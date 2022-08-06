ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawks Land Anthony Davis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

Change can be a scary thing. The unknown is a dark place, and it’s not for everyone. At the same time, sometimes we need to venture into it. NBA teams are no different. After all, if our current conditions are challenging enough, we can reach a point where we know that virtually anything new would be improved.
Kevin Durant reportedly told Nets owner to trade him or fire GM Sean Marks, HC Steve Nash

"Durant and Tsai spoke in London on Saturday and sources described the discussion as transparent and professional. The meeting took place a year to the day that Durant agreed to a four-year, $198 million contract extension with the Nets and barely over a month after his initial trade request on June 30. He is now entering the first of that extension," Charania wrote. "The Nets have direct knowledge of the reasons behind Durant’s request, sources said, and understand that the 12-time All-Star will continue to be resolute in his stance. Durant is believed to want a change of scenery heading into his 16th season."
John Salley Says Phil Jackson Wanted Chicago Bulls Players To Dress Professional: "Michael And Everybody, We Were In The Suits. You're Holding More Than Just You. You're Carrying The League And Your Family And You."

If you think fashion among NBA players being weird is a recent thing, then you would be mistaken. These unique fashion trends, to put it mildly, have been a feature in the league for decades at this point as players somehow fancy themselves as fashion icons. One prominent example from...
The Blockbuster Mega Trade Idea Of The Summer: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving For Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker, 2027 First-Round Pick, And 2029 First-Round Pick

This summer has been that has featured a lot of trade rumors. Much speculation has been regarding the futures of Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Ever since Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Nets, there has been no shortage of reports linking both stars to one franchise or another.
Lakers' chances of adding Kyrie Irving reportedly take a huge blow

The NBA offseason is in full swing, and the Los Angeles Lakers continue to come up empty in their pursuit of Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving. The Lakers saw their hopes of eventually landing Irving take a significant blow. According to SNY’s Ian Begley, Irving is happy to see...
Pelicans reportedly still pursuing trade for disgruntled Nets star Kevin Durant

One NBA team is doing a “never tell me the odds.”. Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reported on Tuesday that the New Orleans Pelicans remain interested in trading for crabby Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant. Winfield notes that the Pelicans have several high-upside youngsters to offer as well as the remaining draft capital that they received from the trading of ex-stars Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday.
Warriors, Knicks among options for Carmelo Anthony

The Lakers, who are still working on building a roster, haven’t re-signed any of their free agents, including Carmelo Anthony. ESPN analyst Bobby Marks predicts Anthony will return to the Knicks. “Anthony can still help the Lakers, but there is a clear emphasis on younger players off the bench....
Report: Kevin Durant reiterated trade request, gave Nets owner ultimatum

Kevin Durant has given the Brooklyn Nets owner an ultimatum. Durant met with team owner Joe Tsai in London over the weekend. During the meeting, Durant told Tsai two things, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Durant reportedly reiterated his trade request. Durant also apparently told Tsai he was...
David Krejci explains why he returned to Bruins, NHL after year in Czech Republic

After a yearlong stint in his native Czech Republic, longtime Bruins center David Krejci is set to return to Boston. Krejci signed a one-year deal with the Bruins on Monday. He took a few weeks off from hockey after the IHF World Championships in June to clear his mind and discuss career options with his family. That’s when he decided to come back to Boston.
Watch: LaVar Ball somehow gets ejected from Drew League game

If there was anybody who was going to get ejected from a pro-am game, of course it had to be LaVar Ball. The notorious Ball family patriarch went viral this weekend for somehow getting ejected from a contest at the Drew League. LaVar served as the head coach of a Big Baller Brand team that participated in the action on Saturday and was thrown out for arguing a referee’s call. Take a look.
