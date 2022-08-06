London, Aug 7, 2022 (AFP) - Erling Haaland said he is only getting started after scoring twice on his Premier League debut as Manchester City won 2-0 at West Ham on Sunday. The Norwegian won and then coolly slotted home a penalty to open the scoring before latching onto Kevin De Bruyne's through ball to become the first City player to score twice on his league debut since Sergio Aguero.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO