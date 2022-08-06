Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo looked far from happy sitting on bench after Erik ten Hag made bold call in first match in charge
CRISTIANO RONALDO started the new season on the bench for Manchester United against Brighton - and looked far from happy. New boss Erik ten Hag left the star out of his starting XI for today's clash at Old Trafford - his first competitive match in charge of the club - and it backfired as they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat.
Werner rejoins Leipzig after 2 seasons at Chelsea
Timo Werner returned to RB Leipzig on Tuesday, two years after leaving the club for Chelsea in a €53-million transfer that failed to live up to expectations. Leipzig paid an initial €20 million to re-sign the German forward, according to The Guardian's Fabrizio Romano. That's much lower than the €35 million Leipzig were reportedly expected to pay to take Werner off Chelsea's books.
Everton sign Coady on initial season-long loan from Wolves
London, Aug 8, 2022 (AFP) - England centre-back Conor Coady has joined Everton on a season-long loan from Premier League rivals Wolves, it was announced on Monday. The Toffees were left short of defenders after both Ben Godfrey and Yerry Mina were injured during a 1-0 defeat by Chelsea in their opening match of the new league season on Saturday.
Jack Grealish Hits Back at Claim He ‘Told Pep Guardiola Where to Go’ During West Ham United Fixture on Sunday
Jack Grealish was in the spotlight again, but not for how he played in the opening game of the season against West Ham United but for reacting to a social media post
Dortmund signs Modeste as illness-struck Haller replacement
DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund signed French forward Anthony Modeste from Bundesliga rival Cologne on Monday to compensate for Sébastien Haller’s illness-enforced absence. The 34-year-old Modeste completed a medical checkup in Dortmund and signed a one-year contract. “We made a conscious decision after analyzing the past...
Isco agrees to join Sevilla after 9 seasons with Real Madrid
Madrid, Aug 7, 2022 (AFP) - Spanish midfielder Isco, out of contract with Real Madrid since June, has agreed a two-year deal with Liga rivals Sevilla, his new club announced on Sunday. "We have reached an agreement in principle with Isco to become our third signing of the window," the...
Manchester United lose at home to Brighton in Ten Hag's first EPL match
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — New manager, same old problems for Manchester United. United slumped to a 2-1 loss against Brighton at Old Trafford on Sunday in Erik ten Hag's first Premier League game in charge, dispelling any notion that the Dutch coach could provide an instant fix to the many issues that plagued the team last season.
Gary Neville Calls For The Glazer Family To Sell Manchester United Following Brighton Defeat
Gary Neville has called for Manchester United owners the Glazers to sell the club, following the defeat to Brighton on Sunday.
By the numbers: Standout stats for each EPL club on opening weekend
TheScore picks out the best stats and facts to surface following an entertaining opening weekend of the new Premier League season. 0 - It was a rather ineffectual Nottingham Forest debut from Jesse Lingard. The former Manchester United man recorded no shots on target, completed no dribbles, and didn't draw a single foul during Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Newcastle United.
Despite off-field issues, there's optimism at Barca going into new season
MADRID (AP) — Barcelona surprised many in the offseason by making several high-profile signings despite enduring a difficult situation financially. The club's tactics to boost its squad — mostly by giving up future income to add new players now — prompted plenty of doubts and criticism. But...
Haaland warns Premier League there's more to come after dream debut
London, Aug 7, 2022 (AFP) - Erling Haaland said he is only getting started after scoring twice on his Premier League debut as Manchester City won 2-0 at West Ham on Sunday. The Norwegian won and then coolly slotted home a penalty to open the scoring before latching onto Kevin De Bruyne's through ball to become the first City player to score twice on his league debut since Sergio Aguero.
Shocking video shows Man United fans fighting each other during defeat to Brighton
A shocking video shows Manchester United fans FIGHTING each other in the stands of Old Trafford during their crushing defeat to Brighton on Sunday. Check it out below:. A fight broke out in the South Stand as things turned sour as Man United suffered a shock 2-1 home defeat - with one player in particular coming under intense scrutiny.
Jeremy Livolant scores spectacular volley from 40 yards out during Ligue 2 match
Jeremy Livolant of Guingamp scored a spectacular volley from 40 yards out during his side’s Ligue 2 match against Laval. With the game in the balance at 1-1 going into the last 15 minutes, Livolant pulled something straight out of the top drawer. Guingamp was awarded a free kick...
