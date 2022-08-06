The Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce would like to welcome you to the 59th annual Tehachapi Mountain Festival. Every year we have the pleasure of hosting an amazing event that allows us to celebrate the history and community of Tehachapi. This year’s theme, “A Mountain Homecoming,” is a tribute to multiple generations of Tehachapi residents who return home to celebrate this long-standing event with friends and family. Welcome to our home and enjoy everything Tehachapi has to offer.

