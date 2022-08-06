ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott celebrate three years together with magical evening in LA

 3 days ago
The Independent

Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)

Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AFP

Raymond Briggs, author of UK Christmas classic 'The Snowman', dies aged 88

British cartoonist and illustrator Raymond Briggs, whose creation "The Snowman" became a Christmas staple for generations of children, has died aged 88, his publisher Penguin Random House said Wednesday. "Raymond's books are picture masterpieces that address some of the fundamental questions of what it is to be human, speaking to both adults and children," said Francesca Dow, managing director of Penguin Random House Children's. 
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Variety

Raymond Briggs, ‘The Snowman’ Creator, Dies at 88

Click here to read the full article. Raymond Briggs, the British illustrator, cartoonist, graphic novelist and author best known for “The Snowman,” has died. He was 88. “The Snowman,” a book without words and illustrated with pencil crayons, was created by Briggs in 1978. It was adapted as an animated television film for U.K. broadcaster Channel 4 in 1982, which is played on U.K. television every Christmas. It was nominated for the Academy Award for best animated short film and won a BAFTA TV Award for best children’s program. “The Snowman” sold more than 5.5 million copies worldwide. Briggs also created evergreen...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

‘I feel bad when it’s gone wrong’: Meet the Cheshire weatherman behind Harry Potter and Game of Thrones

Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger are gathered around Sirius Black as the full moon rises. It’s a crucial scene in The Prisoner of Azkaban that sees the escaped convict shed his human form and become a werewolf, foiling the trio’s capture of Peter Pettigrew, the man who betrayed Harry’s parents. There’s just one problem. The moon is completely covered by clouds.“I think it took about four or five months after the initial request before they actually got the scene done,” Richard Wild tells me. In the past two decades, Wild – chief meteorologist at weather data site WeatherNet...
ENTERTAINMENT

