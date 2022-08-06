Read full article on original website
Not Just Another Day in the Park…
A 47 year old Atlanta man was arrested in Floyd County, Georgia after he shall we say “attracted attention” – by taking off his clothing in front of several people and just for good measure, put on a bra. He then reportedly threatened a 44 year old man with a knife. Bobby D. Gray was taken into custody at Heritage Park in Rome, after police said that he failed to comply with commands. Luckily, no one was actually hurt during the bizarre incident.
Free technical college, pay raises for teacher's highlight Stacey Abrams' economic plan
ATLANTA — UPDATE:. Democrat and governor hopeful Stacey Abrams gave her economic plan Tuesday night in front of business owners at Atlantucky Brewery in Atlanta. The small businesses were chosen, as it highlights the businesses, Abrams said she wants to help, should she win the November election. “I’m going...
BREAKING: Georgia Bulldogs' First Ranking of the Season is out
ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs learned where they will start the season ranked Monday. The Bulldogs, who defeated Nick Saban and No. 1 Alabama for the national title a season ago, will begin the season ranked No. 3. The ranking places the Dawgs behind No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Ohio State.
Adairsville drops decision to visiting Sonoraville
Adairsville softball dropped an 11-2 non-region decision to Sonoraville Tuesday night in Tiger Valley. The visiting Phoenix broke open a tight game with a seven run, fifth inning to take the lead for good. Megan Gregory (4 IP, 7R, 5ER, 7H, 3BB, 3K) started in the circle for Adairsville and...
Georgia Stands Out Early For Nation’s No. 1 QB in 2026
After a highly decorated middle school career, Julian "Ju Ju" Lewis out of Carrollton (Ga.) is set to make his high school debut on August 12th. While he is new to the high school football scene, Lewis is someone that has generated plenty of buzz on the recruiting trail. With nearly two-dozen ...
This Is the Man Responsible for Canceling Midtown Music — And He’s Surprised Too
Phillip Evans wants to set the record straight about his role in causing Atlanta’s Music Midtown festival to be canceled. A 61-year-old Georgia IT worker, author and gun- rights activist, for years his “guns everywhere” philosophy on the state’s concealed and open carry weapons laws has collided with Live Nation’s long held prohibitions on weapons at concerts and festivals. Evans says he didn’t want the whole thing shut down. He just wanted to be able to bring his gun.
3 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia or you travel to Georgia often and you love to eat steaks then you have come to the right place because in this article we are going to talk about three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you love good food and good service. All of these restaurants are known for serving delicious food prepared with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Also, these steakhouses are great options for enjoying a nice casual meal with some friends or family members but are also great options if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion with your loved ones. Here are the three amazing steakhouses that made it on this list. If you haven't visited them already, make sure you do next time you get the chance because they will definitely not disappoint.
Murder Trial Set for August 22nd in Chattooga County, Georgia Case
A date has been set for the trial for a Chattooga County woman accused of killing her husband back in 2017. Renee Lanham, 53 will be tried for murder later in the month (August, 2022) in connection with the death of her husband, Edward Earl Lanham, in September of that year. She stands accused of shooting and killing her 75 year old husband at their residence on Butler-Dairy Road.
BREAKING: James Callaway dead of natural causes
UPDATE: ADDS died of natural causes; ADDS city statement; CORRECTS that GSP pilot is not Callaway’s daughter; ADDS GBI info. Former Morrow Police Chief James Callaway, who served as deputy chief of investigations for the Secretary of State’s Office and who recently had taken a position as Director of Investigations at Georgia POST, was found dead today at the Georgia Gang Investigators Association Conference in Savannah. His family has been notified.
Fulton County judge deciding if he has authority to issue injunction over Georgia’s heartbeat law
ATLANTA — A Fulton County judge is deciding if he has the authority to issue a temporary injunction preventing enforcement of Georgia’s heartbeat abortion law while that case is being heard in court. Channel 2′s Richard Elliot watched the hearing that kept getting delayed and delayed by Zoom-bombers....
Cartersville wins softball opener
The Cartersville Lady Canes softball team opened the 2022 season Monday at home with a 12-4 non-region win over Ridgeland. Ava Perkins tossed a complete game in the pitching circle allowing no earned runs on four hits and four walks. All four Panthers’ runs were unearned. Perkins struck out five.
Hundreds of families attend rapper 21 Savage’s Back-2-School drive in Decatur
DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - As students continue returning to school in Georgia, Grammy award-winning and multi-platinum rapper and Atlanta native 21 Savage and his Leading By Example Foundation hosted its 7th annual “Issa Back-2-School Drive” on Sunday afternoon in Decatur. According to officials, the school giveaway has “provided...
North Georgia man charged in shooting at Cartersville tire store
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Police in Cartersville arrested a man accused of an afternoon shooting at a local business. Police charged 57-year-old James Edward Hardin from White, Georgia, for the Aug. 2 shooting on N. Tennessee Street. He's charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct, criminal damage to property and gun possession charges.
Loaded gun found in box of supplies at Gwinnett elementary school, principal says
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from a previous report. A Gwinnett County principal sent a letter home to parents last week letting them know about a loaded gun found on campus. Britt Elementary School principal Melissa Madsen said a teacher found the...
Police: 2 people dead, 4 injured after mass shooting at Georgia park
ATLANTA — (CNN) -- A shooting during a ballgame at an Atlanta park Sunday left two people dead and four wounded, including a 6-year-old who was in critical condition, Atlanta police said. The violence began during a baseball or softball game at Dunbar Recreational Center inside Rosa L. Burney...
5 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often and don't know where to go for a nice dinner then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: five amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are great for both a casual meal with a group of friends or some family members but are also a good option for celebrating a special occasion. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both travellers and local people and are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients and serving absolutely delicious food. On top of that, the service and atmosphere are amazing as well. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
Iconic metro Atlanta restaurant rumored to speed up baby deliveries closing after 40 years
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An iconic metro Atlanta restaurant is closing after nearly 40 years, its owners said Monday. Scalini’s in Smyrna was the place to go if you were in the last few days of a pregnancy. The Italian restaurant’s eggplant parmigiana was rumored to speed up labor.
Hall Co murder suspect confesses
A suspect confesses to a murder in Hall County: 49 year-old Timothy Krueger is behind bars in Gwinnett County, charged in the murder of 19 year-old Sarai Gomez, the teenager whose body was found earlier this summer near Lake Lanier. Police say she was stabbed to death. Gomez was from Ecuador. Investigators in Hall and Gwinnett counties say she might have been a victim of human trafficking.
Scam Alert: Pine straw scammers reported throughout Georgia
Earlier this year, we alerted you to a pine straw scam in Putnam County. However, this scam is does not appear to be isolated to one area of the state and has been reported from metro Atlanta to Albany. The Scam: The scammers come up to your door and offer...
