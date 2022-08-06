ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Barack Obama
MSNBC

The problem with Trump’s response to the FBI ‘raid’ at Mar-a-Lago

There are so many scandals surrounding Donald Trump that when news broke about federal law enforcement executing a search warrant at the former president’s home, the political world had to collectively pause to ask an uncomfortable question: Which of the many ongoing investigations surrounding the Republican generated these developments?
POTUS
NPR

The politics of the search of Mar-a-Lago

The FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Florida home was unprecedented. And as you might expect, it is stirring up a political firestorm. After the search last night, Trump called in to a rally for Sarah Palin, the former Alaska governor who's now running for Congress. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED...
POTUS
NPR

Donald Trump says FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida

Former President Donald Trump says his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Fla., was searched by the FBI. The FBI and Department of Justice declined to comment. But what we do know is that the Justice Department started investigating in February after the National Archives said about 15 boxes of material from the Trump White House wrongfully ended up in Florida. For more, we're talking to Kimberly Wehle, a visiting law professor at American University and the author of "How To Read The Constitution - And Why." Kim, thanks for being back on the show.
PALM BEACH, FL
NPR

Questions Remain As FBI Raids Mar-a-Lago

FBI agents executed a search warrant on the Florida home of former president Donald Trump Monday, though it remains unclear what they were looking for. We explore and contextualize the implications of the search, both politically and historically, as Republicans and Democrats alike prepare for the midterm elections this fall.
FLORIDA STATE
NPR

Sen. Schumer talks on what the Inflation Reduction Act means for Americans

And right now we're going to take stock of this weekend's big news in the Senate, which passed a massive package of climate, tax and health care measures known as the Inflation Reduction Act. This was a culmination of more than a year of negotiations and Democratic infighting - history-making legislation. We are joined now by NPR congressional correspondent Kelsey Snell, who's been following all of this. Hey, Kelsey.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NPR

How the search in Mar-a-Lago might impact the Justice Department

As we just heard, the Justice Department has not yet publicly commented on the FBI search of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. There have been calls for DOJ to issue some sort of statement. Let's hear more now from a former Trump Justice Department official. Sarah Isgur was the director of DOJ's Office of Public Affairs, and she is now the co-host of the legal podcast "Advisory Opinions." Hey, Sarah. Thanks for being here.
POTUS
NPR

Trump says the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago but the agency isn't commenting

We're turning now to Stephen Gillers, professor of law at New York University, where he teaches evidence and legal ethics. Welcome to the program. STEPHEN GILLERS: Thank you. FADEL: So, Stephen, obviously there is a lot we don't know about this search - the Justice Department not commenting, the FBI not commenting. But I want to get into the context here. What kind of evidence would the FBI have had to show a judge to get permission for a search like this?
POTUS
NPR

The implications of the FBI's Mar-a-Lago search for Trump

It has been a day now since FBI agents conducted a search at former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago club and residence in Florida. Trump and his allies have lashed out at the Justice Department and the FBI over the move. NPR's justice correspondent Ryan Lucas has been following all of this and joins us now with the latest. Hi, Ryan.
POTUS
NPR

Investigation reveals how government bureaucracy failed to stop family separations

The Trump administration was known for immigration policies that were chaotic and extreme, yet even by that standard, family separation was in its own category. Kids as young as infants were removed from their parents at the border, more than 5,500 children total. Hundreds are still not reunited. Caitlin Dickerson chronicled those policies in real time, first for The New York Times and now for The Atlantic. And her latest cover story for the magazine is an exhaustive investigation into how the family separation policy came about. Caitlin, good to have you back on ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
IMMIGRATION
NPR

Blinken tells African countries they needn't pick a side as U.S. competes with China

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on a trip to Africa. He's telling countries that the U.S. doesn't want them to feel squeezed by geopolitics. The U.S. is in a struggle for influence on the continent with China and, to some extent, Russia. But Blinken says he looks to African countries as equal partners. NPR's Michele Kelemen reports.
WORLD

