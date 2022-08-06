ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Joe Harasymiak running through first training camp as Rutgers defensive coordinator

By Bobby Deren
247Sports
247Sports
 3 days ago
247Sports

What Cam Spencer is bringing to Rutgers Basketball

In a world where the transfer portal spins like a revolving door shuffling players in and out of college basketball programs, Rutgers had very little movement this past offseason. No players left via the transfer portal and the staff added just one. After playing the past three seasons at Loyola-Maryland, Cam Spencer has joined the Scarlet Knights, giving the team a bona fide outside scoring threat.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
thedailyhoosier.com

Big Ten basketball roster overhauls: The 2022-23 outlook for Rutgers

———— Next up is Rutgers. After 13 straight seasons with a losing record, the Scarlet Knights have posted winning seasons for three straight years under head coach Steve Pikiell. Rutgers has also been .500 or better in the Big Ten in each of the last three campaigns. Overall Pikiell is now entering his seventh season in Piscataway. He has a 98-91 record at Rutgers, including a 46-70 mark in the league. Rutgers is 54-37 and 33-27, respectively, over the last three years.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
theobserver.com

Nutley in search of new baseball coach as Harbison steps down after 18 years

After more than two decades of coaching multiple sports at Nutley High School, Bob Harbison decided it was time to take a step back. Harbison, a 1984 Nutley graduate, recently announced he stepped down as the Maroon Raiders’ head baseball coach, a position he’s held since 2004. Harbison, who also stepped down as an assistant football coach, will remain the school’s head boys’ basketball coach.
NUTLEY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Irvington woman joins administration at Essex County College, her alma mater

IRVINGTON, NJ — Returning to your alma mater can be like returning home, reliving formative experiences from youth at a place that feels familiar. Kiswendsida Kaprou has the rare opportunity not only to relive those experiences, but to continue creating them, as the Irvington resident has returned to her former school, Essex County College, to serve in the role of senior comptroller.
IRVINGTON, NJ
beckersasc.com

Dr. Dylan Nieman performs 1st robotic surgery at RWJBarnabas Health ASC

A physician at New Brunswick, N.J.-based Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital has performed RWJBarnabas Health's first outpatient robotic surgery. The procedure was performed by Dylan Nieman, MD, PhD, using the DaVinci X robot at the hospital's ambulatory surgical pavilion, according to an Aug. 5 news release. The pavilion will use...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

All About Spidey’s House: A Local Montclair Gym for Boxers

There’s nothing quite like putting on a pair of boxing gloves and releasing tension on a punching bag. Boxing is an excellent workout and an underrated way to blow off some steam. Founded by a lifetime Montclair resident, Dwayne “DJ” Holman, Spidey’s House is a one-of-a-kind boxing gym new to our area. A nod to his uncle-turned-boxing-coach, Spidey’s is a place for all to learn, grow, and work on physical fitness. Read on to learn more about Spidey’s House, located at 33 Greenwood Avenue in Montclair.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
unionnewsdaily.com

Union County students attain top leadership posts at St. Benedict’s Prep in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — Sarah Flores, of Elizabeth, and William Register, of Hillside, have been named senior group leaders of their respective single-sex high school divisions at St. Benedict’s Preparatory School in Newark. Senior group leader is the top leadership post a student can attain at the Catholic school, which places leadership, as well as the day-to-day operation of the school, in the hands of students.
NEWARK, NJ
fieldofschemes.com

Could building a new $2B Madison Square Garden on old proposed Jets stadium site make any damn sense? A special report

New York City is in the midst of two mammoth publicly funded redevelopment projects, neither of which I’ve been covering here because they’re not sports-related, though they are sports-adjacent: The ongoing Hudson Yards project at the far western edge of midtown Manhattan got its start as a way to finance a New York Jets stadium that never happened, while a few blocks to the east, Govs. Andrew Cuomo and Kathy Hochul have both pushed for approving new skyscrapers around Penn Station as a way to pay for redoing that train station, which is almost entirely underground after Madison Square Garden was built atop it in the 1960s. (Both would result in billions in red ink for taxpayers, according to independent projections.)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

A Jersey City councilwoman sparked local outrage and protests. Then she went viral.

Gabrielle Union, meet Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise. Oh wait, you already have?. The actress (Bring It On, Love and Basketball) tweeted a one-word reaction to the police camera video of DeGise hitting a cyclist — an expletive and a series of question marks and exclamation points. The news that shocked Union, the wife of NBA legend Dwayne Wade, had by that point already been the biggest news in Hudson County for several.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
bulletin-news.com

Essex County Native To Be Inducted Into NJ Hall Of Fame

The statewide Hall of Fame revealed that comedian Chelsea Handler will be an honoree this year, months after she complained on national television that she hadn’t been admitted to the Livingston High School Hall of Fame and claimed her abortions in high school prevented her from being in. Last...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
roi-nj.com

ShopRite of Parsippany and ShopRite of West Caldwell appoints grocery guru to oversee operations

Sunrise ShopRite, the family-owned company that operates the ShopRite of Parsippany and ShopRite of West Caldwell, has appointed Mike Jacob as vice president of operations, according to a Monday announcement. Jacob, a Pennsylvania resident with more than three decades in the grocery business, will oversee operations for both supermarkets and...
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
Renna Media

Westfield Hall of Fame 2022 Inductee: Charles R. Morrison, Sr. – Civic Leader and Civil Rights Activist

Hall of Fame Inductee: Charles R. Morrison, Sr. “Good trouble,” words US Congressman John Lewis used to describe his actions in the civil rights struggle are inscribed on the plaque to Charles Morrison, Sr., at the Westfield Memorial Pool Complex. And trouble Mr. Morrison did, so much so he was admonished by Westfield’s mayor at the time who sent him a telegram to quit his disruptive behavior.
WESTFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Man, 20, shot and killed in Newark, cops say

A 20-year-old man was shot and killed in Newark late Sunday night, authorities said. Police were called to the 200 block of Chadwick Avenue around 11:30 p.m. and found Yasir Manley with a gunshot wound, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said. Manley, of Newark, was pronounced dead at the...
NEWARK, NJ
