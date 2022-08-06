Pete Davidson shares a smile as he celebrates sister's graduation after split from Kim Kardashian

Click here to read the full article. Raymond Briggs, the British illustrator, cartoonist, graphic novelist and author best known for “The Snowman,” has died. He was 88. “The Snowman,” a book without words and illustrated with pencil crayons, was created by Briggs in 1978. It was adapted as an animated television film for U.K. broadcaster Channel 4 in 1982, which is played on U.K. television every Christmas. It was nominated for the Academy Award for best animated short film and won a BAFTA TV Award for best children’s program. “The Snowman” sold more than 5.5 million copies worldwide. Briggs also created evergreen...

