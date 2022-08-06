IN WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Read on www.wdrb.com
New project aims to improve congestion, safety on Interstate 64 in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana Department of Transportation announced the launch of Improve 64, a new project meant to overhaul a stretch of Interstate 64 in southern Indiana. The project will include work on I-64, Interstate 265 and U.S. 150. In a news release Tuesday, INDOT said the aim...
Louisville Water Company helping rebuild water infrastructure after flooding in Hazard
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A team from the Louisville Water Company is helping parts of eastern Kentucky rebuild the water infrastructure that was damaged during flooding. The crew spent days surveying the hard-hit northeastern part of Hazard, Kentucky. They located and assessed broken or exposed water mains. They hope to help Hazard leaders plan the best and fastest ways to make repairs.
Parts of Louisville are littered with trash
If you look around, parts of Louisville are littered with trash. I can't tell you how many times I've pulled up to a stoplight and watched the driver next to me open their door, or roll down their window, and throw out garbage. It's lazy and shows a total lack of respect.
3 new TARC routes begin in southern Indiana, Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Transit Authority of River City (TARC) is expanding its services in Kentuckiana. Two new routes from Louisville will now go to the River Ridge Commerce Center in southern Indiana. The first route starts in east Louisville from the Westport Road area, and will be the first...
Louisville airport still navigating delays and cancellations amid staffing shortages
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The masks are off and social distancing is no longer required on planes but airlines aren't exactly operating as usual. "People want to travel, they want to get out, there's definitely the demand," Natalie Chaudoin, a spokesperson for the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, said. "We're seeing capacity at about 90-95% of where we were in 2019, which was our best year ever."
Louisville-based BluMine Health opens new clinic in Bardstown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new health clinic is open in Bardstown, Kentucky. Louisville-based BluMine Health is now offering services at its 12th clinic in the tri-state area. The Bardstown Care Clinic is located on Portland Avenue near the Bardstown Primary School. The 3,400-square-foot facility has four exam rooms, a...
Louisville man dies in Alabama crash while on the way to vacation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was on his way to a Florida vacation when he was killed in a crash. Conor Nelis, 22, was in Decatur, Alabama, when it happened. Police said he was a passenger in a car that was hit by a dump truck on Monday morning.
'Never forgotten' | Former operator of Kern's Korner in Louisville's Highlands dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man who ran the popular Kern's Korner on Bardstown Road passed away. The restaurant posted to Facebook announcing the death of former operator Jeff Kern, pictured above in the green shirt. Kern's father open the tavern in 1978, and Jeff Kern and his brother took...
Hardin County woman killed in accident involving aircraft on the ground
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County woman died Sunday afternoon in an accident involving an aircraft on the ground. According to Field Houghlin, the Nelson County coroner, the incident took place just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Bardstown Nelson County Airport, commonly referred to as Samuels Field. Houghlin...
Shoe, backpack giveaway draws hundreds to Bardstown Road boutique
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The crowd was flowing into the street at Bardstown Road Tuesday while parents and students waited in line for a chance to get a free pair of shoes and a backpack. The event, organized by Louisville native rapper EST Gee and several other organizations, aimed to...
Milltown Community Festival showcases fun, food and some Southern Indiana hospitality
MILLTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- They will keep you entertained in Milltown, Indiana August 12th through the 14th. WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a look at the Milltown Community Festival. The Southern Indiana town pulls out all the stops featuring artisans, musical acts, food, and more. This FREE family friendly event promises...
GCCS continues effort to build new middle school in southern Indiana
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Greater Clark County Schools is making another run at building a new middle school. The district plans to make an offer on the former Twilight Golf Course. The district's board of education voted to give administration permission to pursue the property during Tuesday night's board meeting.
BOZICH | Jerry Eaves partners with Louisville businessmen to provide housing for Simmons graduates
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sports fans love to howl about Jerry Eaves and the things he says on his local radio talk show. Too negative. Always critical. Never satisfied. "I'm Darth Vader," Eaves said with a smile. Sorry, Jerry. For this story, Oprah Winfrey is a better comparison. But instead...
With dozens of drivers still needed, JCPS launches bus delay dashboard
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- JCPS students return to school on Aug. 10, but the district still needs to hire dozens of bus drivers to cover all the routes, so some students will be late. As of Wednesday, the district knows there will be no coverage for about 50 routes. Those...
New Chick-fil-A opening in Jeffersontown this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new Chick-fil-A location is opening in the Louisville area. According to the restaurant chain's website, the new Chick-fil-A opens on Thursday on Plantside Drive, near the intersection with Blankenbaker Parkway. The company has stopped offering first 100 customers in line at a new restaurant free...
My Morning Jacket announces new Louisville concert after summer shows were canceled
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- My Morning Jacket will make its return home to Louisville this fall with a show at the KFC Yum! Center. The arena announced in a news release Tuesday that the band will play in downtown Louisville on Saturday, Oct. 29. It's My Morning Jacket's first show in Louisville in six years.
Advance tickets now on sale for the Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Advance tickets are now on sale for this year's Kentucky State Fair. Fairgoers can save 50% by purchasing their tickets online here for $10, which includes parking. The price at the gate is $10 per person and $10 for parking. Children 5 and under are admitted into the fair for free.
Survey shows 53% of Kentuckians are done changing their behavior for COVID-19
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky asked more than 800 adults if the COVID-19 pandemic is over. Sixty-five percent of them said no. But when asked if they considered it to be over pertaining to their own life, 53% said yes. Dr. Jason Smith, chief medical...
Kansas mother and daughter battle trauma, loss after car hit family in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The last 34 days have established a new reality for 17-year-old Ava Jones. Sitting beside her mother, Amy, the teenager who committed last month to play basketball at the University of Iowa reflects on the event that changed their lives. "My arm is injured, my knees...
Gun club hopes to open 370-acre sporting facility in Oldham County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new gun club hopes to open a 370-acre sporting clay facility and country club in Oldham County. Owners hope to build Heritage Gun Club at 1507 Rebel Ridge Road, which is off 18 Mile Creek Road, in Westport. According to plans filled with Oldham County...
