wglr.com
Madison man injured while fighting off intruder, suspect arrested
The man, who suffered minor injuries, was able to force the suspect outside. A part of the home was damaged during the incident. Police were called to the scene and formed a perimeter, while K9 and drone units searched for the suspect. A 22-year-old Madison man was arrested in connection...
wglr.com
Man wanted in deadly north Madison shooting arrested in Ohio
DAYTON, Ohio — A Dane County man wanted in a deadly shooting on Madison’s north side late last month was arrested last week in southern Ohio. Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said Aquille Lowe, 27, of Fitchburg, was arrested in Dayton, Ohio, on Thursday. He is being held in the Montgomery County, Ohio, jail and is awaiting extradition.
wglr.com
Ochsner Park Zoo in Baraboo finishes installing security cameras two months after break-in
BARABOO, Wis. — The Ochsner Park Zoo in Baraboo has finished installing security cameras more than two months after a man allegedly broke in and damaged locks on exhibits, allowing four animals to break free. The community’s parks department made the announcement Tuesday on Facebook. The post thanked community...
wglr.com
Delivery vehicle left running stolen, later found near Tenney Park, police say
Police said the vehicle was found just after noon in the 1400 block of East Johnson Street. None of the packages inside were missing, and all of the driver’s belongings were still there.
wglr.com
Man injured in Green Co. motorcycle crash last week dies
HOLLANDALE, Wis. — A man who was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash last week died Sunday. Green County Sheriff’s officials said Chad Schneider, 50, of Blanchardville died of injuries sustained in the crash. On August 1 just after 1 p.m., Schneider was driving east on Highway 39...
wglr.com
Man arrested in connection with stabbing at Reeseville home
REESEVILLE, Wis. — A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly stabbed a person at a home in Reeseville. Dodge County Sheriff’s officials said deputies were called to a home in the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue at around 7:50 p.m. Saturday after a report of a disturbance. Deputies arriving at the home found a 21-year-old man who they said was armed with a knife.
wglr.com
Missing Argyle man found by group of volunteers
ARGYLE, Wis. — A group of volunteers found an Argyle man who went missing Saturday afternoon. Green County Sheriff’s officials said John Svendsen, 70, stopped his truck in the middle of West Point Road and left on foot. Svendsen’s family believed that he may have been in a nearby wooded area. A statewide Silver Alert was issued for him.
wglr.com
Black Earth man killed after crashing into rock wall near Lone Rock
LONE ROCK, Wis. — A Black Earth man was killed Saturday after crashing into a rock wall outside Lone Rock. Iowa County Sheriff’s officials said Tyler Russel was driving south on State Highway 130 when he failed to stop at the intersection with State Highway 133 and collided with the wall.
wglr.com
Middleton celebrates National Mustard Day
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Mustard was the king of condiments in Middleton Saturday. The National Mustard Museum celebrated National Mustard Day with music, games, a raffle and, of course, mustard. Organizers said that mustard ice cream was, believe it or not, the top hit. “It’s important that we recognize the...
wglr.com
Janesville City Council proposes allowing deer bow hunting in Rotary Gardens, varying opinions from residents
JANESVILLE, Wis. — If you have a yard and live in Wisconsin, chances are, you’ve fallen victim to deer nibbling on your flowers and other plants. Janesville City Council is introducing a resolution to solve that problem, but the plan is sparking controversy around the area. Chad Cox is one of the people saying there are too many deer in Janesville.
wglr.com
Tallman Arts Festival returns to Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Tallman Arts Festival returned to Janesville Saturday, now with more fun than ever. For the first time in 64 years, the festival will be held over two days. The Rock County Historical Society has hosted the event for over six decades, bringing artists from across the country to the annual event.
wglr.com
Primary election turnout in Dane County at nearly 36%
MADISON, Wis. — Just under 36% of pre-registered voters turned out to cast ballots in Dane County for Wisconsin’s primary election, according to preliminary data from the county’s clerk’s office. As of 11 p.m. Tuesday, turnout for the city was at 35.8%, with 129,632 ballots cast...
wglr.com
Canadian CrossFit athlete, 51, suffers stroke during competition
MADISON, Wis. — A 51-year-old CrossFit athlete is recovering after suffering a massive stroke during the event Thursday. “I remember realizing I had skipping rope with me because that was going to be one of the things I get warmed up with, and I realized that it had fallen out of my hand,” Dave Rempel recalled.
wglr.com
What you need to know before you go to the polls Tuesday
There’s a chance your polling place has changed since the last time you voted, whether it was in April’s spring election or elections a year or two ago. Before you leave home, be sure to check the MyVote website to find the correct polling location for where you live to avoid any headaches that might come with going to the wrong location.
wglr.com
Battleground Wisconsin: Some voters feel unrepresented by two major parties
MADISON, Wis. – In a heavily divided political climate, some voters feel lost in the middle. Tired of choosing between what they call two sides of the same coin, they’re looking for another option. Heading into election season Edwin Pfaff from Mauston said he’s been questioning his allegiance...
