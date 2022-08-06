So much has been made of the composition of the 2022 USC football roster. Lincoln Riley has called it the “most unique roster in USC football history.” The Trojans return 71 players from the 2021 squad, including 37 lettermen. Five starters are back on the offensive side of the ball and three on defense. The returnees will be joined by the No. 1-ranked transfer class in the nation comprised of 24 transfers along with 11 true freshmen. Those 13, in addition to two early-enrollee freshmen, participated in spring ball. Six more freshmen who arrived in the summer completed USC’s 2022 signing class. That is an unprecedented amount of turnover and in the case of the transfers, it’s the culmination of a process that hardly resembled what their prep recruitments looked like mainly due to the insanely accelerated timeline over which decisions were made. It’s easy to be cavalier about what making a transfer decision entails because it’s becoming more and more prevalent, but the frequency belies the upheaval and the uncertainty that comes with these decisions.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO