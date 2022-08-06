Read full article on original website
Most Americans support using the popular vote to decide U.S. presidents, data shows
There have been five presidents who won the electoral vote but not the popular vote, including George W. Bush and Donald Trump.
Democrats, Republicans Sponsor Bill to Give Thousands of Afghans Path to Citizenship
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Bipartisan legislation has been introduced in both houses of U.S. Congress to establish a path to American citizenship for thousands of Afghan evacuees admitted to the United States on temporary immigration status, the sponsors announced on Tuesday. The bill also would expand eligibility for Special Immigration Visas...
Biden Approval Rises to 40%, Highest in Two Months, Reuters/Ipsos Shows
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's public approval rose this week to its highest level since early June following a string of legislative victories, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll completed on Tuesday. The two-day national poll found that 40% of Americans approve of Biden's job performance, a level...
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
Sen. Graham has a message for Trump if he runs in 2024
While on State of the Union with CNN’s Dana Bash, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) sends a message directly to former President Donald Trump about another possible bid for the White House in 2024.
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Marco Rubio Fires Warning to Biden Over Trump Mar-a-Lago Raid
The Florida Senator compared the raid at the former president's home to the actions of "Marxist dictatorships."
Photos show documents Trump purportedly flushed down toilet: Report
Newly released photos show documents that Donald Trump purportedly attempted to flush down the toilet, offering some credence to previous reports that the former president attempted to destroy Oval Office records during his term.
Liz Cheney's Chances of Beating Hageman With 10 Days to Primary: Polls
The incumbent Republican is in a tough race against her Trump-backed opponent.
The U.S. Economy Continues to Surprise the Experts, With a Major Reading on Inflation Due This Week to Add to the Noise
Last week, economists eagerly awaited the July monthly jobs report from the Labor Department. This would be the first real test of the Federal Reserve’s anti-inflation monetary policy, following back-to-back 75 basis point hikes in interest rates designed to slow the economy by crimping demand and cooling off the labor market. Already, the second quarter gross domestic product had recorded a second consecutive contraction in output, a common though unofficial measure of a recession.
Senate Passes Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act
Senate Democrats voted Sunday to approve a landmark climate, health care and tax bill that is set to deliver on years-long Democratic Party promises in a marathon weekend vote that caps off major legislative momentum in recent days as lawmakers prepared to leave town for August recess. “The Senate is...
Biden Administration Says 'Remain in Mexico' Policy Is Over
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Homeland Security said Monday that it ended a Trump-era policy requiring asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court, hours after a judge lifted an order in effect since December that it be reinstated. The timing had been in doubt...
Trump Says FBI Searched Estate in Major Escalation of Probe
WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI searched Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence, people familiar with the matter said Monday, a move that represents a dramatic and unprecedented escalation of law enforcement scrutiny of the former president.
GOP Rallies Around Trump Following FBI Search of His Estate
NEW YORK (AP) — For much of the year, small cracks in Donald Trump's political support have been growing. Dissatisfied Republican primary voters began to consider new presidential prospects. GOP donors grappled with damaging revelations uncovered by the Jan. 6 committee. S everal party leaders pondered challenging Trump for the party's 2024 nomination.
U.S. Consumer Price Growth Expected to Slow Due to Lower Gasoline Costs
(Reuters) - U.S. consumer prices are expected to have risen at a much slower pace in July due to a sharp drop in the cost of gasoline, delivering the first notable sign of relief for Americans who have watched inflation climb over the past two years. The Consumer Price Index...
Explainer-Trump Says FBI Is Raiding His Florida Estate. What Legal Woes Does He Face?
(Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Law enforcement officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Trump's claims. The focus of the investigation was not immediately clear. Here is a look at some...
FBI Searches Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Home
Federal authorities raided Donald Trump's Florida resort home Monday, the former president revealed in a statement, vastly amping up the legal woes Trump faces as he mulls a third term for the White House. “My beautiful home Mar A Lago in Palm Beach, Florida is currently under siege, raided and...
Explainer-What to Watch Out for as Talks on U.S.-China Audit Deal Drag On
HONG KONG (Reuters) - The list of Chinese companies facing delisting risks in New York in a long-running dispute over Chinese audits of their accounts continues to expand with the addition of three more on Friday after e-commerce giant Alibaba's July inclusion. As talks between Beijing and Washington in search...
Federal Court Rules Trump’s Tax Returns Can Be Released to Congress
A federal appeals court gave a House committee the green light on Tuesday to review former President Donald Trump’s tax returns in a major blow to Trump, who has for years been fighting the release of his personal financial information. In legal proceedings that have outlasted Trump’s time in...
