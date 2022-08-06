Diver Jack Laugher was pleased to have bounced back from a zero score in qualifying to claim bronze in an English one-two-three in the men’s 3m springboard final.Dan Goodfellow won his first individual Commonwealth Games gold in the event, with defending champion Jordan Houlden taking silver on an exciting day for the hosts.“I think I’d be lying to myself if I didn’t want the three golds,” Laugher said after his podium finish.“But a bronze medal is still a huge achievement, especially after everything that I overcame from the prelims as well.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Emotional Eilish Eilish McColgan ‘over the moon’ after winning gold at Commonwealth GamesKyrgios happy to be in Citi Open final after not playing ‘anywhere near best tennis’Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool ‘not good enough’ in opening-day draw against Fulham

