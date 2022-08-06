Read full article on original website
Mountain Festival welcome
The Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce would like to welcome you to the 59th annual Tehachapi Mountain Festival. Every year we have the pleasure of hosting an amazing event that allows us to celebrate the history and community of Tehachapi. This year’s theme, “A Mountain Homecoming,” is a tribute to multiple generations of Tehachapi residents who return home to celebrate this long-standing event with friends and family. Welcome to our home and enjoy everything Tehachapi has to offer.
2022 Tehachapi Mountain Festival sponsors
A huge thank you to our sponsors! Without your support, this fabulous event would not be possible.
59th Tehachapi Mountain Festival vendor list
The Chamber of Commerce is excited to have the following vendors this year at the 59th Tehachapi Mountain Festival. There is something for everyone!
59th Annual Tehachapi Mountain Festival schedule
7 p.m. PRCA Rodeo, Tehachapi Event Center & Rodeo Grounds – Dennison Road. 7 a.m.: Mountain Gallop 5K, Aspen Builders Activity Center/ West Park; race starts at 7 a.m. 7 to 9 a.m.: Pancake Breakfast, sponsored The American Legion Post 221, Veterans Hall. 8 a.m.: Mountain Festival Parade line-ups...
Mountain Festival Pancake Breakfast
Before heading to any of the festival events on Saturday, Aug. 20, come and enjoy a fantastic breakfast sponsored by The American Legion Post 221 and prepared by the CLA Kids Life of Tehachapi in the Veterans Hall at 125 E. F St. Breakfast will be available from 7 to...
Black Gold Cloggers
The Black Gold Cloggers demonstration team, led by Loni O'Donley, is from Bakersfield. It was established 38 years ago. The members of BGC come from the clogging class that is offered by Bakersfield Recreation and Parks. We meet at Silver Creek Recreation Center, 7011 Harris Road in Bakersfield each Thursday evening from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. All ages from 7 years on up are welcome.
It’s Mountain Festival Parade time
The Tehachapi Mountain Festival Parade has been a family-friendly tradition for 59 years and is going strong. The parade kicks off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20. You can expect to see local celebrities, floats, equestrian riders, color guards, marching bands, classic cars and so much more. Volunteers and community members enthusiastically participate, showing their Tehachapi pride!
Our land of four seasons awaits you
The Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce would like to welcome you to the charming community of Tehachapi. Tehachapi is a mountain town in central California located conveniently two hours north of Los Angeles, three hours west of Las Vegas and three hours south of Mammoth. It's a perfect location for a weekend getaway.
Tehachapi Pet Parade
Tehachapi Mountain Dog Fanciers is proud to sponsor and organize the Tehachapi Pet Parade as an event with the annual Tehachapi Mountain Festival. The Pet Parade is a fun affair for children to show off their pets. The parade starts with a gentle stroll around the field to patriotic music....
The Over Drive Band
The Overdrive Band is a five-piece mixed bag of musicians from Tehachapi and the Antelope Valley, playing cover songs that include from pop, rock, disco and country!. Our main goal is to get people out of their seats and onto the dance floor, in the aisle, or anywhere there’s space to move! So put your dancing shoes into high gear because it’s always a party when The Overdrive Band is here!
Beer Garden is Das Super!
The Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce will have its yearly Beer Garden in the middle of Central Park. Enjoy a nice cold beer while eating delicious food and enjoying fabulous music. The Beer Garden is centrally located so you can enjoy everything the Mountain Festival has to offer. Money raised...
Fistful of Nickels
We are a four-piece band out of Tehachapi. This is the sexiest Americana/folk/bluegrass alternative band in California. Fistful of Nickels comprises multiple instruments including upright bass, guitar, mandolin, violin, banjo and the dobro. You will see us at any brewery in Kern County to San Luis Obispo County performing all of our original songs and some of our favorite covers from our idols.
Calliope Music Studios
Calliope Music Studios was founded in July 2019 with the goal of teaching students of all ages, backgrounds and beliefs the joy and wonder that comes from musical discovery. The studio has expanded from an exclusive traveling business into teaching in the musical heritage space Fiddler's Crossing and serves Tehachapi and the greater Kern County area in music instruction through in-studio, in-home and online lessons. Calliope Music Studios now offers private and group classes in 10-plus instruments taught by a team of teachers with more than 40 years of combined experience.
Mountain Festival weekend at the V.F.W.
Stop by the V.F.W during Mountain Festival weekend. Come and enjoy a delicious dinner, then dance the night away under the stars to another one of your favorite country bands. Dinner is served starting at 6 p.m. The V.F.W. is located at 221 W. Tehachapi Blvd. For more information, please call 661-822-7500.
Gary Jones, master of ceremonies and sound engineer
Gary Jones was born in 1955 in Duncan, Okla., and is proud to be an Okie. Gary has been a professional musician and songwriter most of his life. Gary attended sound masters recording engineering schools in North Hollywood where he received a degree in live sound and recording engineering in 1983. His teacher was Brian Inglesby who has taught the business of recording engineer from the beginning of electrical recording.
It’s rodeo time!
The Tehachapi Mountain Festival brings the quiet little town of Tehachapi into a full bloom of family fun time. From festival activities in the park to the flag waving, cheering crowds lining the parade route, Mountain Festival is sure to please one and all. One of the many highlights of Mountain Festival is the two-day PRCA rodeo hosted by the Tehachapi Mountain Rodeo Association.
Gem and Mineral Show, IT ROCKS!
Every year the Gem and Mineral Society hosts a fantastic event with crystals, natural gemstones, geodes, rock supplies, handmade jewelry and so much more. Saturday, Aug. 20, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tehachapi Senior Center, 500 E. F St.
Bouncy castle and slides
Lil' Ntertainment is a full-service family-owned and operated entertainment company in Tehachapi. Children enjoy the bouncy castle, slide and obstacle course while parents look on. This is always a favorite and anticipated activity!
Annual Mountain Gallop 5K
Registration is now open at the Aspen Builders Inc. Activity Center until Aug. 18 for the Saturday Aug. 20 race. The Annual Mountain Gallop is proudly sponsored by Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District. You can register online at www.tvrpd.org. Registration fee is $35 pre-registration and $40 race day registration.
Pierre M. Hartman, Nov. 26, 1930 – July 30, 2022
Pierre M. Hartman, 91, passed away at his home in Tehachapi, Calif., on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, Aug. 15, at Bakersfield National Cemetery, 30338 E. Bear Mountain Blvd., Arvin, Calif. Pierre was born Nov. 26, 1930, in France to John A....
