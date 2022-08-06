Read full article on original website
Anibal Sanchez allows four runs in Monday's loss to Cubs
Anibal Sanchez lasted five innings on the mound for the Nationals Monday, allowing four runs on seven hits while also walking two and striking out three in the Nationals' 6-3 loss to the Cubs. Fantasy Impact:. Sanchez has struggled on the mound for the Nationals, allowing four or more runs...
Jameson Taillon fans six Mariners in victory Monday
Jameson Taillon pitched seven innings, allowing three runs on three hits and three walks while striking out six in New York’s 9-4 win in Seattle on Monday. Taillon earned his 11th victory of the season and improved to 11-2 with a 3.95 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, and 104 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings across 22 starts. Taillon is 2-0 in his last five starts with a 3.76 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings. Monday also marked Taillon’s third quality start in that span and his seventh of the season. The righty bounced back from getting knocked around for six runs by these same Mariners in The Bronx last week. Taillon will look for his 12th win in his next start on Sunday night in Boston.
Franmil Reyes claimed by Cubs
Reyes was DFA'd by the Guardians after a really rough first half of 2022, but he'll get s fresh start with the Cubs. It's unclear if he'll report straight to the big league club, but he should see time there at some point this season. While he's been bad in 2022, he hit 30 HRs and had a 125 wRC+ in 2021, so there is absolutely still potential for the 27-year-old to return to form.
Tyler Anderson picks up the win in sweep of Padres Sunday
Tyler Anderson pitched seven innings on Sunday, striking out three, walking one, and giving up two hits for zero earned runs as he earned the win for the Dodgers in a 4-0 game against the Padres. Fantasy Impact:. Anderson picked up his 13th win of the season on Sunday as...
Jordan Montgomery tosses five shutout innings Saturday against Yankees
Jordan Montgomery tossed five shutout innings on the mound for the Cardinals Saturday, allowing just two hits while also walking one and striking out one in the Cardinals' 1-0 win over the Yankees. Fantasy Impact:. Montgomery has allowed three runs or less in five of his last seven starts, posting...
Baker Mayfield has 'inside track' to winning QB job
Baker Mayfield appears to be winning the Panthers' QB battle against Sam Darnold, though HC Matt Rhule states no official announcement will be made for a couple of weeks. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Most sources believe the reluctance to give the job to Mayfield officially is due to...
Tim Anderson (hand) to miss 4-6 weeks
Tim Anderson will be out 4-6 weeks with a torn ligament in his hand, and surgery is reportedly still a possibility as well. (Russell Dorsey on Twitter) This injury is a huge blow for Anderson's fantasy owners, as he likely won't return until late September, making him a non-factor for the majority, if not all of the rest of the fantasy season. The shortstop has hit .301 with six homers and 25 RBIs in 79 games this season, as he has struggled to stay on the field.
Frankie Montas shelled for six runs in Yankees debut Sunday
Frankie Montas pitched three innings, allowing six runs on five hits and three walks while striking out three in New York’s 12-9 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday. Montas’ Yankee debut was not ideal for his new team or his fantasy managers. It was the first time this season Mantas had allowed six runs. Montas admitted after the game that he was “not in synch with [his] mechanics” so fantasy managers can probably chalk this one up to nerves. Montas had also been on the bereavement list this week dealing with a death in the family so that may have factored into Sunday's performance as well. Montas is 4-9 with a 3.59 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, and 111 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings across 20 starts. He will look to make a better second impression in his next start on Saturday against the Red Sox.
Jason Heyward (knee) done for season, will be released next year
Heyward has one year remaining on his $184 million contract, but there's no need for the Cubs to continue to roster him, even if it means eating the remainder of his salary. Heyward had one season with Chicago with more than 11 home runs and although his defense was exemplary for much of his contract, he had barely hit above the Mendoza line for the past two seasons. A healthy Heyward will catch on somewhere but he's almost certainly not going to make a fantasy impact.
Edwin Diaz strikes out the side in recording save on Sunday
Edwin Diaz struck out the side in a perfect ninth inning on Sunday against the Braves to record his 26th save of the season. Just your standard 64% CSW rate and 86% whiff rate for Diaz, who mowed through the Braves lineup like he was taking a stroll in the park. He now has a K/9 rate of 18.07 or more than two batters per inning, and is simply untouchable at the moment. Diaz's entrances have turned into events themselves, and with enormous confidence, a dominant arsenal, and a strong team behind him, he's likely going to finish the year with one of the best fantasy seasons for a closer ever.
Jesus Luzardo dominates Cubs on Sunday
Jesus Luzardo fired seven shutout innings in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Cubs, surrendering just one hit and one walk while striking out six. Luzardo was outstanding Sunday afternoon in his second start back from a long stint on the IL. Over two starts since returning, the young lefty has given up just two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out 11 across 12 innings. Luzardo should be rostered in pretty much all standard fantasy formats heading into a start versus the Braves on Saturday.
Ian Anderson optioned to Triple-A on Sunday
Anderson has had a terrible season, with his 5.11 ERA being fourth-worst among starters. With the Braves' acquisition of Jake Odorizzi, they now have five starters they can start with relative confidence, and Anderson simply wasn't needed anymore. He'll try to get right in the minors but, to the extent you were still relying on him for some reason, feel free to move on.
Justin Tucker signs four-year extension with Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens announced they have reached a four-year extension with All-Pro kicker Justin Tucker reportedly worth $24 million. (Baltimore Ravens on Twitter) The $24 million extension, which contains $17.5 million in guarantees, makes him the highest paid kicker ever. The 32-year-old made 67-of-69 kicks (35-for-37 FG, 32-for-32 XP) in 2021 and set an NFL record with a 66-yard game-winning field goal against the Lions in Week 3. Tucker’s 91.1% field goal percentage is the best in NFL history (min. 100 attempts) and he is coming off a season where he made a career high 94.6%. It’s astounding to think that Tucker was undrafted out of the University of Texas after he has ascended to the status of being arguably the greatest kicker in NFL history.
Donald Parham Jr. dealing with leg injury
Parham has been having a very impressive off-season so far, and the team hopes that won't be hindered by the leg injury he is dealing with. It doesn't seem to be too serious, but he could end up missing some valuable practice time or preseason games in his recovery. The TE1 battle between Parham and Gerald Everett is something that fantasy managers should continue to keep tabs on.
Alex Kirilloff to undergo season-ending wrist surgery
Alex Kirilloff will undergo season-ending wrist surgery to shorten his ulnar bone, with the goal of being ready for spring training next year. (Aaron Gleeman on Twitter) Kirilloff has battled wrist injuries for each of the last two seasons, and his long-term viability as both a major-league and fantasy option are in doubt. Hopefully, this surgery does the trick but those in dynasty leagues should keep Kirilloff buried in your rankings for now.
Regression Candidates: Josh Hader, Taylor Rogers, Will Smith (2022 Fantasy Baseball)
Welcome to another edition of “Regression Candidates”, where we dig into some analytics each week to identify two players due to heat up and two likely to cool down. Several players changed teams before last week’s trade deadline — especially among relief pitchers. Several current and past closers are wearing new uniforms this week. Of these, we picked two whose new teams may be the recipient of some positive regression and two who may be disappointed with their acquisition.
Nico Collins 'turning heads' for the Texans
Collins has had a lot of chatter this offseason surrounding his expected success this upcoming season. If Collins can put it together in the Texans offense this year he could be a very solid number two option behind Brandin Cooks this year. Collins is probably worth a late-round flyer, with a boost in dynasty formats.
Kareem Hunt returns to practice Monday
Hunt has requested either a trade or a new contract, but the team isn't inclined to give him either for the time being and he has returned to practice. There may still be some tensions, but as long as he is practicing, there shouldn't be much of an issue for fantasy. Hunt likely won't get traded, and he will continue to act as the receiving back behind Nick Chubb for this offense.
Max Muncy smacks three-run homer to lead Dodgers to victory
Max Muncy delivered a three-run homer with two outs in the fifth off Padres starter Mike Clevinger to give the Dodgers a lead they would not relinquish in Saturday's 8-3 win. The long ball was the lone hit for Muncy in four at-bats. Fantasy Impact:. Muncy has been bitten by...
Taysom Hill (ribs) returns to practice Monday
Hill participated in "walkthrough, individual [drills and] routes on air" but left practice early as planned. Saints head coach Dennis Allen said it was "all part of the ramp-up process" as Hill returns from a rib injury. Allen intends to utilize Hill all over the field at multiple positions, including tight end, wide receiver, and quarterback to maximize his impact and take advantage of mismatches against opposing defenses. Hill will also reportedly be used at times on special teams. Hill's situation is one to monitor as Allen appears to be dedicated to getting the most out of Hill which should lead to a much more fantasy-relevant season, much closer to his 2020 season than he had in 2021 where his QB-only eligibility made him a hard start in anything other than two-QB leagues.
