secure the automaker about $5 billion worth of nickel. In 2020, we reported on Tesla allegedly being in talks to build a new nickel venture in the country, which has a strong nickel reserve. nickel is one of the main materials used in the production of cathodes for battery cells used in electric vehicles.
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

BYD Is Accelerating Into Becoming A World Auto Giant

Summary BYD is starting to open up auto distributorships around the world. New comprehensive ranges of BEVs and of hybrids will help drive this expansion. Production capacity in China has been ramped up extensively. At the same time, the company's auto sales in China are booming. Key strategic advantage of vertical integration makes it the best investment of any company connected with the Chinese auto industry.
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

Are Older Workers Propping Up The US Economy?

Are 55 and older workers propping up the U.S. economy? The data is rather persuasive that the answer is yes. The chart of U.S. employment ages 25 to 54 years of age and 55 and older reveals a startling change. There are now 20 million more 55+ employed than there...
ECONOMY
biztoc.com

1 reason some workers may retire later

Almost 4 in 5 Americans are concerned that inflation is eating away at their financial security. One big result of this? Retirement expectations are getting altered for some adults. Nearly half of millennials don’t feel they’ll ever be able to retire and 64% are skeptical of their ability to build...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Why Avalo Therapeutics Surged 32%; Here Are 111 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

AeroClean Technologies, Inc. AERC gained 60.1% to settle at $7.27 on Tuesday after the company was granted US patent for an air treatment system and method. BBQ Holdings, Inc. BBQ jumped 46.6% to close at $17.18 after the company announced MTY Food Group entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire all of the outstanding shares of the company for $17.25 per share.
STOCKS
biztoc.com

Oil bounces as China, U.S. data ease recession concerns

Brent crude futures rise 22 cents, or 0.2%, to $95.14 a barrel by 0439 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $89.18 a barrel, up 17 cents. Both contracts settled higher on Friday after jobs growth in the United States unexpectedly accelerated in July. Signs of weak demand in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
960 The Ref

Japan's Honda sees declining profits on semiconductor crunch

TOKYO — (AP) — Honda’s fiscal first quarter profit fell 33% from last year as a global computer chip shortage, a pandemic-related lockdown in China and the rising costs of raw materials hurt the Japanese automaker. Tokyo-based Honda Motor Co. reported Wednesday that its profit totaled 149.2...
ECONOMY
biztoc.com

Marko Kolanovic Says It's Time To Shift Away From Stocks To Commodities

Marko Kolanovic Says It's Time To Shift Away From Stocks To Commodities. Heading into August, we had over 7 full months where every. single. week, JPM's equivalent of Goldman's Abby Joseph Cohen, the resident in-house permabull (and one time value-added quant) Marko Kolanovic, would tell the bank's sellside clients to just keep buying stocks no matter how much the market crashed the day, week or month before... or was about to crash. We even charted it two months ago, showing his weekly invocations to what was left of JPM clients with actual disposable income, to buy stocks.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy