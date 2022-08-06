Read full article on original website
Related
Could Bengals QB Joe Burrow be out the entire preseason?
The Cincinnati Bengals haven't been shedding much light on when Joe Burrow will return to football activities after having his appendix removed. But according to the Heisman Trophy-winner's father, he could be sidelined longer than many previously thought. In an appearance on the "In The Trenches" podcast with Bengals radio...
Yardbarker
Lions HC Dan Campbell issues warning to rest of NFL
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has become known for his motivational and sometimes hilarious quotes, and he added to that growing list on Saturday. The Lions held their annual Fan Fest at Ford Field, an open practice inside Detroit’s home stadium for fans to attend. Campbell addressed the...
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about
The Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about. With camp being dominated by the stories of Roquan Smith’s contract and what is going on with Teven Jenkins, some things have slid under the radar. One of those being sixth round pick Trestan Ebner, and he is electrifying.
Yardbarker
Three things to watch in Packers-49ers preseason opener
The Green Bay Packers will open the preseason against the San Francisco 49ers this Friday night. Fans got their first glimpse of the team during the team’s Family Night scrimmage last week. Not much can be taken from that practice, but, there still things to look forward to. Let’s take a look a three things that will be the most interesting to see come Friday night in Santa Clara, CA.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pacman Jones brings former teammate Chris Henry's son to Bengals camp
It's funny how life works sometimes. We develop friendships and bonds that seemingly go beyond the bounds of family. Similar circumstances bring people together and forge relationships that the elements themselves couldn't tear apart. Just ask former NFL star Adam "Pacman" Jones about that, who forged such a friendship with a former teammate who died too soon, Chris Henry.
Yardbarker
Yankees are seeing why Harrison Bader could be a difference maker come the playoffs
When the New York Yankees traded left-handed starter Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals for injured outfielder Harrison Bader, they were hoping to overhaul the centerfield position come the playoffs. Bader is expected to make a recovery and return from plantar fasciitis, which currently has his foot in a...
Former NFL head coach Dave Wannstedt is 'optimistic' about the Chicago Bears than he has been 'in the last 10 years'
It has not been a great run for the Chicago Bears as of late. The team last went to the Super Bowl in 2007 (where they lost the Indianapolis Colts) and their last appearance before that--during the "Monsters of the Midway" era--dates further back to 1985. Chicago hasn't even won a playoff game since 2010, and the organization is back to square one this season, featuring a new head coach and general manager.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Are Pissed Off After Another Disrespectful Move By Dejounte Murray Against His Opponents: "He Will Have A Lot Of Enemies In The League"
Dejounte Murray is creating a pretty big stir around the NBA this offseason as Murray has become a regular at pro-am games in different places over the summer. He was recently seen playing at Isiah Thomas's camp and getting into a spat with the 2022 1st overall pick, Paolo Banchero.
NBA・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
The Braves can’t keep starting Marcell Ozuna
I’ve held out on writing this article for as long as I possibly can, but this probably should have been said weeks ago. The Braves can’t keep starting Marcell Ozuna. For the entire season, the Big Bear has been the worst offensive player in the lineup, which is the last thing that should be expected out of a designated hitter. Ozuna has one job, and he’s been abysmal at it. On the season, he’s hitting just .215 with a .659 OPS. Ozuna is striking out in nearly a quarter of his at-bats and walking just 6% of the time. All of this has led to him accruing an appalling -1.1 WAR.
MLB・
Yardbarker
Braves suffer several injuries in loss to the Mets
What could have been a monumental series for the Braves this weekend has quickly turned into disaster. They’ve lost three of the first four games against the Mets, falling 5.5 games back in the division with DeGrom on the mound for the finale. To make matters worse, the Braves also suffered several injuries during Saturday night’s game, beginning with their ace Max Fried, who took a hard tumble while attempting to make a play at the plate.
An anonymous NFL coach described Chargers' quarterback Justin Herbert as, 'like a bigger Aaron Rodgers'
Justin Herbert's physical gifts have garnered him the label of looking like the, "prototypical" modern quarterback. The 6-foot-6, 236-pound third-year quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers has turned heads ever since being drafted No. 6 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. But does he have the career trajectory of a legendary quarterback like Aaron Rodgers?
Yardbarker
Braves top prospect suffers potentially significant injury
This past weekend was one of those Braves fans would like to completely forget, and the pain didn’t just end at the major-league level. The organization also suffered a critical injury to one of their top prospects, as Braden Shewmake was carted off the field after a nasty collision with Travis Demeritte.
NFL insider: Panthers' starting QB gig is Baker Mayfield's 'job to lose'
During his first season with the Panthers in 2021, Darnold finished with a 59.9% completion percentage for 2,527 passing yards, nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 12 games (11 starts), while adding recording career highs in rushing attempts (48), rushing yards (222) and rushing touchdowns (five). Acquired in early July...
Yardbarker
Report: Odell Beckham Jr. receiving interest from contending teams
Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent with training camp underway, and it does not appear he is anywhere close to signing with a team. The star receiver is, however, receiving interest. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said Sunday that Beckham has “continued to receive interest from several contending teams.”...
NFL・
Yardbarker
4 Potential Trade Targets for Broncos to Upgrade Defense
Training camp is underway, and plenty of potential trade options are being floated across the NFL. For multiple reasons, some of those options could be enticing for the Denver Broncos. The Broncos' defense is having a good showing at camp, but they still have some areas of concern that can...
2022 New York Giants win total: New coach probably not enough to turn things around
The New York Giants had another bad season last year. I almost wrote disappointing, but that would imply there was some level of expectations with the team and there really wasn't. For 2022, they have a new head coach in the form of former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll....
NFL・
ESPN writer on Packers' offense: 'It's on one or more of the Green Bay receivers to emerge'
ESPN.com's Bill Barnwell laid out the "Achilles heels" for more than one dozen Super Bowl contenders heading into the season Monday morning and among them is the Green Bay Packers' much chronicled question mark at wide receiver. The Packers of course, traded All-Pro wideout Davante Adams to the Las Vegas...
Yardbarker
Kansas City Chiefs sign veteran nose tackle and Super Bowl champion Danny Shelton
The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing in a player who won the Super Bowl the year before they did. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday that the Chiefs have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with veteran defensive tackle Danny Shelton. Shelton, 28, made 13 appearances for the...
Yardbarker
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables disputes Cale Gundy's account of incident
Brent Venables issued a statement on Monday that disputed Cale Gundy’s account of an incident last week that led to the assistant coach’s resignation. Gundy resigned on Sunday night from his position as wide receivers coach at Oklahoma. Gundy had coached at Oklahoma since 1999 and played quarterback there from 1990-93, so his departure from the program was met with surprise.
Watch: Patrick Mahomes shows off incredible accuracy at Chiefs camp
Patrick Mahomes may have taken a comment from his old teammate, Tyreek Hill, personally. "As far as accuracy-wise, I'm going with Tua all day," Hill said back in June, comparing the accuracy of Mahomes and his new quarterback with the Miami Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa. Of course, anyone who has actually...
Comments / 0