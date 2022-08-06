Tesla made misleading claims about Autopilot and Self Driving, California DMV claims

Read on biztoc.com
EXCLUSIVE: Police dive teams are working on theory that California teen Kiely Rodni, 16, may have accidentally driven into a 760-acre reservoir near campsite where she was last seen
Police searching for missing California teen Kiely Rodni have said they have no evidence to suggest she was abducted and are focusing on a search and rescue investigation instead. More than 100 cops were combing the area near the campground where she was last seen, with police boats and divers...
Truck driver acquitted in deaths of 7 motorcyclists in 2019
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday acquitted a commercial truck driver of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a horrific head-on collision in northern New Hampshire that exposed fatal flaws in the processing of license revocations across states. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, was found innocent on seven counts of manslaughter, seven counts of negligent homicide and one count of reckless conduct in connection with the June 21, 2019, crash in Randolph. Jailed since the crash, he appeared to wipe away tears as the verdict was read and briefly raised his index finger skyward before...
Who will pay for all the electric car chargers? Pretty much everyone
Americans nationwide will likely face higher electric bills to pay for the next stage of the country's electric vehicle (EV) charger buildout — even if they don't drive an EV. Why it matters: The U.S. will need a massive investment in public charging infrastructure to match the anticipated spike...
Lyft forms Lyft Media, helping consolidate and expand its ad offerings, and plans to show more ads inside cars, on its app, and at bike-share stations
Lyft Inc. has formed Lyft Media, a new business unit consolidating and expanding the advertising offerings at the ride-hailing company. The news comes more than two years after Lyft acquired Halo Cars Inc., which makes monitors to run digital ads atop cars, and as Lyft faces an increasingly crowded marketplace for advertising in and around car services.
