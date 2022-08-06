Read full article on original website
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
El Paso Would Die to See a Killer Balloon Festival Like This
There are tons of people in El Paso anxiously awaiting the spookiest time of the year. Hell, some people I can mention who absolutely love Halloween are Joanna, Emily, and Daniel. Oops, I also can't forget to include YOU who loves thrills and chills. Plus another part of the reason...
KVIA
Sunday Funday Moment: El Paso barber in need of donations to create sensory friendly barbershop
EL PASO, Texas-- The Gentlemen’s Barbershop in far east El Paso is now home to one El Paso barber who is hoping to create a sensory friendly area for children on the spectrum, but he’s asking for the communities help to make that wish a reality. We first...
KFOX 14
El Pasoan known as philanthropist, Dede Rogers, died
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Dede Rogers, an El Pasoan known for donating to philanthropic projects, charities and organizations around town, died, according to family and friends. Rogers died at the age of 64. In 2021, Rogers was nominated in El Paso Inc.'s "El Pasoan of the Year." Rogers...
KVIA
Sample more than 200 beers Saturday at Las Cruces Beerfest
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The Las Cruces Beerfest at Plaza de Las Cruces finally returns this Saturday from 5 to 11 pm at the Plaza de Las Cruces at 100 N Main. This event will feature 240 diverse beer selections to sample and purchase. A ticket will include ten samples of your choice.
Far Eastside Pizza Lovers In Horizon Are Rejoicing About the News
Many years ago the Eastside didn't have very much and is now booming more than ever. The far Eastside seems to be opening all sorts of businesses lately. A lot of us have visited a business in a certain part of town we wish existed closer to us. But when you really love a business distance means nothing to you for your favorite stuff or food.
KFOX 14
Las Cruces church closes El Paso resettlement agency, keeps Las Cruces one open
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso’s only resettlement agency has closed its doors amid a historic rise in migrant and asylum crossings. A bus load of people seeking asylum arrived at El Calvario Methodist Church in Las Cruces. While the shelter serves people year-round, back when the...
El Paso philanthropist dies
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso philanthropist Dede Rogers has died. Isha Rogers Santamaria confirmed her sister's death in a Facebook post. Rogers was an El Paso native, daughter of Patricia Murchison Rogers and Johnathan Rogers, who was a former El Paso mayor and founder of WestStar Bank. Her impact in the Borderland goes far The post El Paso philanthropist dies appeared first on KVIA.
Popular El Paso Streetcar Ghost Tour Opens Registration August 9
El Paso's super popular Historically Haunted Trolley Ghost Tour is back and registration to jump on board opens tomorrow, August 9, 2022. Discover El Paso's unique paranormal side during the Historically Haunted Trolley Ghost Tour that takes participants throughout the downtown area as the crew of Ghosts915 shares details about historic downtown hot spots and its frightful past.
Fan Fave Traveling Thai Kitchen Making 2 El Paso Stops This Week
The Noodle Man and his Traveling Thai Kitchen return this week, setting up shop at two local hot spots around El Paso. For the last couple of years, Dream Kasestatad, known as The Noodle Man, has been sharing his homestyle Thai cuisine with El Pasoans. We have the fine folks...
5 Things I’ll Miss from Food City at Fox Plaza
Well, it's happening. Our beloved Food City at Fox Plaza is closing down and their final day is August 10th. After nearly 60 years, the Fox Plaza location will be closing it's doors, forever ending an El Paso tradition. After that, the two options we'll have left are Ranchland at...
Wreck in Central El Paso sends one person to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person was injured following a car crash in the intersection of Montana and St. Vrain in central El Paso this morning. El Paso Police Department say one person was taken to a local hospital and their condition is unknown. No other information was provided. This is a developing story, […]
Valerie Ponzio Shows Love For El Paso In New Music Video Premiered In NYC’s Time Square
El Paso got a little love in Times Square this past week and it was all thanks to El Pasoan and Country singer-songwriter, Valerie Ponzio. Ponzio’s latest music video for her new single, “Just A Bordertown” premiered on CMT last Friday and the icing on the cake was that the video was also showcased in NYC’s Times Square!
6 Places to Get the Best Agua Fresca-Not Spa Water- in El Paso
Nothing beats an ice cold agua fresca on a hot El Paso day, am I right? Notice how I called it an agua fresca and not "spa water"?. In case you missed it, a popular TikTok creator named Grace Norton shared her recipe for what she called "spa water" that was a blend of lemon and cucumbers. She claimed that the drink has many benefits including hydration and anti-inflammatory properties. She also added sugar, which I feel defeats the purpose of it being "spa water".
El Paso ‘mansion party’ house connected to convicted drug trafficker
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso County property from where a “mansion party” and shooting death allegedly stemmed is owned by Raul “Sonny” Chavez, who in 2021 was convicted of supplying a major cocaine pipeline in Connecticut. Chavez is listed as the owner of property and home at 5081 Fort Defiance Dr., according […]
What Are The Coolest Hotels in the US? Two Are Outside El Paso
When you stay at a hotel, you want to make sure it's nice & it's affordable. Sometimes you want to stay at one, just for it's sheer unique design. If I was going to mention some of the coolest El Paso hotels, I'd throw in the Wyndham Hotel, the Hotel Indigo, the Gardner Hotel, & the De Soto Hotel (R.I.P.).
KFOX 14
Homes, vehicles in Thomas Manor neighborhood in Lower Valley vandalized
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police officials said that some homes and vehicles in the Thomas Manor neighborhood in the Lower Valley have been vandalized. Our crews mostly saw vehicles that were sprayed painted. Officials said if your home has been vandalized and you've not yet reported...
El Paso groups petition for voter approval for UMC’s $345 million proposal
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Some El Paso organizations started a petition drive to require University Medical Center to place its recent $345 million proposal on a ballot for voter approval. As KTSM previously reported, the El Paso hospital district leaders, which includes UMC, are asking for about $345.7 million dollars worth of certificates of […]
KVIA
Storms pound parts of El Paso Tuesday
A severe thunderstorm hit parts of the West Side and Upper Valley Tuesday evening. The storm produced heavy rain, gusty winds, and hail - from pea to ping pong ball size hail. Reports of just over one inch of rain in some heavier parts of the cell. Storms will likely...
Doorbell Video of Ghostly Figures Running Down Street in Southern New Mexico
You gotta love doorbell cameras. Not only do they allow you to see and speak to whomever is at your door without you having to leave the comfort of your couch, sometimes it records mysterious and freaky AF stuff that then gets shared on the internet. Case in point: footage...
Best Place To Grab A Beer In El Paso, According To Locals
In case you needed an excuse to enjoy a nice cold beer today, International Beer Day is today!. Let’s be real though, you should never really need an excuse to enjoy a nice cold beer after a long week, but a national holiday helps make that first sip a little bit more special.
