IN WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Louisville, KY

 3 days ago
wdrb.com

Louisville Water Company helping rebuild water infrastructure after flooding in Hazard

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A team from the Louisville Water Company is helping parts of eastern Kentucky rebuild the water infrastructure that was damaged during flooding. The crew spent days surveying the hard-hit northeastern part of Hazard, Kentucky. They located and assessed broken or exposed water mains. They hope to help Hazard leaders plan the best and fastest ways to make repairs.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Parts of Louisville are littered with trash

If you look around, parts of Louisville are littered with trash.  I can't tell you how many times I've pulled up to a stoplight and watched the driver next to me open their door, or roll down their window, and throw out garbage.  It's lazy and shows a total lack of respect.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

3 new TARC routes begin in southern Indiana, Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Transit Authority of River City (TARC) is expanding its services in Kentuckiana. Two new routes from Louisville will now go to the River Ridge Commerce Center in southern Indiana. The first route starts in east Louisville from the Westport Road area, and will be the first...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville, KY
Louisville, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville airport still navigating delays and cancellations amid staffing shortages

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The masks are off and social distancing is no longer required on planes but airlines aren't exactly operating as usual. "People want to travel, they want to get out, there's definitely the demand," Natalie Chaudoin, a spokesperson for the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, said. "We're seeing capacity at about 90-95% of where we were in 2019, which was our best year ever."
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville-based BluMine Health opens new clinic in Bardstown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new health clinic is open in Bardstown, Kentucky. Louisville-based BluMine Health is now offering services at its 12th clinic in the tri-state area. The Bardstown Care Clinic is located on Portland Avenue near the Bardstown Primary School. The 3,400-square-foot facility has four exam rooms, a...
BARDSTOWN, KY
wdrb.com

Shoe, backpack giveaway draws hundreds to Bardstown Road boutique

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The crowd was flowing into the street at Bardstown Road Tuesday while parents and students waited in line for a chance to get a free pair of shoes and a backpack. The event, organized by Louisville native rapper EST Gee and several other organizations, aimed to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

GCCS continues effort to build new middle school in southern Indiana

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Greater Clark County Schools is making another run at building a new middle school. The district plans to make an offer on the former Twilight Golf Course. The district's board of education voted to give administration permission to pursue the property during Tuesday night's board meeting.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

New Chick-fil-A opening in Jeffersontown this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new Chick-fil-A location is opening in the Louisville area. According to the restaurant chain's website, the new Chick-fil-A opens on Thursday on Plantside Drive, near the intersection with Blankenbaker Parkway. The company has stopped offering first 100 customers in line at a new restaurant free...
JEFFERSONTOWN, KY
wdrb.com

Advance tickets now on sale for the Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Advance tickets are now on sale for this year's Kentucky State Fair. Fairgoers can save 50% by purchasing their tickets online here for $10, which includes parking. The price at the gate is $10 per person and $10 for parking. Children 5 and under are admitted into the fair for free.
LOUISVILLE, KY

