ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Comments / 1

Related
Commercial Observer

Ritz Banc Acquires Two Winchester Rentals for $24M

Ritz Banc Group has acquired Pine Plaza and Wright Apartments, a 195-unit apartment portfolio in Winchester, Va., for $24 million. The portfolio was sold by Outlier Realty Capital, which has owned it since 2019. “The Pine and Wright acquisition appealed to us because the properties offer a significant value-add opportunity...
WINCHESTER, VA
WTOP

Where DC-area pandemic homebuyers pushed prices up too much

The pandemic had a lot of Americans looking to get out of cities, for more space and for remote work, including in the Washington region. And some further-out exurbs and rural areas saw prices rise more quickly than ever before. The Maryland and Delaware beach communities have seen sales slow...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
Local
Maryland Business
Montgomery County, MD
Business
ffxnow.com

Fairfax County adopts fees for using its electric vehicle charging stations

Fairfax County’s growing supply of electric vehicle charging stations is available for the public to use, but that service will now come at a cost. Under a retail fee plan approved by the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors last Tuesday (Aug. 3), members of the public and county employees using their personal vehicles will be charged 30 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) while electricity is being delivered.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Taxes#Tax Rates#Debt Service#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax
CBS Baltimore

Frederick County decertifying election results after discrepancy found

BALTIMORE -- The Frederick County Board of Elections will decertify the county's primary election results from last month's primary election after discovering an issue with the certified results, local and state elections officials said Monday.Elections officials said the issue arose as they prepared for a recount in the Democratic primary for County Council District 3. They found a discrepancy between the number of provisional and mail-in ballots accepted and the total number of votes tallied in the certified results.Based on findings gleaned from an ongoing review, the board chalked up the issue to human errors that occurred during the mail-in...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WTOP

It’ll cost you to charge your electric vehicle at Fairfax Co. stations

If you plan to plug in your electric vehicle at county-owned charging stations in Fairfax County, it’ll now cost you. During a meeting Aug. 2, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved fees for using county-owned charging stations. The fees include 30 cents per kilowatt hour of charging and a $2 per hour “dwell-time” fee after vehicles are fully charged, to motivate EV drivers to free up the space for others.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Gaithersburg Home Depot is Available Through 13.5-Year NNN Lease

A recent listing on LoopNet, an online marketplace for commercial real estate, shows that the Home Depot located at 15740 Shady Grove Rd. in the 270 Center in Gaithersburg is available through a 13.5-year NNN lease. When renting commercial real estate whether it be office space, retail space, or warehouse space most owners will use a triple net lease (seen as NNN). NNN stands for “net, net net” which are the property’s operating expenses (taxes, insurance, & common area maintenance fees) that the owner passes through to tenants. Home Depot and Best Buy have anchored the property since its inception in 1994. An Amazon Fresh grocery store is expected to open in September.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Statement from Councilmember Hucker on Federal Highway Administration’s Decision to Delay Action on Managed Lanes Project

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 5, 2022—Montgomery County Councilmember Tom Hucker released the following statement regarding the Federal Highway Administration’s decision to delay action on the I-495 and I-270 Managed Lanes Project:. “The Federal Highway Administration issued an important decision today that will delay action on an outdated and poorly...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
themunchonline.com

112 Duvall Lane, Apt 202

1 BR + den 1 BA apartment in quiet community. All utilities included! - Large 1 bedroom apartment with separate den in quiet community with easy access to 270. This apartment has a large bedroom and living area that is very ample and bright, with a nice wood-burning fireplace and a balcony overlooking green spaces. Unusual separate den with a closet ads to the convenience. All utilities are included in the rent. Community has a swimming pool, tennis courts, and well maintained grounds. This apartment is priced to rent quickly.
mocoshow.com

Total Men’s Primary Care is Coming to Burtonsville Crossing

We now know of at least one new business that will be joining Sprouts at the soon-to-be renovated Burtonsville Crossing. Austin Texas- based Total Men’s Primary Care, a primary care provider for men that offers physicals, flu shots, hormone/cholesterol levels, men’s medical issues, etc., has a goal of getting men in to see the doctor. Earlier this summer, Montgomery County officials and representatives from EDENS announced that a lease has been signed by the Phoenix-based company Sprouts Farmers Market to anchor the shopping center, in what is seen as the first critical step to kick start the revitalization of a once thriving retail area. It will also be the grocery chain’s first store in Montgomery County. “We are excited to partner with Sprouts on bringing a unique grocery experience to Burtonsville,” said David Germakian, Managing Director, EDENS. Total Men’s Primary Care will be located in a storefront towards the middle of the shopping center, near where Cheeburger Cheeburger used to be located.
BURTONSVILLE, MD
mymcmedia.org

MCPS Seeks 157 More Full-Time Teachers

Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) has 246 full-time teacher openings as of Monday morning, MCPS Superintendent Dr. Monifa McKnight shared during a media briefing. She said that number was 396 on July 20. 89 candidates are likely to be hired, which means the school system essentially needs 157 more full-time teachers.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Former Loudoun Co. golf course to become a park

There’s a new park coming to Loudoun County, Virginia. The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors has bought three parcels of land totaling 134 acres that made up the former Westpark Golf Course in Leesburg for $3.8 million. The land comes from a private owner who purchased the land several...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
UPI News

Virginia man learns of $1M lottery prize weeks after the drawing

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A Virginia man who initially thought his Mega Millions ticket wasn't a winner said he didn't learn until weeks later that he had scored a $1 million prize. Malcolm Meredith of Manassas told Virginia Lottery officials he asked someone to look at the Mega Millions ticket he bought from Harris Teeter in Manassas for the May 20 drawing and they told him the ticket was not a winner.
Inside Nova

Fauquier Board Chair Chris Granger resigns due to concerns over potential conflict of interests

Fauquier County Board of Supervisors Chair Chris Granger plans to resign at the end of August, he announced Friday. Granger’s resignation from the county board follows the disclosure on social media by his wife, Brandie Schaeffer, Warrenton’s former town manager, that she has been hired by Amazon Web Services. Schaeffer resigned as town manager July 12.
Bay Net

PUBLIC NOTICE: Unscheduled Mosquito Control Activity In P.G. County

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA), in cooperation with the Prince George’s County Health Department, will expand mosquito control services in areas due to a public health concern over the potential for mosquito-borne diseases. Ultra-Low Volume (ULV) truck-based spraying to control adult mosquitoes is planned...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy