One of The Most Unique Restaurants in Ohio is Set Inside a Former JailTravel MavenWooster, OH
Dick Vermeil a coach for CantonChiefs Focus News And More.Canton, OH
The Least Visited State Park in Ohio is also the most PeacefulTravel Maven
Meet local authors and more at Local Lit Fest on Saturday Aug 6thJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Geno Smith’s stern message to Drew Lock after getting outplayed in Seahawks scrimmage
It’s no secret that Geno Smith has the edge for the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback spot. Pete Carroll has said it himself that Smith is atop the hierarchy until further notice. But after the latest Seahawks scrimmage, it looks like Drew Lock is making his presence felt and isn’t simply going to roll over as […] The post Geno Smith’s stern message to Drew Lock after getting outplayed in Seahawks scrimmage appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Seahawks fans react to Russell Wilson getting booed at Storm game
WNBA legend Sue Bird is calling it a career, having played nearly 20 years, making 13 All-Star teams and winning four championships with the Seattle Storm. Bird played her last game yesterday at Climate Pledge Arena. She goes out as the greatest athlete in Seattle history and a lot of people gave her shoutouts on social media as well as a video tribute during the game, including some Seahawks.
Former Seahawks, Raiders and Bills RB Marshawn Lynch arrested for DUI in Las Vegas
Former Seattle Seahawks, Oakland Raiders and Buffalo Bills running back Marshawn Lynch was arrested Tuesday for allegedly driving under the influence in Las Vegas, police confirmed. Lynch, 36, was pulled over near the Las Vegas Strip around 7:25 a.m., according to TMZ, but reportedly did not submit to a breathalyzer test.
Cowboys Ex Cedrick Wilson Revisits Impact of Michael Gallup Injury
Much of Wilson's breakout production last season came on the heels of two separate injuries to Gallup.
Marshawn Lynch has new role with Seahawks
Marshawn Lynch is back with the Seattle Seahawks — sort of, at least. The Seahawks announced their broadcasting and media plans for the season, including local preseason telecast information. The release included one notable bit of information at the end, however: Lynch will be serving as a “special correspondent” later in the season and will “produce creative content” for the team.
Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels ends speculation over potential Josh Jacobs trade
HENDERSON, Nev. -- Las Vegas Raiders first-year coach Josh McDaniels put an end to speculation Monday that former Pro Bowl running back Josh Jacobs was being showcased for a possible trade by playing so many snaps in the team's preseason opener. "We have a lot of confidence in J.J.," McDaniels...
DeMeco Ryans is "Happy With the Progress" Made From Talanoa Hufanga
Talanoa Hufanga has made some strides of improvement since the 49ers kicked off training camp.
NFL・
Podcast: Discussing Dolphins’ first depth chart, previewing joint practices with Buccaneers
After two weeks of intrasquad practices in Miami Gardens, the Dolphins are in Tampa for a pair of joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The two teams will then play their preseason opener on Saturday. The joint sessions come a week after the NFL levied discipline on the Dolphins for tampering with Bucs quarterback Tom Brady on multiple occasions.
Maxx Crosby leads charge in Raiders training camp fight against rookie Dylan Parham
The NFL training camp fights continued on Tuesday. There have already been a number of brawls and brush-ups including a recent one at New York Giants training camp. But this time, it was the Las Vegas Raiders who got into it, per Raiders reporter Vincent Bonsignore. The fight originated as a result of brewing tension between […] The post Maxx Crosby leads charge in Raiders training camp fight against rookie Dylan Parham appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyle Shanahan is Impressed With how Danny Gray Responds to Tough Coaching
Danny Gray is impressing Kyle Shanahan with how he has responded to some tough critiquing and practices.
NFL・
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables: Cale Gundy used 'racially charged' word 'multiple times' prior to resignation
A day after wide receivers coach Cale Gundy resigned from the program, Oklahoma football coach Brent Venables confirmed that the ex-assistant used a "racially charged" word "multiple times" during a team film session prior to stepping down. Venables didn't identify the word that Gundy used, but confirmed that he used...
The Good and Not So Good from Day 10 of 49ers Training Camp: Trey Lance has a Learning Experience
Lance completed just 4 of 12 passes and threw an interception.
Ward reveals great nickname for 49ers' revamped secondary
The 49ers are coming into the 2022 NFL season with a new-look secondary, and safety Jimmie Ward has the perfect nickname for the group. During an interview with KNBR’s “Papa & Lund” on Tuesday, the longest-tenured 49er couldn’t contain his excitement over how the defensive backfield has shown out during training camp.
Look: The 49ers Had A Special Visitor At Practice Tuesday
The San Francisco 49ers hosted famous video gamer Dr. Disrespect at training camp today. Not only did Dr. Disrespect--real name Herschel Beahm IV--attend practice, but he did so in full uniform, wearing a customized No. 2 49ers jersey. This isn't the first time the 49ers have welcomed the YouTube streaming...
7 Broncos' Vets on Notice Entering Preseason
These Broncos had best not get too comfortable.
