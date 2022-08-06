Dr. Gerald Edwin “Jerry” Nieusma, passed away quietly, in the company of his family, at his home in Morgantown, on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. He is survived by his spouse of 60 years, Judy Nieusma; four children, Jim, Jeff, Joe and Jennifer; many grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and one brother, Butch.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 18 HOURS AGO