Husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, musician and retired elementary school principal, Charles Edmund “Ed” Collins, 81, passed away on Aug. 8, 2022, after a courageous battle with dementia. He was surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor his legacy by living their lives to the fullest. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eleanor Whiston Collins and Edmund Ellison Collins, and brother, Keith Collins.

WESTOVER, WV ・ 18 HOURS AGO