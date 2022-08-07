Read full article on original website
WATCH: Startled Horse Goes Buck Wild and Stomps Out Giant Gator
When an alligator wandered too close to a wild horse, it found out just how powerful the 1,200-pound creature’s hooves are. By nature, wild horses can be pretty territorial and skeptical of any other species that venture near the herd. So, it’s not all that surprising that a stallion used all of its might to let the gator know it wasn’t welcome. In the video, the black horse looked up from its grazing spot to see the giant reptile making its way through the grass. Not taking any chances, the stallion reared up and immediately began attacking the alligator, stomping it with all four hooves over and over.
Goat gives birth to offspring with 'human-like' features
A goat gave birth to a baby with a rare "humanoid" appearance in the Cachar district of the north-eastern state of Assam in India. This incident took place in Gangapur village in Dholai Vidhan Sabha Constituency in December 2021. Shankar Das, who owns the goat, was left stunned by the turn of events.
Extremely Rare and Eerie Footage Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night At Yellowstone
Yellowstone National Park might just be the most incredible place in the entire United States. No matter what time of day you go, what time of year… you’re always bound to see something incredible. Whether it’s bear, elk, wolves, or bison, you’re getting a front row seat to the best that American wildlife has to offer.
Over 100 Bottlenose Dolphins Stabbed to Death as Faroe Islanders Continue Their 'Traditional' Dolphin Hunt
Around 100 bottlenose dolphins have died amid new Faroe Island dolphin hunting that occurred on Friday, July 29. The sea turned red as Faroe islanders reportedly stabbed dolphins to death using a variety of blunt objects like hooks, knives, and spears. Some of the marine animals also suffocated on shore...
What's the biggest group of animals ever recorded on Earth?
In early 2020, ornithologist Noah Strycker found himself walking amongst several thousand chinstrap penguins on Elephant Island, a remote blip of snow-covered rock just off the Antarctic Peninsula. He was there to carry out a census of the island's penguin colony, which hadn't been properly surveyed since 1970. "I'll never forget the sight, sound, and...smell," joked Strycker, a graduate student at Stony Brook University in New York, as well as a professional bird watcher, and author.
Creepy Video Taken in the Mountains of Idaho Remains Unexplained
Check out this video taken in the Idaho mountains back in 2019. The YouTube channel “Muskrat Outdoors” posted the video on June 10, 2019, and shows us an eerie scene in the middle of nowhere. What makes it odd is that the man in the video finds a milk canister tied to a tree that is completely stuffed with furs and other animal parts including coyotes.
Rare Animal Found In NY State! Have You Ever Seen One of These?
There are many mysteries hiding in the woods of New York State. For example, the 10,000 Big Foot sightings in the United States since the 1950's, many in New York or the mountain lion debate. As unusual as those opportunities are I have one that might be even more rare.
Shocked Onlooker Records A Bald Eagle Flying Away With A Family’s House Cat In Northern Minnesota
These airborne predators do not discriminate between animal species, domesticated or wild. All they care about is their next meal. Sadly, our beloved pets, whether it be small dogs or cats, are generally insanely easy targets for them. The same way one of these flying dinosaurs will swoop down on a rabbits, prairie dogs, and even fish, eagles think nothing of digging their talons into Fluffy, the 2-pound rodent you keep in your purse (sorry, that’s not a dog).
The Lapedo Child had the chin and arms of a human but the jaw and build were Neanderthal
Reconstruction of a Homo neanderthalensis faceCredit: Guérin Nicolas ; CC-BY-SA-3.0 The Lapedo Child (also called the Lagar Velho boy) was first discovered in Portugal in 1998. It was the first Ice Age burial that was discovered in the Iberian Peninsula. Its skeleton was recovered largely intact in the Lagar Velho rock shelter in Leiria, Portugal.
This man once claimed to be the last American slave and the oldest man alive at 130 years old
Wikipedia has a list of the last survivors of the American slave trade. There are at least 27 people on the list as being survivors while two have been discredited due to records being falsified or claiming the wrong dates of birth.
Indiana woman's dog pulls strange creature from pool: A 7-inch hairless, bloated groundhog
An Indiana resident reached out on social media for help after finding the body of what appeared to be a cross between a pig and squirrel.
“Incredibly Rare”: A Mysterious Creature Spotted in Deep Sea “Gobsmacked” Scientists
The monster was initially thought to be a mystery jellyfish known as Chirodectes maculatus, according to Dr. Lisa-ann Gershwin of the Australian Marine Stinger Advisory Services. A strange-looking species that could be a new species of jellyfish was recently discovered off the coast of Papua New Guinea. Dorian Borcherds, the...
Watch As A Grandma Sweet-Talks A Giant Bear At Her Cabin, Directs It To Politely Close Door
Nobody can calm you down like granny. Sometimes, maybe grandma is off her rocker and instead of calming the grandkids down, she moves out to the sticks in New Jersey (Highland Lakes) and becomes part of the bear family as she puts it. “I live in NJ and in a...
Will We All Soon Be Drinking Pee and Eating Crickets on a Floating Prison Barge? An Investigation
Mike Adams—the self-proclaimed “Health Ranger,” owner of the conspiracy-addled “health” website Natural News, and a frequent guest on Alex Jones’ InfoWars—churns out articles with admirable frequency; nearly as often, he creates a truly indelible turn of phrase. Natural News is a major hub in the conspiratorial universe, a place where disinformation often trickles from the fringe to the so-called mainstream, and a reliable heat check for what kinds of narratives are gaining traction. Which brings us to one of Adams’ most recent missives, in which he warned his readers, unforgettably: “Welcome to your police state future: You will eat crickets and drink pee on a floating prison barge.” But will we? Let’s dig in.
Lobster Fisherman Hauls in Terrifying Wolf Fish That Wants to Bite His Face Off: VIDEO
In bizarre outdoor news, lobster fisherman Jacob Knowles posted a video on Instagram of a wolf fish he hauled up in one of his lobster traps. To me, the uninitiated, this looks less like a fish and more like a claymation rendering of what someone thought something called a “wolf fish” might look like. It’s gross, terrifying, and fascinating. I can’t look away, even though I really want to.
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Man finds "Frankenstone" diamond in Arkansas dirt
People can sift through pay dirt using a set of screens at Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas. When immersed in water, the finer materials wash away, and coarser rocks caught in the metal mesh become visible. Sometimes, diamonds come to light.
Locals Capture 26-Foot Monster Crocodile That Ate Fisherman Alive After a Three-Day Hunt in Indonesia
A 26-foot crocodile was captured by locals in Indonesia after it ate a fisherman alive last week. The villagers found the remains of 45-year-old Samul Bahri from the crocodile's stomach. In a case of an unprovoked attack, it has been reported that the wild animal stalked the fisherman first before...
The Lucky Mega Million winner won $1.337 billion, but the winning ticket holder will ‘only’ receive $780 million if the one-time payment option is chosen
On Friday, a lucky winner won the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot in the history of the game. The winning prize is also the third-largest prize of any in the U.S. The last time someone won the Mega Millions jackpot was on April 15. Until Friday, the series had lasted three and a half months without a winner. The winning numbers were 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball 14 and Megaplier 2.
It’s 9 feet tall, reeks of rotting flesh, and it’s appearing in Silicon Valley for the first time
A Titan Arum, commonly known as a corpse flower, is expected to bloom any day now for the first time in San Jose State University’s Biology Department tropical greenhouse, university officials said. The 9-foot-tall plant, named Terry Titan, is expected to bloom sometime by Tuesday, staying open for only...
