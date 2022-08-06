ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

theScore

Werner rejoins Leipzig after 2 seasons at Chelsea

Timo Werner returned to RB Leipzig on Tuesday, two years after leaving the club for Chelsea in a €53-million transfer that failed to live up to expectations. Leipzig paid an initial €20 million to re-sign the German forward, according to The Guardian's Fabrizio Romano. That's much lower than the €35 million Leipzig were reportedly expected to pay to take Werner off Chelsea's books.
theScore

Everton sign Coady on initial season-long loan from Wolves

London, Aug 8, 2022 (AFP) - England centre-back Conor Coady has joined Everton on a season-long loan from Premier League rivals Wolves, it was announced on Monday. The Toffees were left short of defenders after both Ben Godfrey and Yerry Mina were injured during a 1-0 defeat by Chelsea in their opening match of the new league season on Saturday.
FOX Sports

Dortmund signs Modeste as illness-struck Haller replacement

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund signed French forward Anthony Modeste from Bundesliga rival Cologne on Monday to compensate for Sébastien Haller’s illness-enforced absence. The 34-year-old Modeste completed a medical checkup in Dortmund and signed a one-year contract. “We made a conscious decision after analyzing the past...
theScore

Isco agrees to join Sevilla after 9 seasons with Real Madrid

Madrid, Aug 7, 2022 (AFP) - Spanish midfielder Isco, out of contract with Real Madrid since June, has agreed a two-year deal with Liga rivals Sevilla, his new club announced on Sunday. "We have reached an agreement in principle with Isco to become our third signing of the window," the...
theScore

Manchester United lose at home to Brighton in Ten Hag's first EPL match

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — New manager, same old problems for Manchester United. United slumped to a 2-1 loss against Brighton at Old Trafford on Sunday in Erik ten Hag's first Premier League game in charge, dispelling any notion that the Dutch coach could provide an instant fix to the many issues that plagued the team last season.
theScore

By the numbers: Standout stats for each EPL club on opening weekend

TheScore picks out the best stats and facts to surface following an entertaining opening weekend of the new Premier League season. 0 - It was a rather ineffectual Nottingham Forest debut from Jesse Lingard. The former Manchester United man recorded no shots on target, completed no dribbles, and didn't draw a single foul during Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Newcastle United.
theScore

Despite off-field issues, there's optimism at Barca going into new season

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona surprised many in the offseason by making several high-profile signings despite enduring a difficult situation financially. The club's tactics to boost its squad — mostly by giving up future income to add new players now — prompted plenty of doubts and criticism. But...
theScore

Haaland warns Premier League there's more to come after dream debut

London, Aug 7, 2022 (AFP) - Erling Haaland said he is only getting started after scoring twice on his Premier League debut as Manchester City won 2-0 at West Ham on Sunday. The Norwegian won and then coolly slotted home a penalty to open the scoring before latching onto Kevin De Bruyne's through ball to become the first City player to score twice on his league debut since Sergio Aguero.
