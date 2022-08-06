ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

The Dominion Post

Charles Gaskill

Charles Junior Gaskill, 78, of Morgantown, passed away Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at his home. Charles was born in Morgantown on Nov. 10, 1943, a son of the late Charles Gaskill and Mary Martin Gaskill. Charles proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1964-68 in the Vietnam War on the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Dominion Post

Helen White

Helen Leona White, 92, of Morgantown, passed away Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at her home. She was born Feb. 20, 1930, in Morgantown, a daughter of the late Russell and Josephine Wilson Burns. Helen worked as a retail clerk for G.C. Murphy’s Department Store until her retirement. In her spare...
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Dominion Post

Charles Collins

Husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, musician and retired elementary school principal, Charles Edmund “Ed” Collins, 81, passed away on Aug. 8, 2022, after a courageous battle with dementia. He was surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor his legacy by living their lives to the fullest. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eleanor Whiston Collins and Edmund Ellison Collins, and brother, Keith Collins.
WESTOVER, WV
The Dominion Post

Russell Murray

Russell E. Murray, 61, of Point Marion, Pa., died Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at his home, following a lengthy illness, with his loving family at his side. Born July 26, 1961, in Morgantown, he was a son of the late Russell J. Murray and Juanita “Sis” (Hart) Murray Haught.
POINT MARION, PA
Morgantown, WV
Morgantown, WV
The Dominion Post

Gerald Nieusma

Dr. Gerald Edwin “Jerry” Nieusma, passed away quietly, in the company of his family, at his home in Morgantown, on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. He is survived by his spouse of 60 years, Judy Nieusma; four children, Jim, Jeff, Joe and Jennifer; many grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and one brother, Butch.
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Dominion Post

Vicki Lanham

Vicki Sue (nee Kerr) Lanham, 80, of Morgantown, passed away on July 14, 2022. Vicki, originally from Defiance, Ohio, was preceded in death by her mother, Golda (Taylor) Kerr and her father, Paul F. Kerr. She graduated from Sylvania Burnham High School in Sylvania, Ohio. She is survived by a...
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Dominion Post

Irene Bell

Irene L. Jenkins Bell, 86, of Waynesburg, Pa., died at 1:40 a.m., Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in the Waynesburg Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Waynesburg, Pa. She was born Tuesday, Nov. 12, 1935, in Braxton County. A daughter of the late Van Jenkins and Clara Crites Jenkins. Mrs. Bell was a...
WAYNESBURG, PA
Clyde Johnson
Cherie Johnson
Jim Webb
The Dominion Post

Coliseum parking no longer free

Very little is free and that now includes daily parking at the WVU Coliseum. West Virginia University recently told students, faculty and staff that beginning Aug. 17 they could no longer. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Dominion Post

AREA ARRESTS

MORGANTOWN POLICE Self, Timothy Shane, 36, shoplifting - 3rd offense, Aug. 6, Officer Shade. MON SHERIFF’S Daye, Irron, 44, domestic battery, Aug. 5, Deputy Hunn. Smith, Roxann. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
MORGANTOWN, WV

