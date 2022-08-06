Joe Harasymiak running through first training camp as Rutgers defensive coordinator

Read on 247sports.com
What Cam Spencer is bringing to Rutgers Basketball
In a world where the transfer portal spins like a revolving door shuffling players in and out of college basketball programs, Rutgers had very little movement this past offseason. No players left via the transfer portal and the staff added just one. After playing the past three seasons at Loyola-Maryland, Cam Spencer has joined the Scarlet Knights, giving the team a bona fide outside scoring threat.
Rutgers fans swarm Gavin Wimsatt, celebrate Scarlet Knights in 1st meet-and-greet since Greg Schiano’s return (PHOTOS)
For the first time in more than three years, Rutgers football fans got a chance to interact face-to-face with the team they support. They left no doubt which Scarlet Knight they were most excited to see. The line in front of redshirt freshman quarterback Gavin Wimsatt’s seat began forming as...
thedailyhoosier.com
Big Ten basketball roster overhauls: The 2022-23 outlook for Rutgers
———— Next up is Rutgers. After 13 straight seasons with a losing record, the Scarlet Knights have posted winning seasons for three straight years under head coach Steve Pikiell. Rutgers has also been .500 or better in the Big Ten in each of the last three campaigns. Overall Pikiell is now entering his seventh season in Piscataway. He has a 98-91 record at Rutgers, including a 46-70 mark in the league. Rutgers is 54-37 and 33-27, respectively, over the last three years.
theobserver.com
Nutley in search of new baseball coach as Harbison steps down after 18 years
After more than two decades of coaching multiple sports at Nutley High School, Bob Harbison decided it was time to take a step back. Harbison, a 1984 Nutley graduate, recently announced he stepped down as the Maroon Raiders’ head baseball coach, a position he’s held since 2004. Harbison, who also stepped down as an assistant football coach, will remain the school’s head boys’ basketball coach.
Bristol Native Mike Missanelli Joins Jenkintown-Based Sports News Outlet with New Show
Mike Missanelli, a well-known sports radio host and Bucks County native, will be joining a new sports news outlet for the upcoming Eagles season. Kevin Kinkead wrote about the sports news for Crossing Broad. Missanelli will be one of several hosts for the new “JAKIB Postgame Show” for JAKIB Media...
Little League Baseball Metro Region 2022: Toms River East outlasts Cumberland (RI) in elimination game
Toms River East stayed alive with a 3-2 victory against Cumberland (R.I.) in the first elimination game of the Little League Baseball Metro Region tournament in Bristol, Conn. on Sunday night. They’ll take on the loser of Monday’s contest between Massapequa Coast (N.Y.) and Fairfield (Conn.) on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
essexnewsdaily.com
Irvington woman joins administration at Essex County College, her alma mater
IRVINGTON, NJ — Returning to your alma mater can be like returning home, reliving formative experiences from youth at a place that feels familiar. Kiswendsida Kaprou has the rare opportunity not only to relive those experiences, but to continue creating them, as the Irvington resident has returned to her former school, Essex County College, to serve in the role of senior comptroller.
beckersasc.com
Dr. Dylan Nieman performs 1st robotic surgery at RWJBarnabas Health ASC
A physician at New Brunswick, N.J.-based Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital has performed RWJBarnabas Health's first outpatient robotic surgery. The procedure was performed by Dylan Nieman, MD, PhD, using the DaVinci X robot at the hospital's ambulatory surgical pavilion, according to an Aug. 5 news release. The pavilion will use...
themontclairgirl.com
All About Spidey’s House: A Local Montclair Gym for Boxers
There’s nothing quite like putting on a pair of boxing gloves and releasing tension on a punching bag. Boxing is an excellent workout and an underrated way to blow off some steam. Founded by a lifetime Montclair resident, Dwayne “DJ” Holman, Spidey’s House is a one-of-a-kind boxing gym new to our area. A nod to his uncle-turned-boxing-coach, Spidey’s is a place for all to learn, grow, and work on physical fitness. Read on to learn more about Spidey’s House, located at 33 Greenwood Avenue in Montclair.
unionnewsdaily.com
Union County students attain top leadership posts at St. Benedict’s Prep in Newark
NEWARK, NJ — Sarah Flores, of Elizabeth, and William Register, of Hillside, have been named senior group leaders of their respective single-sex high school divisions at St. Benedict’s Preparatory School in Newark. Senior group leader is the top leadership post a student can attain at the Catholic school, which places leadership, as well as the day-to-day operation of the school, in the hands of students.
State senator calls for NJCU to turn over Fort Monmouth to another state university
A key state senator from Monmouth County is asking cash-strapped New Jersey City University to hand over the operations of it small Fort Monmouth satellite campus to another state university. The call Monday by state Sen. Vin Gopal, a Democrat who represents 18 towns in Monmouth County, is in response...
fieldofschemes.com
Could building a new $2B Madison Square Garden on old proposed Jets stadium site make any damn sense? A special report
New York City is in the midst of two mammoth publicly funded redevelopment projects, neither of which I’ve been covering here because they’re not sports-related, though they are sports-adjacent: The ongoing Hudson Yards project at the far western edge of midtown Manhattan got its start as a way to finance a New York Jets stadium that never happened, while a few blocks to the east, Govs. Andrew Cuomo and Kathy Hochul have both pushed for approving new skyscrapers around Penn Station as a way to pay for redoing that train station, which is almost entirely underground after Madison Square Garden was built atop it in the 1960s. (Both would result in billions in red ink for taxpayers, according to independent projections.)
A Jersey City councilwoman sparked local outrage and protests. Then she went viral.
Gabrielle Union, meet Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise. Oh wait, you already have?. The actress (Bring It On, Love and Basketball) tweeted a one-word reaction to the police camera video of DeGise hitting a cyclist — an expletive and a series of question marks and exclamation points. The news that shocked Union, the wife of NBA legend Dwayne Wade, had by that point already been the biggest news in Hudson County for several.
bulletin-news.com
Essex County Native To Be Inducted Into NJ Hall Of Fame
The statewide Hall of Fame revealed that comedian Chelsea Handler will be an honoree this year, months after she complained on national television that she hadn’t been admitted to the Livingston High School Hall of Fame and claimed her abortions in high school prevented her from being in. Last...
Major water main break sparks city-wide emergency in Newark
Residents in Newark and neighboring Belleville are being advised to boil water. Newark has canceled its summer school programs.
roi-nj.com
ShopRite of Parsippany and ShopRite of West Caldwell appoints grocery guru to oversee operations
Sunrise ShopRite, the family-owned company that operates the ShopRite of Parsippany and ShopRite of West Caldwell, has appointed Mike Jacob as vice president of operations, according to a Monday announcement. Jacob, a Pennsylvania resident with more than three decades in the grocery business, will oversee operations for both supermarkets and...
Car smashes through front of Linden, NJ furniture store
Linden police said a car on Sunday struck the Team Car Wash on the Roselle side of St. Georges Avenue and crossed the street and went through the front window of Timeless Furniture. Baker Hamad told News 12 New Jersey he was in the back of his store when the...
Renna Media
Westfield Hall of Fame 2022 Inductee: Charles R. Morrison, Sr. – Civic Leader and Civil Rights Activist
Hall of Fame Inductee: Charles R. Morrison, Sr. “Good trouble,” words US Congressman John Lewis used to describe his actions in the civil rights struggle are inscribed on the plaque to Charles Morrison, Sr., at the Westfield Memorial Pool Complex. And trouble Mr. Morrison did, so much so he was admonished by Westfield’s mayor at the time who sent him a telegram to quit his disruptive behavior.
Truck Crash Causes Heavy Delays At Central Jersey Rush (DEVELOPING)
A crash involving a truck was causing heavy traffic delays in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8 on the Basilone Bridge in New Brunswick, initial reports said. There were heavy truck lane delays, a report said. CHECK...
Man, 20, shot and killed in Newark, cops say
A 20-year-old man was shot and killed in Newark late Sunday night, authorities said. Police were called to the 200 block of Chadwick Avenue around 11:30 p.m. and found Yasir Manley with a gunshot wound, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said. Manley, of Newark, was pronounced dead at the...
