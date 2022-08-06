Read on www.tigerdroppings.com
Related
McDonald's Quietly Removes Drinks From The Dollar Menu—Customers Are So Mad About This Price Change!
McDonald’s is making changes to their dollar menu once again amid the surging inflation—and customers are definitely not happy about it. According to a recent article published by Eat This, Not That!, “The Wall Street Journal reports that many locations have decided to quietly remove soda and other cold beverages from the Dollar Menu.” As a result, customers are left with limited options when it comes to what they can buy for a buck at the fast food chain.
What time does McDonald’s stop serving breakfast?
WHO doesn't love a McDonald's breakfast to get them going for the day?. Whether your favorite menu choice is a classic McMuffin or sweet pancakes and syrup, there's plenty of time to order before McDonald's stops serving breakfast treats. What time does McDonald's stop serving breakfast?. McDonald's serves breakfast up...
The State That Drinks The Most Beer May Surprise You
Beer lovers will know there are very few things that come close to the feeling of cracking open a cold one. That first sip feeling is what has Americans consuming 6.3 billion gallons of beer every year, according to a report by Kirin Holdings. Americans love beer so much that it ranks second in global beer consumption, after China's 9.5 billion gallons. A survey by Statista showed it's the number one alcoholic beverage of choice for U.S. adults of legal drinking age, surpassing wine and spirits. Plus, beer ranks fourth in overall drinks, behind coffee, water, soft drinks, and tea.
CNET
National Ice Cream Day 2022: Free Ice Cream, Sweet Deals From Baskin-Robbins, Carvel, Cold Stone
National Ice Cream Day is July 17. And if you're a fan of the frozen dessert then it's your day too, because ice cream shops and manufacturers are offering giveaways, discounts and other goodies to celebrate. President Ronald Reagan inaugurated the celebration in 1984, designating July as National Ice Cream...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Thrillist
We Tried the Dos Equis Margarita & It's the Best Canned Cocktail We've Tasted
Canned cocktails have become a dime a dozen, but the same can't be said for actually good canned cocktails. The market has become overwrought with artificial, overly sweet malt beverages—but that's exactly why we notice when something sippable comes along. Earlier this month, Dos Equis made its entrance into...
McDonald's, Wendy's, and More Are Giving Out Free Fries for National French Fry Day
It's National French Fry Day on July 13, and to celebrate some of the biggest brands are giving away free fries or discounted sides. For a mid-week pick-me-up, check out the deals coming your way:. McDonald's: National French Fry Day wouldn't be complete without McDonald's iconic fries. Fans can celebrate...
Did New York help invent the Cuban sandwich? New research adds fuel to the debate
A new book by Tampa historians traces the history of the Cuban sandwich
Are corn flakes good for you? The history of the popular Kelloggs' breakfast cereal
Kellogg's cereal company is the largest cereal distributor in the United States with its origins dating back to the late 19th century. Corn flakes were Kellogg's company's first product that made them the king of cereal and a huge player in the American breakfast market. Will and John Kellogg created the product together in order to create a digestible yet affordable breakfast meal for middle Americans. During this period, many Americans had digestible issues due to the limited number of dietary options for middle-class Americans.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why You Should Think Twice About Getting Concession Stand Hot Dogs
Baseball has been called America's pastime and since the peak of the pro and minor league seasons occur during summer, it's one of those fun, family-friendly activities you can bring the kids to over school break. The ballpark food is a major part of the overall experience, with some stadiums getting increasingly creative and downright excessive in their overindulgent approach.
MLB・
Narcity
This Massive Bonfire Is Just Outside Toronto & You Can Eat S'mores While Sipping Hard Cider
The farm's "Backyard Bonfires" run every Saturday and Sunday until September 30, 2022, from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., and coincide with the farm's "Summer Music Nights." Guests can relax around the roaring fire pit in a Muskoka chair or head over to see live music as they please, which depending on the night, sometimes even includes dance lessons!
Comments / 0