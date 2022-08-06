ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

El Pasoan known as philanthropist, Dede Rogers, died

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Dede Rogers, an El Pasoan known for donating to philanthropic projects, charities and organizations around town, died, according to family and friends. Rogers died at the age of 64. In 2021, Rogers was nominated in El Paso Inc.'s "El Pasoan of the Year." Rogers...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Sample more than 200 beers Saturday at Las Cruces Beerfest

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The Las Cruces Beerfest at Plaza de Las Cruces finally returns this Saturday from 5 to 11 pm at the Plaza de Las Cruces at 100 N Main. This event will feature 240 diverse beer selections to sample and purchase. A ticket will include ten samples of your choice.
LAS CRUCES, NM
93.1 KISS FM

Far Eastside Pizza Lovers In Horizon Are Rejoicing About the News

Many years ago the Eastside didn't have very much and is now booming more than ever. The far Eastside seems to be opening all sorts of businesses lately. A lot of us have visited a business in a certain part of town we wish existed closer to us. But when you really love a business distance means nothing to you for your favorite stuff or food.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso philanthropist dies

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso philanthropist Dede Rogers has died. Isha Rogers Santamaria confirmed her sister's death in a Facebook post. Rogers was an El Paso native, daughter of Patricia Murchison Rogers and Johnathan Rogers, who was a former El Paso mayor and founder of WestStar Bank. Her impact in the Borderland goes far The post El Paso philanthropist dies appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Popular El Paso Streetcar Ghost Tour Opens Registration August 9

El Paso's super popular Historically Haunted Trolley Ghost Tour is back and registration to jump on board opens tomorrow, August 9, 2022. Discover El Paso's unique paranormal side during the Historically Haunted Trolley Ghost Tour that takes participants throughout the downtown area as the crew of Ghosts915 shares details about historic downtown hot spots and its frightful past.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Wreck in Central El Paso sends one person to hospital

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person was injured following a car crash in the intersection of Montana and St. Vrain in central El Paso this morning. El Paso Police Department say one person was taken to a local hospital and their condition is unknown. No other information was provided. This is a developing story, […]
EL PASO, TX
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

6 Places to Get the Best Agua Fresca-Not Spa Water- in El Paso

Nothing beats an ice cold agua fresca on a hot El Paso day, am I right? Notice how I called it an agua fresca and not "spa water"?. In case you missed it, a popular TikTok creator named Grace Norton shared her recipe for what she called "spa water" that was a blend of lemon and cucumbers. She claimed that the drink has many benefits including hydration and anti-inflammatory properties. She also added sugar, which I feel defeats the purpose of it being "spa water".
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Homes, vehicles in Thomas Manor neighborhood in Lower Valley vandalized

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police officials said that some homes and vehicles in the Thomas Manor neighborhood in the Lower Valley have been vandalized. Our crews mostly saw vehicles that were sprayed painted. Officials said if your home has been vandalized and you've not yet reported...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso groups petition for voter approval for UMC’s $345 million proposal

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Some El Paso organizations started a petition drive to require University Medical Center to place its recent $345 million proposal on a ballot for voter approval. As KTSM previously reported, the El Paso hospital district leaders, which includes UMC, are asking for about $345.7 million dollars worth of certificates of […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Storms pound parts of El Paso Tuesday

A severe thunderstorm hit parts of the West Side and Upper Valley Tuesday evening. The storm produced heavy rain, gusty winds, and hail - from pea to ping pong ball size hail. Reports of just over one inch of rain in some heavier parts of the cell. Storms will likely...
EL PASO, TX

