ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernardo Silva
Yardbarker

Report: Fabrizio Romano Gives Update On Bernardo Silva To Barcelona

Fabrizio Romano has given an update on the Bernardo Silva rumours on his YouTube channel in the last hour. Despite rumours circulating today that Barcelona and Manchester City have agreed a fee for Bernardo Silva, Fabrizio Romano has suggested there is no agreement as of now for the player. Barcelona want the player, but as of now an agreement has not been reached with Manchester City.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man Utd#Rumours#Ultimatum
Daily Mail

Man United's desperate striker hunt goes on as Erik ten Hag 'turns to £35m-rated Liverpool target Cody Gakpo' after stopping Marko Arnautovic pursuit and missing out on Antony and Benjamin Sesko

Manchester United's desperate search for a forward has reportedly led them to register an interest in PSV winger Cody Gakpo. Sportsmail revealed in April that Arsenal held talks with the Dutch international over a summer move, while the 23-year-old has also been linked with Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Barcelona. Gakpo...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Report: Pep Guardiola Will Allow Bernardo Silva To Join Barcelona

Pep Guardiola will not stand in Bernardo Silva's way if he wants to leave and join Barcelona this summer. The Manchester City manager made clear in his interview last week that any player that wants to leave Manchester City will be allowed to leave the club, and he will reportedly not stand in Bernardo Silva's way if he wishes to join Barcelona.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

90min

781
Followers
7K+
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy