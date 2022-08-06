Read full article on original website
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight BudgetLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Attend Department of Education's Raise the B.A.R. SummitUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
These are 5 cool places to chill out in LAVishnuLos Angeles, CA
247Sports
No Surprise: Devin Williams Announces His Final Two
The four-star 2023 post prospect from Corona (Calif.) Centennial, Devin Williams, publicly announced he's down to two schools. We previously broke the news here at Bruin Report Online that Williams had narrowed his choices to UCLA and USC, but he released the news publicly Monday. Williams will officially visit UCLA...
247Sports
USC QB Miller Moss rolls into fall camp with confidence and conviction
It’s been quite a ride for Miller Moss since the redshirt freshman committed to the Trojans. All that’s happened in the interim is a global pandemic that devoured his senior season of high school football, USC replacing the staff that recruited and signed him, and three different quarterbacks in his class coming and going since he pledged to the Trojans. Moss’ freshman season was a trial to say the least with all the turmoil inside the program and the 4-8 season that resulted from it. Nevertheless, Moss stood his ground and watched perhaps the best quarterback coach in the country show up in the form of Lincoln Riley. Despite the evolution of a scenario in which Riley brought in Caleb Williams from their previous stop in Oklahoma, Moss stepped into the new era of USC football full speed, embraced the change, and clearly impressed a new head coach with whom he’d had no previous relationship.
247Sports
Devin Drew on campus, set to begin Husker career
It took a little extra time in the waiting room maybe, but Devin Drew is on campus and ready to get his Nebraska football career started. The transfer from Texas Tech had been finishing some final classes this summer – and awaiting clearance. The latter has arrived, according to a Tuesday night announcement from the Husker football program. Obviously the interior defensive lineman will have to be a quick study to contribute right away with Nebraska's opener just 18 days away.
247Sports
Breaking down the Terrell Bynum, Solomon Byrd, and Jordan Addison transfer processes
So much has been made of the composition of the 2022 USC football roster. Lincoln Riley has called it the “most unique roster in USC football history.” The Trojans return 71 players from the 2021 squad, including 37 lettermen. Five starters are back on the offensive side of the ball and three on defense. The returnees will be joined by the No. 1-ranked transfer class in the nation comprised of 24 transfers along with 11 true freshmen. Those 13, in addition to two early-enrollee freshmen, participated in spring ball. Six more freshmen who arrived in the summer completed USC’s 2022 signing class. That is an unprecedented amount of turnover and in the case of the transfers, it’s the culmination of a process that hardly resembled what their prep recruitments looked like mainly due to the insanely accelerated timeline over which decisions were made. It’s easy to be cavalier about what making a transfer decision entails because it’s becoming more and more prevalent, but the frequency belies the upheaval and the uncertainty that comes with these decisions.
Top college football transfer shoots down pay-for-play rumors
Not long after Jordan Addison entered the college football transfer portal, rumors began circulating that USC was luring the wide receiver their way on a pay for play deal. There was no evidence then, or now, of that accusation, but that didn't stop the people who were upset by Addison's decision ...
BREAKING: Athletics Director Andy Fee Leaving Long Beach State, Headed to Washington
The562’s coverage of Long Beach State athletics for the 2022-23 season is sponsored by Marilyn Bohl. Big changes are coming at Long Beach State, as Executive Director of Athletics Andy Fee announced his departure from the university on Tuesday morning. Fee has been the AD at the Beach for just over five years, but is leaving for a position at the University of Washington, where he will become the Deputy Athletics Director and Chief of Staff for the Huskies.
247Sports
Outside linebackers coach Roy Manning and his group are hyper focused on winning
After spending the past three seasons coaching cornerbacks on Lincoln Riley’s Oklahoma staff, Roy Manning will shift his attention to outside linebackers this fall for USC. The last time Manning coached outside linebackers was in 2017 for then Washington State defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. Trojan fans may remember that Cougar team for their upset of Sam Darnold & Co. on a Friday night in Pullman.
247Sports
Henrich doing his best to help instill 'culture of accountability' for new-look Blackshirts
Erik Chinander has put it out there for his guys to grab: More turnovers, more sacks and TFLs. Making breaks that might be considered luck but actually aren't luck at all. It's because guys are flying to the ball, disrupting. To that quest, Nick Henrich was mostly encouraged by what...
247Sports
USC center Brett Neilon is ready for a major turnaround for the Trojans
Brett Neilon has been through practically everything in his five years at USC. Arriving a season after the Trojans' last Rose Bowl win, he’s seen everything from the peaks and valleys of Clay Helton to the emergence of NIL. But nothing could have prepared him for this last offseason....
247Sports
Defensive line takeaways from day one of USC fall camp
Chris Trevino shares his observations from watching the defensive line on the first day of Fall camp. Chris was particularly impressed with the physical development of one true freshman and compares him favorably to a current veteï¿½
Several New Dog Haus Biergartens Coming to SoCal
The company has plans to open in San Fernando, Azusa, and Huntington Beach
The Best Neighborhoods In Los Angeles To Buy A Home
Looking to relocate to Los Angeles? Here are the most coveted neighborhoods to live in, both for families and professionals alike! Begin your search here.
newportbeachindy.com
New John Wayne Airport Director Wakes Up Newport Beach
John Wayne Airport is flying high with the recent addition of Charlene Reynolds as the newly appointed Airport Director. A Phoenix native, Reynolds boasts over 20 years of experience in both the public and private sectors. She comes to Orange County after serving as the chief commercial officer of the Houston Airport System, and previously working for the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport as the Interim and Assistant Aviation Director. She also worked for the City of Phoenix for 15 years in the transportation department and the city manager’s office.
This is the Best Chinese Takeout in California
This Chinese Takeout in Los Angeles has been a local institution since it was first opened in 1977. Chinese takeout in Los Angeles / image Artem Labunsky Unsplash. (Los Angeles, Ca) - We often don't want to go out to a restaurant after a long day or week. However, there's always a good answer to the question of what to eat during the week: Chinese takeout.
focushillsboro.com
Johnnie Cochran Net Worth: What Was Johnnie Cochran Worth When He Died?
Johnnie Cochran Net Worth: Known for his work on high-profile and widely publicized cases of police brutality against members of the African-American community, Johnnie L. Cochran, Jr. was an American lawyer. In addition to Michael Jackson, Sean Combs, Snoop Dogg, Tupac Shakur, Riddick Bowe, and Todd Bridges, he represented a...
localemagazine.com
7 Must-Try, Mouthwatering Burgers in South OC
The humble burger: arguably one of America’s best culinary inventions. One of the best things about a burger is that it consistently hits the spot, whether you get it from a drive-thru or at a gourmet restaurant. Next time that craving hits, check out this list for some of South OC’s best burgers to sink your teeth in to. We rounded up seven establishments from San Clemente to Huntington Beach that know just how to serve up a perfectly juicy burger! Best Burgers Orange County.
foxla.com
Nurse in deadly Windsor Hills crash released from hospital, being held on $9M bail
LOS ANGELES - Charges could be filed as early as Monday against a registered nurse from Houston who is suspected of speeding a Mercedes through a Windsor Hills intersection Thursday, sparking a fiery crash that killed six people — including an infant and a pregnant woman. Nicole Lorraine Linton,...
Weather Heating Up Across Southern California
A heat advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. Sunday in parts of Los Angeles County, where many areas are expected to see highs over 100 degrees.
Five star Italian restaurants in Los Angeles
If you're in the mood for some authentic Italian cuisine, Los Angeles has some great options. From brick oven pizza to homemade pasta, these restaurants will definitely satisfy your cravings. Pizzeria Mozza.
orangecoast.com
In Plain Sight: A Vans US Open Surfer
A competitor at the Vans US Open of Surfing in 2019. “I was relatively new to Huntington Beach and starting to get into photography again,” Larkin says. “I caught this guy casually taking on this huge wave as I was walking along the pier.”
