Beer lovers will know there are very few things that come close to the feeling of cracking open a cold one. That first sip feeling is what has Americans consuming 6.3 billion gallons of beer every year, according to a report by Kirin Holdings. Americans love beer so much that it ranks second in global beer consumption, after China's 9.5 billion gallons. A survey by Statista showed it's the number one alcoholic beverage of choice for U.S. adults of legal drinking age, surpassing wine and spirits. Plus, beer ranks fourth in overall drinks, behind coffee, water, soft drinks, and tea.

DRINKS ・ 18 DAYS AGO