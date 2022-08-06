ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, CA

SFGate

Middle School Football Player Dies After Athletic Event Friday

A middle-schooler and youth football player died after he took part in an athletic event at Clayton Valley Charter High School on Friday. Emergency responders were called to the school at 7:24 p.m. and transported Braden Fahey to a hospital. Braden died Sunday, according to a GoFundMe page started Monday...
CONCORD, CA
NBC Bay Area

Toys R Us to Make a Comeback in the Bay Area

Toys R Us is making a comeback, but this time with a little help of a major department store. After closing all stores in 2018 due to financial troubles, Toys R Us will soon be inside Macy's stores across the country, including the Bay Area. Some locations have already opened...
RETAIL
caravannews.com

Stockton Student Graduates from Elite U.S. Navy Summer Flight Academy

Josh Ward, a 2022 graduate of Lincoln High School in Stockton, CA completed an intensive, eight-week Summer Flight Academy aviation training program at Elizabeth City State University in Elizabeth City, NJ, receiving his FAA Private Pilot’s License and college credits. Ward was one of just 20 high-performing 11th and...
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

Toys R Us opens again in California including Sacramento locations

(KTXL) — Toys R Us, the beloved children’s toy brand, is officially back inside Macy’s stores with several locations throughout California.  According to the Macy’s website, Toy R Us has 30 locations inside its California stores including two in Sacramento at the Arden Fair Mall and the Downtown Commons.  Toys R Us inside the Macy’s […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
pugetsound.media

Ryan Yamamoto Added To KPIX Wall of Fame

PugetSound.Media congratulates former KOMO 4 anchor, Ryan Yamamoto, who has moved on to KPIX 5/San Francisco. Ryan now has his picture on the wall at KPIX. I hate to ONE UP a fella after such a score like that, but…. Yesterday, after taking the girls through the Chic-Fil-A drive-thru, I...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

July 22 – August 2: Brentwood Police Calls

The following is a sampling of the Brentwood Police Calls reported between July 22 – August 2 which focuses on the higher priority call responses in the City of Brentwood. 7/28 – Whitehall Lane: POE DRIVER WINDOW GLD TOYT AVALON. 7/28 – Lone Tree Way: BLK 2000 SUB,...
BRENTWOOD, CA
berkeleyside.org

Famed welder creates menagerie of metal instruments in his West Berkeley workshop

Finding Pete Engelhart’s workshop feels a little like stumbling into that Charlie and the Chocolate Factory scene where Gene Wilder ushers the golden ticket gang into Willie Wonka’s Chocolate Room. But instead of a bucolic candyland, Engelhart dwells in a fantastical realm that he’s populated with a metallic menagerie of snails, blossom bells, garrapatas, crashers, agogos, and reco recos.
The Bold Italic

The Second Day of Outside Lands 2022 Brought Bay Area Nativism

One of my first questions, when I saw the 2022 Outside Lands lineup, was where the legacy acts were. OSL started essentially as a celebration of San Francisco’s rock ’n’ roll legacy, and earlier festivals usually boasted at least one major classic-rock act along the lines of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Steve Winwood, Levon Helm, or Paul Simon. Then I started to do the math: Damn The Torpedoes, Petty’s most beloved album, came out 29 years before his set at the first Outside Lands. Green Day’s Dookie came out 28 years before this one. Funny how time slips away…
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Vallejo teen seriously injured during a sideshow makes unexpected recovery

VALLEJO, Calif. - Tyler Ingersoll of Vallejo used to love watching sideshows, but now he's speaking out against them. The 19-year-old was struck by a hit-and-run driver as he stood as a spectator last month and is now recovering from life-threatening injuries. "I'm grateful to be alive," said Ingersoll. "That's...
VALLEJO, CA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in California

If you live in California or you travel to California often and you are looking for new places where you can enjoy a tasty pizza, then you have come to the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in California that you should definitely visit if you are a pizza lover. All of these places use high-quality ingredients, have amazing service, an even better atmosphere, and affordable prices for the delicious food they are serving. Do you need any more reasons to pay them a visit if you haven't already? Probably not, so here is the list of three amazing pizza spots in California that you should definitely visit if you love eating good food in a nice company.
CALIFORNIA STATE

