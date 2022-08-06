ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, MI

NASCAR: Kevin Harvick didn’t clinch a playoff spot

Despite his victory at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, Kevin Harvick isn’t officially locked in to the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. For the first time in nearly two years, Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick found himself in victory lane following Sunday afternoon’s rain-delayed NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway.
BROOKLYN, MI
