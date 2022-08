A 46-year-old man was arrested and charged with retaliation after he told officers he planned on assaulting them when they were off duty and out of uniform, according to a police report.

At about 11:15 p.m. Friday, officers were in the 1500 block of East McKinney Street on an unrelated call when they observed a male exhibiting behavior consistent with intoxication, but they did not believe he was a danger to himself or anyone else.