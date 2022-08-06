Read full article on original website
Related
The Dominion Post
Charles Gaskill
Charles Junior Gaskill, 78, of Morgantown, passed away Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at his home. Charles was born in Morgantown on Nov. 10, 1943, a son of the late Charles Gaskill and Mary Martin Gaskill. Charles proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1964-68 in the Vietnam War on the...
The Dominion Post
Helen White
Helen Leona White, 92, of Morgantown, passed away Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at her home. She was born Feb. 20, 1930, in Morgantown, a daughter of the late Russell and Josephine Wilson Burns. Helen worked as a retail clerk for G.C. Murphy’s Department Store until her retirement. In her spare...
The Dominion Post
Charles Collins
Husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, musician and retired elementary school principal, Charles Edmund “Ed” Collins, 81, passed away on Aug. 8, 2022, after a courageous battle with dementia. He was surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor his legacy by living their lives to the fullest. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eleanor Whiston Collins and Edmund Ellison Collins, and brother, Keith Collins.
The Dominion Post
Russell Murray
Russell E. Murray, 61, of Point Marion, Pa., died Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at his home, following a lengthy illness, with his loving family at his side. Born July 26, 1961, in Morgantown, he was a son of the late Russell J. Murray and Juanita “Sis” (Hart) Murray Haught.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Dominion Post
Gerald Nieusma
Dr. Gerald Edwin “Jerry” Nieusma, passed away quietly, in the company of his family, at his home in Morgantown, on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. He is survived by his spouse of 60 years, Judy Nieusma; four children, Jim, Jeff, Joe and Jennifer; many grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and one brother, Butch.
The Dominion Post
Vicki Lanham
Vicki Sue (nee Kerr) Lanham, 80, of Morgantown, passed away on July 14, 2022. Vicki, originally from Defiance, Ohio, was preceded in death by her mother, Golda (Taylor) Kerr and her father, Paul F. Kerr. She graduated from Sylvania Burnham High School in Sylvania, Ohio. She is survived by a...
The Dominion Post
Morgantown resident Tom Urquhart inducted into West Virginia American Trapshooters Association Hall of Fame
MORGANTOWN — Tom Urquhart still has not retired. At age 82, the Morgantown resident still works three days a week as a consultant for the Thrasher Group as an engineer. “If you nev. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
The Dominion Post
Irene Bell
Irene L. Jenkins Bell, 86, of Waynesburg, Pa., died at 1:40 a.m., Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in the Waynesburg Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Waynesburg, Pa. She was born Tuesday, Nov. 12, 1935, in Braxton County. A daughter of the late Van Jenkins and Clara Crites Jenkins. Mrs. Bell was a...
RELATED PEOPLE
Get ready — WVU students coming to Morgantown
In case you haven’t noticed the uptick in traffic or the proliferation of fresh-faced youth in the grocery stores — West Virginia University students are coming back to Morgantown this w. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Wide receiver depth coming along through WVU’s fall camp
MORGANTOWN — There is no mistaking the top of WVU's wide receiver depth chart involving Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Sam James and Kaden Prather. The trio combined to catch nearly 100 passes fo. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
The Dominion Post
Coliseum parking no longer free
Very little is free and that now includes daily parking at the WVU Coliseum. West Virginia University recently told students, faculty and staff that beginning Aug. 17 they could no longer. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
MUB denied earmark for upgrades, talks Flegal Reservoir recreation agreement
MORGANTOWN -- The Morgantown Utility Board got a bit of bad news on Tuesday. During the regular monthly meeting of the utility’s board of directors, General Manager Mike McNulty said a. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AREA ARRESTS
MORGANTOWN POLICE Self, Timothy Shane, 36, shoplifting - 3rd offense, Aug. 6, Officer Shade. MON SHERIFF’S Daye, Irron, 44, domestic battery, Aug. 5, Deputy Hunn. Smith, Roxann. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Justice and team: COVID hospitalizations inch closer to critical 500
MORGANTOWN – COVID hospitalizations are creeping closer to the critical point, Gov. Jim Justice and his team said Tuesday. Hospitalizations stood at 399, with 61 in ICUs and 15 on venti. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Police seek person of interest in weekend shooting in downtown Morgantown
The Morgantown Police Department is looking for a person of interest from a weekend shooting in downtown Morgantown. Law enforcement responded to a shots-heard on Wall Street at about 2:2. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Comments / 0