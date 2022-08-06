Read full article on original website
Sen. Graham has a message for Trump if he runs in 2024
While on State of the Union with CNN’s Dana Bash, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) sends a message directly to former President Donald Trump about another possible bid for the White House in 2024.
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Marco Rubio Fires Warning to Biden Over Trump Mar-a-Lago Raid
The Florida Senator compared the raid at the former president's home to the actions of "Marxist dictatorships."
Photos show documents Trump purportedly flushed down toilet: Report
Newly released photos show documents that Donald Trump purportedly attempted to flush down the toilet, offering some credence to previous reports that the former president attempted to destroy Oval Office records during his term.
MSNBC
The problem with Trump’s response to the FBI ‘raid’ at Mar-a-Lago
There are so many scandals surrounding Donald Trump that when news broke about federal law enforcement executing a search warrant at the former president’s home, the political world had to collectively pause to ask an uncomfortable question: Which of the many ongoing investigations surrounding the Republican generated these developments?
Russian TV Airs Nuclear Missile Warning for U.S., Britain
Panelist on Vremya Pokazhet (Time Will Tell) Yuri Kot said missiles could hit Washington or London, as fears about a possible nuclear escalation grow.
NPR
Presidents' speeches announcing the death of an enemy can reveal a lot, experts say
President Biden announced that the U.S. killed a top al-Qaida figure in Kabul. Aside from the political and foreign policy implications, experts say such speeches can reveal a lot more about a leader. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. Last week President Joe Biden announced that the U.S. killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri...
NPR
The politics of the search of Mar-a-Lago
The FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Florida home was unprecedented. And as you might expect, it is stirring up a political firestorm. After the search last night, Trump called in to a rally for Sarah Palin, the former Alaska governor who's now running for Congress. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED...
NPR
Donald Trump says FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida
Former President Donald Trump says his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Fla., was searched by the FBI. The FBI and Department of Justice declined to comment. But what we do know is that the Justice Department started investigating in February after the National Archives said about 15 boxes of material from the Trump White House wrongfully ended up in Florida. For more, we're talking to Kimberly Wehle, a visiting law professor at American University and the author of "How To Read The Constitution - And Why." Kim, thanks for being back on the show.
NPR
A 'staggering' number of people couldn't get care during the pandemic, poll finds
When the pandemic started, Tomeka Kimbrough-Hilson knew she had a small growth inside her uterus. She was first diagnosed with uterine fibroids back in 2006 and had been able to have the non-cancerous mass removed through outpatient laser surgery. Over the years, she'd also been able to manage her symptoms with medication and changes in her lifestyle.
NPR
Questions Remain As FBI Raids Mar-a-Lago
FBI agents executed a search warrant on the Florida home of former president Donald Trump Monday, though it remains unclear what they were looking for. We explore and contextualize the implications of the search, both politically and historically, as Republicans and Democrats alike prepare for the midterm elections this fall.
NPR
The FBI has conducted a search at former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in southern Florida.
Trump announced the news himself, calling Monday's FBI action unnecessary and attacking it as politically motivated, even though he appointed the FBI director, Chris Wray. MARTINEZ: NPR national justice correspondent Carrie Johnson is following this story. Carrie, what do we know about the FBI activity at former President Trump's house?
NPR
Sen. Schumer talks on what the Inflation Reduction Act means for Americans
And right now we're going to take stock of this weekend's big news in the Senate, which passed a massive package of climate, tax and health care measures known as the Inflation Reduction Act. This was a culmination of more than a year of negotiations and Democratic infighting - history-making legislation. We are joined now by NPR congressional correspondent Kelsey Snell, who's been following all of this. Hey, Kelsey.
NPR
How the search in Mar-a-Lago might impact the Justice Department
As we just heard, the Justice Department has not yet publicly commented on the FBI search of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. There have been calls for DOJ to issue some sort of statement. Let's hear more now from a former Trump Justice Department official. Sarah Isgur was the director of DOJ's Office of Public Affairs, and she is now the co-host of the legal podcast "Advisory Opinions." Hey, Sarah. Thanks for being here.
NPR
Trump says the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago but the agency isn't commenting
We're turning now to Stephen Gillers, professor of law at New York University, where he teaches evidence and legal ethics. Welcome to the program. STEPHEN GILLERS: Thank you. FADEL: So, Stephen, obviously there is a lot we don't know about this search - the Justice Department not commenting, the FBI not commenting. But I want to get into the context here. What kind of evidence would the FBI have had to show a judge to get permission for a search like this?
NPR
The implications of the FBI's Mar-a-Lago search for Trump
It has been a day now since FBI agents conducted a search at former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago club and residence in Florida. Trump and his allies have lashed out at the Justice Department and the FBI over the move. NPR's justice correspondent Ryan Lucas has been following all of this and joins us now with the latest. Hi, Ryan.
NPR
Investigation reveals how government bureaucracy failed to stop family separations
The Trump administration was known for immigration policies that were chaotic and extreme, yet even by that standard, family separation was in its own category. Kids as young as infants were removed from their parents at the border, more than 5,500 children total. Hundreds are still not reunited. Caitlin Dickerson chronicled those policies in real time, first for The New York Times and now for The Atlantic. And her latest cover story for the magazine is an exhaustive investigation into how the family separation policy came about. Caitlin, good to have you back on ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
NPR
The Senate passes the Inflation Reduction Act and it moves on to the House
Senate Democrats have passed a major climate, health care and tax bill after months of negotiations. It is a centerpiece of President Biden's agenda. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) CHUCK SCHUMER: It's been a long, tough and winding road. But at last, at last, we have arrived. Senate Majority Leader Chuck...
NPR
Inflation Reduction Act aims to lower costs in multiple areas of the economy
Let's turn now to a top economic adviser to President Biden. Brian Deese is director of the National Economic Council. Director, how exactly does the Inflation Reduction Act reduce inflation?. BRIAN DEESE: Well, it does it in two ways. The first is it lowers costs for families. And so millions...
NPR
Blinken tells African countries they needn't pick a side as U.S. competes with China
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on a trip to Africa. He's telling countries that the U.S. doesn't want them to feel squeezed by geopolitics. The U.S. is in a struggle for influence on the continent with China and, to some extent, Russia. But Blinken says he looks to African countries as equal partners. NPR's Michele Kelemen reports.
