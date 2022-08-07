ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

WATCH: Startled Horse Goes Buck Wild and Stomps Out Giant Gator

When an alligator wandered too close to a wild horse, it found out just how powerful the 1,200-pound creature’s hooves are. By nature, wild horses can be pretty territorial and skeptical of any other species that venture near the herd. So, it’s not all that surprising that a stallion used all of its might to let the gator know it wasn’t welcome. In the video, the black horse looked up from its grazing spot to see the giant reptile making its way through the grass. Not taking any chances, the stallion reared up and immediately began attacking the alligator, stomping it with all four hooves over and over.
Goat gives birth to offspring with 'human-like' features

A goat gave birth to a baby with a rare "humanoid" appearance in the Cachar district of the north-eastern state of Assam in India. This incident took place in Gangapur village in Dholai Vidhan Sabha Constituency in December 2021. Shankar Das, who owns the goat, was left stunned by the turn of events.
What's the biggest group of animals ever recorded on Earth?

In early 2020, ornithologist Noah Strycker found himself walking amongst several thousand chinstrap penguins on Elephant Island, a remote blip of snow-covered rock just off the Antarctic Peninsula. He was there to carry out a census of the island's penguin colony, which hadn't been properly surveyed since 1970. "I'll never forget the sight, sound, and...smell," joked Strycker, a graduate student at Stony Brook University in New York, as well as a professional bird watcher, and author.
Creepy Video Taken in the Mountains of Idaho Remains Unexplained

Check out this video taken in the Idaho mountains back in 2019. The YouTube channel “Muskrat Outdoors” posted the video on June 10, 2019, and shows us an eerie scene in the middle of nowhere. What makes it odd is that the man in the video finds a milk canister tied to a tree that is completely stuffed with furs and other animal parts including coyotes.
Shocked Onlooker Records A Bald Eagle Flying Away With A Family’s House Cat In Northern Minnesota

These airborne predators do not discriminate between animal species, domesticated or wild. All they care about is their next meal. Sadly, our beloved pets, whether it be small dogs or cats, are generally insanely easy targets for them. The same way one of these flying dinosaurs will swoop down on a rabbits, prairie dogs, and even fish, eagles think nothing of digging their talons into Fluffy, the 2-pound rodent you keep in your purse (sorry, that’s not a dog).
Will We All Soon Be Drinking Pee and Eating Crickets on a Floating Prison Barge? An Investigation

Mike Adams—the self-proclaimed “Health Ranger,” owner of the conspiracy-addled “health” website Natural News, and a frequent guest on Alex Jones’ InfoWars—churns out articles with admirable frequency; nearly as often, he creates a truly indelible turn of phrase. Natural News is a major hub in the conspiratorial universe, a place where disinformation often trickles from the fringe to the so-called mainstream, and a reliable heat check for what kinds of narratives are gaining traction. Which brings us to one of Adams’ most recent missives, in which he warned his readers, unforgettably: “Welcome to your police state future: You will eat crickets and drink pee on a floating prison barge.” But will we? Let’s dig in.
Lobster Fisherman Hauls in Terrifying Wolf Fish That Wants to Bite His Face Off: VIDEO

In bizarre outdoor news, lobster fisherman Jacob Knowles posted a video on Instagram of a wolf fish he hauled up in one of his lobster traps. To me, the uninitiated, this looks less like a fish and more like a claymation rendering of what someone thought something called a “wolf fish” might look like. It’s gross, terrifying, and fascinating. I can’t look away, even though I really want to.
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
The Lucky Mega Million winner won $1.337 billion, but the winning ticket holder will ‘only’ receive $780 million if the one-time payment option is chosen

On Friday, a lucky winner won the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot in the history of the game. The winning prize is also the third-largest prize of any in the U.S. The last time someone won the Mega Millions jackpot was on April 15. Until Friday, the series had lasted three and a half months without a winner. The winning numbers were 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball 14 and Megaplier 2.
